Episode 270 - A Journey Through Time: Exploring Athelhampton House with Giles Keating

In this captivating episode of Talking Tudors, host Natalie Grueninger is joined by Giles Keating, the owner and custodian of the historic Athelhampton House in Dorset. Together, they delve into the rich history of this stunning Tudor estate, tracing its origins back to Anglo-Saxon times and exploring its transformation through the centuries. Giles shares fascinating stories about the Martin family, the original owners during the Tudor era, and their connections with royalty, including encounters with Katherine of Aragon and involvement in the infamous Babington plot. The discussion also touches upon the inspiration behind Giles's Tudor novels, which bring to life the intriguing tales of the Martin family's daughters and local feuds. Listeners will get an insider's view of what it's like to care for such an ancient property, with insights into the challenges and joys of maintaining a 500-year-old house. Giles also reveals some of the ghostly legends associated with Athelhampton, adding a touch of mystery to this historical gem. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply love a good story, this episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the past and present of Athelhampton House. Don't miss the chance to learn about the unique features of this Tudor treasure and hear about the exciting events and experiences awaiting visitors today.