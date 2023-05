What to Expect at the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on the 6th of May, 2023. The Palace has announced that it will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry". The components of the ceremony, taking an oath, anointing, investing of regalia, crowning, enthronement and homage have not altered since King Edgar was crowned in 973. And since 1066 nearly every coronation has taken place in Westminster Abbey and been performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. But over the 1000 years since, everything from the wording and prayers to the guest list and what they wore has been altered with each new monarch. I'll use the last two coronations of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937 as a guide. And look a bit into palace announcements and media speculation to guide you through what we are likely to see at the coronation of Charles and Camilla.