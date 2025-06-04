Powered by RND
Cocaine Air
Cocaine Air

Johnathan Walton
Society & Culture
Cocaine Air
  So I conned him back
    In this episode we meet the inimitable T.J. Dominquez, fresh out of Federal Prison. He sits down with Johnathan at a secret location, somewhere in Florida, and begins to unpack his unbelievable story. At the height of his cocaine career, adjusted for inflation, T.J. was making $100 million a month back in the 1980's flying cocaine for Pablo Escobar. He had so much money (and so many Italian luxury sports cars) that each day he'd get up and get dressed, he'd match his Labmorghini to his shirt color.   
    37:11
  Cocaine Air
    By day, TJ Dominguez ran the world's largest Lamborghini dealership. By night, he was smuggling tons of cocaine into South Florida for Pablo Escobar. Now out of prison, he's telling his story for the first time.
About Cocaine Air

By day, TJ Dominguez ran the world's largest Lamborghini dealership. By night, he was smuggling tons of cocaine into South Florida for Pablo Escobar. Now out of prison, he's telling his story for the first time.
Society & Culture

