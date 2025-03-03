About Lurie Breaks It Down

Lurie Breaks It Down is a thought-provoking podcast hosted by the insightful Lurie Daniel Favors. Each episode dives deep into compelling topics, from history and culture to politics and current events, with the goal of filling in the knowledge gaps listeners didn’t know they had. Lurie’s sharp analysis, engaging storytelling, and passion for truth make every conversation both enlightening and accessible. With a lineup of fascinating guests—from experts and activists to artists and thought leaders—Lurie Breaks It Down brings fresh perspectives and meaningful dialogue to help listeners connect the dots on complex issues. Whether you’re a curious learner or a seasoned thinker, this podcast offers something new to discover in every episode.