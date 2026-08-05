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589 episodes
- The engrossed copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display at the National Archives building in Washington, DC. Millions of visitors flock to see it and the other Charters of Freedom. But how did it end up there and why do people approach it with religious reverence?
In this episode, we explore how the Declaration took on its symbolic role as the founding text of the United States.
Pauline's Book
Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/403
EPISODE OUTLINE
00:00:00 Introduction
00:06:30 Introducing Mary Beth Norton
00:07:17 American Scripture: Pauline Maier
00:10:00 Graduate School with Pauline Maier
00:13:36 The State of Historians' Thinking in the 1990s
00:15:23 Other Declarations of Independence
00:21:08 Thomas Jefferson's Drafting of the Declaration
00:23:44 Why Create a Parchment Copy of the Declaration?
00:28:24 How the Declaration Became American Scripture
00:30:32 The Impact of American Scripture
00:32:10 Situating the Declaration in the American Revolution
00:35:39 The Role of the Parchment Copy Today
00:40:12 Closing Thoughts on Pauline Maier
RECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES
🎧 Episode 141: A Declaration in Draft
🎧 Episode 155: Pauline Maier's American Revolution
🎧 Episode 294: 1774: The Long Year of Revolution
🎧 Episode 325: Everyday People of the American Revolution
🎧 Episode 415: The Many Declarations of Independence
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*Book links are affiliate links. Every purchase supports the podcast.
- For the Haudenosaunee, the Six Nations People, the American Revolution brought not liberty, but land loss, displacement, and the dismantling of their world. The new United States seized land from Haudenosaunee nations regardless of which side they supported during the Revolution. And yet the Haudenosaunee survived, and Haudenosaunee women are central to this story.
In this revisited episode, Maeve Kane, Associate Professor of History at the University at Albany and author of Shirts Powdered Red, reveals how Haudenosaunee women used cloth, trade, and cultural creativity as tools of sovereignty and survival across three centuries of colonial pressure.
Maeve's Website | Book |
Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/406
RECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES
🎧 Episode 021: Smuggling in Colonial America & Living History
🎧 Episode 163: The American Revolution in North America
🎧 Episode 223: A native American History of the Ohio River Valley & Great Lakes Region
🎧 Episode 264: The Treaty of Canandaigua
🎧 Episode 353: Women and the Making of Catawba Identity
SUPPORT OUR WORK
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👩💻 Join the BFW Listener Community
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*Book links are affiliate links. Every purchase supports the podcast.
447 The Other Committee Members: Robert R. Livingston, Roger Sherman, and the Declaration of Independence07/21/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Five men served on the Continental Congress’s Declaration Committee. We know three of them well: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin. But who were the other two?
In this episode, we explore the lives and contributions of Robert R. Livingston of New York and Roger Sherman of Connecticut.
Historians Geoff Benton and Michael Morand join us as we uncover the stories of the other Committee members.
Clermont State Historic Site: Website
Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/447
EPISODE OUTLINE
00:00:00 Introduction
00:04:46 The Lee Resolution and the Committee of Five
00:05:26 Robert R. Livingston's Early Life
00:06:56 Colonial New York Politics
00:11:02 Livingston's Appointment to the Second Continental Congress
00:15:20 Why Livingston Chosen for Declaration Committee
00:18:44 Livingston's feud with John Adams
00:19:18 Livingston Misses the Vote for Independence
00:20:50 Livingston Becomes Chancellor of New York State
00:24:06 Livingston's Role in Steam Navigation
00:26:15 Clermont State Historic Site
00:32:35 Roger Sherman's Early Life
00:36:47 Sherman's Family and Life in New Haven
00:37:43 Sherman's Involvement in the Imperial Crisis
00:40:38 Sherman's Role in the Second Continental Congress
00:42:28 Why Sherman Chosen For Declaration Committee
00:43:42 Sherman's Role in Drafting the Declaration
00:46:16 The Connecticut Compromise, 1787
00:50:28 What Made Sherman Effective in Legislatures
00:53:47 1776 in Context
00:58:10 Conclusion
RECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES
🎧 Episode 141: A Declaration in Draft
🎧 Episode 193: Partisans: The Friendship and Rivalry of Adams & Jefferson
🎧 Episode 245: Celebrating the Fourth of July
🎧 Episode 277: Whose Fourth of July?
🎧 Episode 415: The Many Declarations of Independence
🎧 Episode 439: When the Declaration of Independence Was News
SUPPORT OUR WORK
🎁 Make a Donation to Ben Franklin’s World
REQUEST A TOPIC
📨 Topic Request Form
📫 liz@benfranklinsworld.com
WHEN YOU'RE READY
🗞️ BFW Gazette Newsletter
👩💻 Join the BFW Listener Community
🌍 Join the History Explorers Club
TAKE THE QUIZ
🧭 Discover How You Explore History (under 2 minutes)
👉 https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/quiz
LISTEN 🎧
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CONNECT
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SAY THANKS
💜 Leave a review on Apple Podcasts
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*Book links are affiliate links. Every purchase supports the podcast.
447 The Other Committee Members: Robert R. Livingston, Roger Sherman, and the Declaration of Independence07/21/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Five men served on the Continental Congress’s Declaration Committee. We know three of them well: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin. But who were the other two?
In this episode, we explore the lives and contributions of Robert R. Livingston of New York and Roger Sherman of Connecticut.
Historians Geoff Benton and Michael Morand join us as we uncover the stories of the other Committee members.
Clermont State Historic Site WebsiteShow Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/447 EPISODE OUTLINE00:00:00 Introduction00:04:46 The Lee Resolution and the Committee of Five00:05:26 Robert R. Livingston's Early Life00:06:56 Colonial New York Politics 00:11:02 Livingston's Appointment to the Second Continental Congress00:15:20 Why Livingston Chosen for Declaration Committee00:18:44 Livingston's feud with John Adams00:19:18 Livingston Misses the Vote for Independence00:20:50 Livingston Becomes Chancellor of New York State00:24:06 Livingston's Role in Steam Navigation00:26:15 Clermont State Historic Site00:32:35 Roger Sherman's Early Life 00:36:47 Sherman's Family and Life in New Haven00:37:43 Sherman's Involvement in the Imperial Crisis00:40:38 Sherman's Role in the Second Continental Congress00:42:28 Why Sherman Chosen For Declaration Committee00:43:42 Sherman's Role in Drafting the Declaration00:46:16 The Connecticut Compromise, 178700:50:28 What Made Sherman Effective in Legislatures00:53:47 1776 in Context 00:58:10 ConclusionRECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES🎧 Episode 141: A Declaration in Draft🎧 Episode 193: Partisans: The Friendship and Rivalry of Adams & Jefferson🎧 Episode 245: Celebrating the Fourth of July🎧 Episode 277: Whose Fourth of July?🎧 Episode 415: The Many Declarations of Independence🎧 Episode 439: When the Declaration of Independence Was NewsSUPPORT OUR WORK🎁 Make a Donation to Ben Franklin’s WorldREQUEST A TOPIC📨 Topic Request Form📫 liz@benfranklinsworld.comWHEN YOU'RE READY🗞️ BFW Gazette Newsletter 👩💻 Join the BFW Listener Community🌍 Join the History Explorers ClubTAKE THE QUIZ🧭 Discover How You Explore History (under 2 minutes)👉 https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/quizLISTEN 🎧🍎 Apple Podcasts 💚 Spotify 🎶 Amazon Music🛜 PandoraCONNECT🦋 Liz on Bluesky👩💻 Liz on LinkedIn🛜 Liz’s WebsiteSAY THANKS💜 Leave a review on Apple Podcasts💚 Leave a rating on Spotify*Book links are affiliate links. Every purchase supports the podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Every American knows Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, but was he really its sole architect?
In this revisited episode, we sit down with three scholars to pull back the curtain on how the Declaration came to be written. Danielle Allen of Harvard University, Patrick Spero of the American Philosophical Society, and Peter Onuf of the University of Virginia reveal that the Declaration was never one man's work.
Together, they show how John Adams — not Jefferson — was the intellectual architect behind "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." How Benjamin Franklin changed the Declaration with just four or five surgical edits. And what the Second Continental Congress cut from Jefferson's original draft, including his striking grievance blaming King George III for the international slave trade.
Originally recorded in 2017 as part of Ben Franklin's World's Doing History to the Revolution series, this episode pairs with Episode 446 and Episode 447 to mark the Declaration's 250th anniversary.
Danielle’s Website | Book
Patrick's Website | Book
Peter's Website | Book
Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/141
RECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES
🎧 Episode 018: Our Declaration
🎧 Episode 440: Jefferson's Cut Grievance
🎧 Episode 443: How Independence Happend, Pt 1: The Lee Resolution, 1776
🎧 Episode 444: How Independence Happened, Pt 2: The Model Treaty
🎧 Episode 445: How Independence Happened, Pt 3: Articles of Confederation
🎧 Episode 446: The Declaration of Independence at 250
SUPPORT OUR WORK
🎁 Make a Donation to Ben Franklin’s World
REQUEST A TOPIC
📨 Topic Request Form
📫 liz@benfranklinsworld.com
WHEN YOU'RE READY
🗞️ BFW Gazette Newsletter
👩💻 Join the BFW Listener Community
🌍 Join the History Explorers Club
TAKE THE QUIZ
🧭 Discover How You Explore History (under 2 minutes)
👉 https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/quiz
LISTEN 🎧
🍎 Apple Podcasts
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🎶 Amazon Music
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CONNECT
🦋 Liz on Bluesky
👩💻 Liz on LinkedIn
🛜 Liz’s Website
SAY THANKS
💜 Leave a review on Apple Podcasts
💚 Leave a rating on Spotify
*Book links are affiliate links. Every purchase supports the podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Ben Franklin's World
This is a multiple award-winning podcast about early American history. It’s a show for people who love history and who want to know more about the historical people and events that have impacted and shaped our present-day world. Each episode features conversations with professional historians who help shed light on important people and events in early American history.Podcast website
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