  • Ukraine & the Alliance with NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence David Cattler
    Summary David Cattler (Twitter; LinkedIn) joins Andrew (Twitter; LinkedIn) to discuss NATO’s intelligence response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. David currently serves as NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security.  What You’ll Learn Intelligence Intelligence & NATO NATO’s response to the war in Ukraine How NATO is adapting to evolving technologies NATO’s purpose and mission Reflections Support and trust between nations  Global collaboration And much, much more … Episode Notes Last February, SpyCast brought you an episode featuring David Cattler, focused on his role as NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security. Only a few weeks after that episode was published, Russia invaded the Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, catalyzing the first war on European soil since World War II. Only three weeks ago, NATO gained their newest member of the alliance, Finland, with the hopes of ratifying Sweden’s membership soon.  This week, we bring David back on to discuss how his position has evolved and changed alongside the war in Ukraine, and how NATO is responding to the ongoing crisis. What impact does the inclusion of Finland (and hopefully Sweden) make on the European continent? Tune in to find out more.  And…  With Finland’s recent membership, NATO is currently comprised of 31 independent nations. Out of these 30, only one member state doesn’t have a standing army – Can you guess which? Hint: It’s Iceland!  Quotes of the Week "It's not just about Ukraine. It really is about what kind of world we all want to live in. There are rules and the rules really do establish that nations of people have rights to be free. To make decisions for themselves, to be sovereign, to be safe within their own borders. To be free from harm and certainly free from being threatened in the way that we've seen here." – David Cattler. Resources  SURFACE SKIM *SpyCasts* Ukraine & Intelligence: One Year On with Shane Harris (2023) How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Spy Game with Mike Susong (2023)  Dealing with Russia with Counterintelligence Legend Jim Olson (2022) NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security with David Cattler (2022) *Beginner Resources* What is NATO and why is Finland joining?, BBC News (2023) [Short article] Russia-Ukraine Relations in 60 Seconds, CBC News (2022) [1 min. video] The Formation of NATO and the Warsaw Pact | History, YouTube (2017) [3 min. video] *FULL SHOW NOTES HERE*
    5/2/2023
    1:12:13
  • Espionage and the Two Queens with Kent Tiernan
    Summary R. Kent Tiernan joins Andrew (Twitter; LinkedIn) to discuss the seven-year covert operation to execute Mary Queen of Scots. Kent is the author of The Walsingham Gambit.  What You’ll Learn Intelligence The spy plot to trap Mary, Queen of Scots  Sir Francis Walsingham, Elizabeth’s spymaster  16th century intelligence tactics  The importance of recruiting agents from your opponent’s camp The Denial and Deception Committee Reflections Religious conflict Temperament and statecraft And much, much more … *FULL SHOW NOTES HERE* Episode Notes Elizabeth I, daughter of Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn, survived no less than 9 elaborate plots against her life. In an era of religious conflict and constant power struggles, it was perhaps more important than ever to run an effective intelligence service.  Guest Bio R. Kent Tiernan previously served as an intelligence officer in the United States Air Force, and an assistant professor of history at the United States Air Force Academy. Kent also served as the Vice Chairman and Staff Director of the Foreign Denial and Deception Committee before retiring in 2014 at the rank of Senior National Intelligence Service officer. Quotes of the Week Our analysts do a wonderful job, but it's very difficult for them because they're looking for continuity or congruity in the information, uh, in order to come up with an answer or a best evaluation of truth. Our job was looking for incongruities in the information. Uh, things that didn't make sense the other evidence was leaning one way, but then we'd get a bit of evidence, and it just didn't make sense to what we were seeing, uh, normally. Resources  SURFACE SKIM *Featured Resource* The Walsingham Gambit: Deception, Entrapment, and Execution of Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, R. Kent Tiernan (Lexington Books, 2022) *SpyCasts* The Denial and Deception Committee – with Bill Parquette The IRA, The Troubles & Intelligence - with Eleanor Williams and Thomas Leahy (2022) So, You Want to Be a Codebreaker? - with Elonka Dunin and Klaus Schmeh (2021) The Spymaster’s Prism - with CIA Legend Jack Devine (2021) *Beginner Resources* A beginner’s guide to the Babington Plot, M. Mayhew, The History Press (n.d.) [article] Biography of Mary Queen of Scots, E. Castelow, Historic UK (n.d.) [article] Queen Elizabeth I, B. Johnson, Historic UK (n.d.) [article] Elizabeth I’s Problem with Religion, YouTube (2021) [5 min. video] *FULL SHOW NOTES HERE* Primary Sources  Drawing of Mary, Queen of Scots’ Execution by Robert Beale, British Library (1587) Page of Ciphers Used by Mary Queen of Scots, UK National Archives (1586) Letter from Mary, Queen of Scots in Sheffield Castle to Elizabeth I, British Library (1582) Mary, Queen of Scots to Sir William Cecil, UK National Archives (1570) Letter from Elizabeth I to Mary, Queen of Scots, British Library (1568) Elizabeth I to Mary, Queen of Scots, UK National Archives (1567) *Wildcard Resource* Elizabeth I famously had a sweet tooth – A habit that would eventually cause her teeth to go black in an era of subpar dentistry. One of her favorite sugary treats was candied violets – A less popular snack nowadays, but just as tasty!  *FULL SHOW NOTES HERE*
    4/25/2023
    51:48
  • “Irregular Warfare & Intelligence” - with IWC Director Dennis Walters
    Summary Dr. Dennis Walters (LinkedIn; Website) joins Andrew (Twitter; LinkedIn) to discuss the Irregular Warfare Center and its ties to intelligence. Dennis is the current Acting Director of the IWC.  What You’ll Learn Intelligence The need for an Irregular Warfare Center The Irregular Warfare Center’s mission  What role intelligence plays in irregular war Creating unique solutions for unique situations  How do intelligence and Special Operations blend together?  Reflections Education as a strategic tool Creative problem solving And much, much more … Episode Notes This week on SpyCast, the IWC’s Acting Director Dr. Dennis Walters joins Andrew in a conversation about all thing's irregular warfare. What is irregular warfare, and how does it differ from conventional warfare? What is the mission of the IW Center, and what tools and tactics do they employ to accomplish this? Tune in to find out.  And…  Want to keep your enemies at bay, try an irregular approach – throw a “Scorpion Bomb” at them: yes, it is literally a glass jar filled with scorpions. The tactic was resurrected by ISIS.  Guest Bio  Dr. Dennis Walters is the acting Director of the Irregular Warfare Center. He served in the United States Army for 26 years, with time spent in the Army Intelligence Corps and in command of a Special Forces Operations Detachment in the Balkans. Upon his retirement from the Army, Dennis worked to build a network of irregular warfare experts that would culminate in the Department of Defense Regional Defense Fellowship Program. He has also instructed college courses on irregular warfare at the National Defense University and Regent University. He speaks fluent Russian. Quotes of the Week "It varies based on region, based on country, based on culture. And that's the part that we have not done well on the U.S. side, really factoring in all of those social implications of how you structure programs to make a country more stable, more resilient, more leaning towards the ideals that support a global community. That's the part that I think that we were missing in some cases." – Dr. Dennis Walters. Resources  SURFACE SKIM *SpyCasts* Ukraine & Intelligence: One Year On with Shane Harris (2023) “The Third Option” – US Covert Action with Loch Johnson, Part 1 (2022) “The Third Option” – US Covert Action with Loch Johnson, Part 2 (2022) Al Qaeda, DOD & the 9/11 Commission with Bonnie Jenkins and Alexis Albion (2022) Afghanistan, the Mujahedeen, Al Qaeda – My Time at CIA and State with Diana Bolsinger (2021) *Beginner Resources* Lessons from the Ukraine Conflict on Conventional War, ABC News (2022) [4:24 video] What is Hybrid Warfare? GeoVane (2019) [3:57 video] Maximizing the Potential of American Irregular War, C. Cleveland et al.,The Hill (2023) [op-ed] Irregular Warfare, D.Safire, New York Times (2008)
    4/18/2023
    1:09:59
  • “Havana Syndrome” – A Panel featuring Nicky Woolf, Marc Polymeropoulos, and Mark Zaid
    Summary This week’s episode is the result of a collaboration with The Sound, a recent limited series podcast exploring the so-called Havana Syndrome. The guests are host and investigative journalist Nicky Woolf (Twitter), former senior CIA operations officer and sufferer Marc Polymeropoulos (Twitter), and attorney and advocate Mark Zaid (Twitter). What You’ll Learn Intelligence What Havana Syndrome is Who it is affecting Theories to explain it The role of intelligence organizations Reflections The unending search for truth  Humanity in the intelligence field  Quotes of the Week "There’s a betrayal I felt when the CIA didn't give me the medical attention that I needed. You know, if you're not feeling well and an employee comes to you, send 'em to the doctor. And they weren't able to do that. And to me, that's just a leadership fail for the ages." – Marc Polymeropoulos. Resources  *SpyCasts* The Past 75 Years: A History of the CIA with Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones (2022) Dealing with Russia with Jim Olson (2022) One of the CIA’s Most Decorated Field Officers with Marc Polymeropoulos (2021) NatSec and the Law with Mark Zaid (2018) *Beginner Resources* Havana Syndrome: What We Know, B. Tau and W. P. Strobel, The Wall Street Journal (2023) [Short article] What is the “Havana Syndrome?”, Brut America, YouTube (2022) [3 min. video] What is Havana Syndrome?, B. Cuffari, News Medical (2022)  Video Who or What is Behind Havana Syndrome?, Al Jazeera, YouTube (2022) Early Victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Speak Out About Ongoing Health Struggles, NBC News, YouTube (2021) Primary Sources  Updated Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents, National Intelligence Council (2023) Anomalous health Incidents: Analysis of Potential Causal Mechanisms, IC Experts Panel (2022) Senate Hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, U.S. Senate (1978) Kissinger Telephone Conversation with Ambassador Dobrynin, National Security Archive (1975) Samuel Koslov Memorandum to the State Department, “Biomedical Phenomena,” National Security Archive (1965) *Wildcard Resource* Havana Syndrome is an example of a toponymic term in the medical field – A name that comes from a geographic place. For more on medical etymology, check out this article that shares the backstory of the name of 7 well-known conditions.
    4/11/2023
    56:54
  • “Indian Intelligence & Cyber” – A Conversation with Sameer Patil, ORF Mumbai
    Summary Sameer Patil (Twitter; Website) joins Andrew (Twitter; LinkedIn) to discuss intelligence and cybersecurity in the world’s most populous nation. He formerly worked in the NSC Secretariat in the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.  What You’ll Learn Intelligence Cybersecurity in the world’s largest democracy The breakdown of India’s intelligence agencies Cybersecurity among the world’s second largest internet user base India’s relationships with China and Pakistan Reflections Imperial legacies Borders of the mind Guest Bio Sameer Patil is a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, where he is an expert on the intersection between cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and national security. Previously, he served as the Assistant Director of the National Security Council Secretariat at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. He has a PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, and is the author of the 2022 book Securing India in the Cyber Era. Quote of the Week "So, it's a very unique relationship because if you see both the countries, uh, in a sense emerged as modern nation states at around the same time. India attended independence in 1947 the Chinese Communist party emerged victory years from a protracted civil war. In 1949 and. Initial periods of both the countries, as modern nation states were very cordial relationship, very friendly relationship in fact, we had a very populous slogan at that time, which is known as “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai,” which means India, China, Brothers - Indians and Chinese are brothers together. But by the late 1950s, many of the issues started to unravel." – Sameer Patil. Resources  SURFACE SKIM *SpyCasts* “Intelligence & the World’s Largest Democracy” - Indian Spy Chief Vikram Sood (2021) “Afghanistan, the Mujahedeen, Al Qaeda” – My Time at CIA & State with Diana Bolsinger (2021) Beginner Resources Cyber War: How Prepared is India? WION (2022) [Video] India’s Rise in Cybersecurity Incidents, The Print (2022) [Video] The Entire History of India in Under 10 Minutes, Made in History (2022) [Video] Cybersecurity in 7 Minutes, Simplilearn (2021) [Video]  India Profile: Timeline, BBC (2019) [Article] The Indus Valley Civilization, J. Green, PBS (n.d.) [Video] DEEPER DIVE *Featured Resource* Securing India in the Cyber Era, S. Patil (Routledge, 2022) *Wildcard Resource(s)* “The James Bond of India” Real-life spy Ajit Doval who spent years undercover in Pakistan He is currently the National Security Advisor of India!
    4/4/2023
    1:02:51

About SpyCast

TOP SECRET Personal Attention, SpyCast Listeners Known to be the podcast real spies listen to -(STOP)- eavesdrop on conversations with high level sources from around the world -(STOP)- spychiefs molehunters defectors covert operators analysts cyberwarriors and researchers debriefed by SPY Historian Hammond -(STOP) stories secrets tradecraft and technology discussed -(STOP)- HUMINT SIGINT OSINT IMINT GEOINT and more -(STOP)- rumored to be professional education internal communication and public information -(STOP)- entire back catalog available online for free -(STOP)- please investigate this claim with all possible haste -(STOP)- SPY Historian Hammond said to have a Scottish accent -(STOP)- is this a countermeasure or a hearts-and-minds campaign? (END TELEGRAM)
