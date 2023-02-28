Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ben Franklin's World in the App
Listen to Ben Franklin's World in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Ben Franklin's World

Ben Franklin's World

Podcast Ben Franklin's World
Podcast Ben Franklin's World

Ben Franklin's World

Liz Covart
add
This is a show about early American history. Awarded Best History Podcast by the Academy of Podcasters in 2017, it’s for people who love history and for those w... More
HistorySociety & Culture
This is a show about early American history. Awarded Best History Podcast by the Academy of Podcasters in 2017, it’s for people who love history and for those w... More

Available Episodes

5 of 377
  • 356 Paul Peucker, The Moravian Church in North America
    In 1682, the first Assembly of Pennsylvania and the Delaware counties met in Chester, Pennsylvania, and adopted “the Great Law,” a humanitarian code that guaranteed the people of Pennsylvania liberty of conscience. “The Great Law” created an environment that not only welcomed William Penn’s fellow Quakers to Pennsylvania but also created space for the migration of other unestablished religions, such as the Lutherans, Schwenkfelders, and Moravians. Paul Peucker, an archivist and the Director of the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, joins us to investigate the establishment of the Moravian Church in North America. Paul is the author of many articles, essays, and books about the Moravians and their history, including Herrnhut: The Formation of a Moravian Community, 1722-1732. Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/356 Join Ben Franklin's World! Subscribe and help us bring history right to your ears! Sponsor Links Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Eddie Arning: Artist Exhibition at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg Complementary Episodes Episode 025: Jessica Parr, Inventing George Whitefield Episode 075: Peter Drummey, How Archives Work Episode 134: Spence McBride, Clergymen and the Politics of Revolutionary America Episode 135: Julie Holcomb, Moral Commerce Episode 173: Marisa Fuentes, Colonial Port Cities and Slavery Episode 214: Christopher Grasso, Skepticism & American Faith Episode 311: Kate Carte, Religion and the American Revolution Listen! Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music Ben Franklin's World iOS App Ben Franklin's World Android App Helpful Links Join the Ben Franklin's World Facebook Group Ben Franklin’s World Twitter: @BFWorldPodcast Ben Franklin's World Facebook Page Sign-up for the Franklin Gazette Newsletter
    4/25/2023
    54:49
  • 355 Misha Ewen, The Virginia Venture
    On April 10th, 1606, King James I granted the Virginia Company of London a charter. Just over a year later, on May 14, 1607, this privately-funded, joint-stock company established the first, permanent English colony in North America at Jamestown, in the colony of Virginia.  What work did the Virginia Company have to do to establish this colony? How much money did it have to raise, and from whom did it raise this money, to support its colonial venture? Misha Ewen, a Lecturer in early modern history at the University of Bristol and author of The Virginia Venture: American Colonization and English Society, 1580-1660, joins us to discuss the early history of the Virginia Company and its early investors. Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/355 Join Ben Franklin's World! Subscribe and help us bring history right to your ears! Sponsor Links Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Complementary Episodes Episode 079: James Horn, What is a Historic Source? Episode 120: Marcia Zug, A History of Mail Order Brides in Early America Episode 150: Woody Holton, Abigail Adams: Revolutionary Speculator Episode 186: Max Edelson, The New Map of the British Empire Episode 213: Rebecca Fraser, The Pilgrims of Plimoth Episode 250: Virginia, 1619 Episode 274: Alan Gallay, Walter Ralegh: Architect of Empire Listen! Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music Ben Franklin's World iOS App Ben Franklin's World Android App Helpful Links Join the Ben Franklin's World Facebook Group Ben Franklin’s World Twitter: @BFWorldPodcast Ben Franklin's World Facebook Page Sign-up for the Franklin Gazette Newsletter  
    4/11/2023
    54:25
  • 354 John Wood Sweet, The Sewing Girl's Tale
    History tells us who we are and how we came to be who we are. It also allows us to look back and see how far we’ve come as people and societies. Of course, history also has the power to show us how little has changed over time. John Wood Sweet, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and author of the book, The Sewing Girl’s Tale: A Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America, winner of the 2023 Bancroft Prize in American History, joins us to investigate the first published rape trial in the United States and how one woman, Lanah Sawyer, bravely confronted the man who raped her by bringing him to court for his crime. Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/354 Join Ben Franklin's World! Subscribe and help us bring history right to your ears! Sponsor Links Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Women’s History Month at Colonial Williamsburg Complementary Episodes Episode 020: Kyle Bulthuis, Four Steeples Over the City Streets Episode 069: Abby Chandler, Law, Order, and Sexual Misconduct in Colonial New England Episode 113: Brian Murphy, Building the Empire State Episode 174: Thomas Apel, Yellow Fever in the Early American Republic Episode 185: Joyce Goodfriend, Early New York City & Its Culture Episode 190: Jennifer Goloboy, Origins of the American Middle Class Episode 225: Elaine Forman Crane, The Poison Plot: Adultery & Murder In Colonial Newport Episode 257: Catherine O’Donnell, Elizabeth Seton An Early American Life Listen! Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music Ben Franklin's World iOS App Ben Franklin's World Android App Helpful Links Join the Ben Franklin's World Facebook Group Ben Franklin’s World Twitter: @BFWorldPodcast Ben Franklin's World Facebook Page Sign-up for the Franklin Gazette Newsletter
    3/28/2023
    1:07:24
  • 353 Brooke Bauer, Women and the Making of Catawba Identity
    How did Indigenous people adapt to and survive the onslaught of Indigenous warfare, European diseases, and population loss between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries?  How did past generations of Indigenous women ensure their culture would live on from one generation to the next so their people would endure? Brooke Bauer, an assistant professor of history at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and author of the book Becoming Catawba: Catawba Women and Nation Building, 1540-1840, joins us to investigate these questions and what we might learn from the Catawba. Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/353 Join Ben Franklin's World! Subscribe and help us bring history right to your ears! Sponsor Links Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Women’s History Month at Colonial Williamsburg Complementary Episodes Episode 082: Alejandra Dubcovsky, Information & Communication in the Early American South Episode 158: The Revolutionaries’ Army Episode 223: Susan Sleeper-Smith, A Native American History of the Ohio River Valley & Great Lakes Region Episode 323: Michael Witgen, American Expansion and the Political Economy of Plunder Episode 342: Elizabeth Ellis, The Great Power of Small Native Nations Listen! Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music Ben Franklin's World iOS App Ben Franklin's World Android App Helpful Links Join the Ben Franklin's World Facebook Group Ben Franklin’s World Twitter: @BFWorldPodcast Ben Franklin's World Facebook Page Sign-up for the Franklin Gazette Newsletter
    3/14/2023
    55:50
  • 352 Matthew Skic, James Forten and the Making of the United States
    People of African descent have made great contributions to the United States and its history. Think about all of the food, music, dance, medicine, farming and religious practices that people of African descent have contributed to American culture. Think about the sacrifices they’ve made to create and protect the United States as an independent nation. Matthew Skic, a Curator of Exhibitions at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, joins us to investigate the life and deeds of the Forten Family. A family of African-descended people who worked in the revolutionary era and beyond to build a better world for their family, community, state, and nation. Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/352 Join Ben Franklin's World! Subscribe and help us bring history right to your ears! Sponsor Links Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Complementary Episodes Episode 142: Manisha Sinha, A History of Abolition Episode 151: Defining the American Revolution Episode 157: The Revolution’s African American Soldiers Episode 245: Celebrating the Fourth of July Episode 277: Whose Fourth of July?  Episode 332: Experiences of Revolution Part 1: Occupied Philadelphia  Listen! Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music Ben Franklin's World iOS App Ben Franklin's World Android App Helpful Links Join the Ben Franklin's World Facebook Group Ben Franklin’s World Twitter: @BFWorldPodcast Ben Franklin's World Facebook Page Sign-up for the Franklin Gazette Newsletter
    2/28/2023
    47:45

More History podcasts

About Ben Franklin's World

This is a show about early American history. Awarded Best History Podcast by the Academy of Podcasters in 2017, it’s for people who love history and for those who want to know more about the historical people and events that have impacted and shaped our present-day world. Each episode features conversations with professional historians who help shed light on important people and events in early American history. It is produced by the Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture.
Podcast website

Listen to Ben Franklin's World, Remember When With Uncle John and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ben Franklin's World

Ben Franklin's World

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ben Franklin's World: Podcasts in Family