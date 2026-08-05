Every American knows Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, but was he really its sole architect?

In this revisited episode, we sit down with three scholars to pull back the curtain on how the Declaration came to be written. Danielle Allen of Harvard University, Patrick Spero of the American Philosophical Society, and Peter Onuf of the University of Virginia reveal that the Declaration was never one man's work.

Together, they show how John Adams — not Jefferson — was the intellectual architect behind "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." How Benjamin Franklin changed the Declaration with just four or five surgical edits. And what the Second Continental Congress cut from Jefferson's original draft, including his striking grievance blaming King George III for the international slave trade.

Originally recorded in 2017 as part of Ben Franklin's World's Doing History to the Revolution series, this episode pairs with Episode 446 and Episode 447 to mark the Declaration's 250th anniversary.

Danielle’s Website | Book

Patrick's Website | Book

Peter's Website | Book

Show Notes: https://www.benfranklinsworld.com/141



RECOMMENDED NEXT EPISODES

🎧 Episode 018: Our Declaration

🎧 Episode 440: Jefferson's Cut Grievance

🎧 Episode 443: How Independence Happend, Pt 1: The Lee Resolution, 1776

🎧 Episode 444: How Independence Happened, Pt 2: The Model Treaty

🎧 Episode 445: How Independence Happened, Pt 3: Articles of Confederation

🎧 Episode 446: The Declaration of Independence at 250

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