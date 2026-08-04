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History Tea Time

Lindsay Holiday
History
History Tea Time
Latest episode

227 episodes

  • History Tea Time

    Royal DNA Test - What is the Genetic Heritage of the Monarchs of Europe? 1/2

    08/04/2026 | 29 mins.
    What’s more British than the British royal family? More Spanish than the Spanish Monarchs? More Norse than the King of Norway? Well, a lot of things actually. In fact, nearly all of the 10 remaining hereditary monarchs of Europe have more German DNA than they do local. For centuries, royals almost exclusively married other, foreign royals. They rarely mixed their blue blood with people native to the Kingdoms they ruled over. What’s more, when dynasties died out (often from excessive inbreeding) foreign royal houses put their own seconds sons on the throne, establishing new, entirely alien dynasties. Modern royal families try to brand themselves as throughly native and in touch with the common people. And if they ever spit into a test tube and sent it off for a DNA test, they would probably never publish the results. But, by looking back at their family trees, we can get a pretty good idea of their heritage. So let’s find out just when and how the Swedish got so French, the Dutch got Argentinian, and everyone got so German!
    Royal family of Belgium

    Royal family of Denmark

    Princely family of Liechtenstein

    Grand Ducal family of Luxembourg
    Princely family of Monaco

    Royal family of Norway

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday

    Music: Brandenburg Concerto No4-1 BWV1049 - Classical Whimsical by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100303
    Artist: http://incompetech.com/

    Join me every Tuesday when I'm Spilling the Tea on History!

    Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday and help me make more fascinating episodes!

    Intro Music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell

    #HistoryTeaTime #LindsayHoliday

    Please contact ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ if you would like to advertise on this podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • History Tea Time

    Börte, Genghis Khan’s Beloved Empress

    07/28/2026 | 32 mins.
    Genghis Khan is famous for launching the conquest of the largest contiguous empire the world has ever seen. And for fathering enough children that today nearly every person of Asian decent carries his DNA. But he might not have done any of it if not for the love he bore one incredible woman, his Empress, Borte. The couple started their story as a great romance. As it evolved into a saga of war, conquest, and politics, Borte was by her husband’s side, ruling in his stead and influencing trade and diplomacy across the Empire. She doesn’t even seem to have minded his many other, lesser wives, who we will also meet today. Let’s get to know the great Mongol Empress, Borte.

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday

    Sources:
    Favereau, Marie. The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World. Harvard University Press, 2021.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B%C3%B6rte
    Illustrations from: https://avid-archer.com/borte-empress-of-mongolia-wife-of-genghis-khan/

    Music: Lau Tzu Ehru by Doug Maxwell

    Join me every Tuesday when I'm Spilling the Tea on History!

    Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday and help me make more fascinating episodes!

    Intro Music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell

    #HistoryTeaTime #LindsayHoliday

    Please contact ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ if you would like to advertise on this podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • History Tea Time

    10 Historic Royal Thrones from Around the World

    07/21/2026 | 32 mins.
    If you want to be a monarch, you need three things: ultimate power over your domain, a brilliant gold crown to impress the peasantry, and the best seat in the palace. The idea of giving the most important person in a given space a special place to sit is near-universal. Many ancient civilizations placed their rulers, priests and gods on thrones. They became so synonymous with royalty that “the throne” is a byword for monarchy itself. Let’s take a closer look at 10 fabulous royal thrones from history. I’ve selected this list based on their fame, historic importance, beauty, and their fascinating stories. They span the globe and history. So find a comfortable seat, as we examine where ancient and modern monarchs rested their behinds.
    1. Throne of Knossos, 1400s BCE
    2. Golden Throne of Tutankhamun, 1323 BCE
    3. Throne of Charlemagne, 790s
    4. Chair of Saint Peter, 875
    5. St. Edward’s Chair, 1296
    6. Throne of Montezuma, 1507
    7. Peacock Throne of the Mugal Empire, 1635
    8. Coronation Chair of Denmark, 1662
    9. Golden Stool of the Asante, 1701
    10. Chrysanthemum Throne of Japan, 1912

    Join me every Tuesday when I'm Spilling the Tea on History!

    Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday

    Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091781568503

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyteatimelindsayholiday/

    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@historyteatime

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday and help me make more fascinating episodes!

    Intro Music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell

    Music: Belissimo by Doug Maxwell

    #HistoryTeaTime #LindsayHoliday

    Please contact ⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ if you would like to advertise on this podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • History Tea Time

    10 Historic Royal Crowns from Around the World

    07/14/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Crown. The very symbols of power, wealth, majesty and royalty. It was a shining signal to the mud-caked peasantry that here was a person who was above them and blessed from above. You can’t be the King without the Bling. Let’s take a closer look at 10 incredible crowns from history. I’ve selected this list based on their fame, historic importance, beauty, and their fascinating stories, like the power to kill Nazis. They span the globe and history, so let’s begin with the ancient diadems and work out way to the modern, eye-popping crown jewels.
    The Iron Crown of Lombardy, 300s (Italy)
    The Gold crowns of Silla, 400-600s (Korea)
    The Imperial Crown of the Holy Roman Empire, 962
    The Crown of St. Wenceslas of Bohemia, 1346
    The Imperial Crown of Russia, 1762
    The Great Crown of Victory, 1782 (Thailand)
    The Kiani Crown of Iran, 1796
    The Crown of Napoleon , 1804 (France)
    The Shripech Crown of Napal
    The Imperial State Crown of the United Kingdom, 1937

    Join me every Tuesday when I'm Spilling the Tea on History!

    Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday

    Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091781568503

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyteatimelindsayholiday/

    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@historyteatime

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday and help me make more fascinating episodes!

    Intro Music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell

    Music: Belissimo by Doug Maxwell

    #HistoryTeaTime #LindsayHoliday

    Please contact ⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com⁠⁠⁠ if you would like to advertise on this podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • History Tea Time

    Kings & Queens of Scotland 5/5: House of Stuart takes England (1567–1707)

    07/07/2026 | 31 mins.
    In the final episode, we’ll find out what happened with the Kings of Scotland inherited the throne of England. And learn what the Scots thought of the English chopping off one King’s head, exiled another, and finally invited a German to take the throne.
    James VI of Scotland & I of England
    Charles I
    Charles II
    James VII of Scotland & II of England
    Mary II & William II
    Anne

    Music: "Angevin - Thatched Villagers" by Kevin MacLeod

    Join me every Tuesday when I'm Spilling the Tea on History!

    Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday

    Please consider supporting me at https://www.patreon.com/LindsayHoliday and help me make more fascinating episodes!

    Intro Music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell

    #HistoryTeaTime #LindsayHoliday

    Please contact ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ if you would like to advertise on this podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About History Tea Time
I'm Lindsay Holiday and I'm spilling the Tea on history! Join me every Tuesday for a steaming cup of the juiciest stories you won't learn in history class. Topics include Queens of the world, Royalty and Women's history. Check out my Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/lindsayholiday Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091781568503 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyteatimelindsayholiday/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@historyteatime Help me make more podcasts and videos at: Patreon.com/LindsayHoliday Theme music: Baroque Coffee House by Doug Maxwell Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would like to advertise on this podcast. For other inquiries: Lindsay.Holiday.productions@gmail.com
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