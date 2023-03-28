I'm Lindsay Holiday and I'm spilling the Tea on history!
What to Expect at the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on the 6th of May, 2023. The Palace has announced that it will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”. The components of the ceremony, taking an oath, anointing, investing of regalia, crowning, enthronement and homage have not altered since King Edgar was crowned in 973. And since 1066 nearly every coronation has taken place in Westminster Abbey and been performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. But over the 1000 years since, everything from the wording and prayers to the guest list and what they wore has been altered with each new monarch. I’ll use the last two coronations of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937 as a guide. And look a bit into palace announcements and media speculation to guide you through what we are likely to see at the coronation of Charles and Camilla.
4/25/2023
28:55
A History of English & British Coronations
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is unique in modern times. The United Kingdom is the only monarchy in Europe which still holds coronations. Today let’s explore the 1000 year evolution of the English and British coronation. From the crown stolen from Edward the Confessors grave, to Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon’s lavish coronation clothes and feast. From making copies of the throne and regalia for the crowning of co-monarchs William and Mary to the outrage of putting Elizabeth II’s coronation on *gasp* television. Then I’ll walk you through the rituals, regalia, relics and everything else we are likely to see during the coronation of Charles III and Camilla.
4/18/2023
31:22
Titanic's Final Meal
The RMS Titanic is probably the most famous ships ever to set sail on the seven seas. She voyaged during the Edwardian Era, a time in which lavish food in bountiful quantities was the hallmark of wealth and a cornerstone of high society. So put on your best white tie and tails or your most elegant beading evening gown, saunter down the grand staircase and take your seat next to John Jacob Astor or the unsinkable Molly Brown as we enjoy the lavish meal served to First class diners on the Titanic’s final night above the waves.
4/11/2023
22:35
A History of Coronations: Around the World Today
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is unique in modern times. The United Kingdom is the only monarchy in Europe which still holds coronations. Secularism and revolutions from the enlightenment through the 20th century did away with Europe’s other crowning traditions. No one wanted a coronation when crowned head where getting chopped off. But Britain is not the only modern monarchy which puts a little pomp and pizazz into celebrating the beginning of a new royal reign. Many surviving monarchies outside of Europe still hold traditional coronation and enthronement ceremonies. They are a way to keep history and culture alive, link the mystic chain of dynasty, secure the reign of a new monarch and ensure that their subjects viewed them with proper reverence. Today, we’ll explore fascinating coronation and enthronement traditions going on today in Africa, Asia and Oceania. And find out when and why 11 of Europe’s 12 surviving monarchies stopped (or never started) doing coronations. And what they do instead to commemorate the ascension of a new sovereign.
Henry VIII's Sisters
Henry VIII is infamous for his relationships with women. The domineering King took 6 wives during his 36 years on the throne. And he disposed of them with as much scandal as he wooed them – Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived. But Henry had two other important women in his life, his sisters, Margaret and Mary. Their lives and complicated relationships with their brother are just as intriguing as those of the famous 6 wives. Let's get to know the two Tudor sisters, Margaret, Queen of Scotland and Mary, Queen of France.
