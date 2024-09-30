Episode 270 - A Journey Through Time: Exploring Athelhampton House with Giles Keating
In this captivating episode of Talking Tudors, host Natalie Grueninger is joined by Giles Keating, the owner and custodian of the historic Athelhampton House in Dorset. Together, they delve into the rich history of this stunning Tudor estate, tracing its origins back to Anglo-Saxon times and exploring its transformation through the centuries.
Giles shares fascinating stories about the Martin family, the original owners during the Tudor era, and their connections with royalty, including encounters with Katherine of Aragon and involvement in the infamous Babington plot. The discussion also touches upon the inspiration behind Giles's Tudor novels, which bring to life the intriguing tales of the Martin family's daughters and local feuds.
Listeners will get an insider's view of what it's like to care for such an ancient property, with insights into the challenges and joys of maintaining a 500-year-old house. Giles also reveals some of the ghostly legends associated with Athelhampton, adding a touch of mystery to this historical gem.
Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply love a good story, this episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the past and present of Athelhampton House. Don't miss the chance to learn about the unique features of this Tudor treasure and hear about the exciting events and experiences awaiting visitors today.
Episode 269 - The Six Queens of Henry VIII with Honor Cargill-Martin
Join host Natalie Grueninger in this captivating episode of Talking Tudors as she welcomes author and historian Honor Cargill-Martin to discuss her new children's book, The Six Queens of Henry VIII. Discover how Cargill-Martin, with her rich background in classical archaeology and art history, brings a fresh feminist perspective to the lives of Henry VIII's wives, making Tudor history accessible and exciting for young readers.
Explore the compelling stories of these remarkable women and learn about the vibrant illustrations that bring their narratives to life. Cargill-Martin shares her insights into the challenges of writing for children, particularly when addressing the more brutal aspects of Tudor history, while also highlighting the queens' resilience and influence.
This episode not only delves into the fascinating world of the Tudor court but also offers a glimpse into the creative process behind writing engaging historical narratives for a younger audience. Tune in for a conversation that celebrates the power of storytelling and the enduring legacy of these extraordinary queens.
Episode 268 - Elizabeth I and Anne Boleyn: A Public Tribute with Natalie Grueninger and Dr Owen Emmerson
In this episode of Talking Tudors, host Natalie Grueninger delves into the fascinating ways Elizabeth I publicly honoured her mother, Anne Boleyn, despite the turbulent history surrounding her execution. Joined by Dr. Owen Emerson, a social and cultural historian, the discussion reveals surprising insights into Elizabeth's reign and her efforts to restore Anne's legacy.
The conversation begins with Elizabeth's coronation and how she subtly yet powerfully acknowledged her mother's significance. Natalie and Owen explore an extraordinary document—an Act of Parliament—that reinstated Anne as a legitimate queen, shedding light on Elizabeth's strategic approach to affirm her own legitimacy.
Listeners will discover the symbolism and emblems that Elizabeth adopted, linking her reign to Anne Boleyn, and how these emblems permeated Elizabethan court culture. The episode also debunks the myth that Henry VIII destroyed all traces of Anne, showcasing surviving artefacts and portraits that celebrate her memory.
Join Natalie and Owen as they uncover the rich tapestry of historical evidence that highlights the enduring connection between Elizabeth I and her mother, Anne Boleyn, challenging the narrative that their relationship was kept in the shadows.
Episode 267: Katherine of Aragon's Tomb & the Evolution of Memory with Charlotte McCrory
Join host Natalie Grueninger on this captivating episode of Talking Tudors as she delves into the intriguing history of Katherine of Aragon's tomb at Peterborough Cathedral with special guest Charlotte McCrory. Charlotte, a passionate historian and PhD candidate, shares her research on the tombs of royal women and how they project dynastic and personal memory over time.
Explore the fascinating journey of Catherine's tomb, from its original creation to its destruction during the English Civil War, and its eventual restoration in the 19th century. Discover the significance of the tomb's location, the heraldry surrounding it, and how contemporary values have influenced its presentation and Katherine's legacy.
Immerse yourself in the story of a queen who continues to captivate historians and enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a seasoned Tudor history lover or new to the subject, this episode offers valuable insights into the life and memory of Katherine of Aragon.
Episode 266: Henry VII & Elizabeth of York: The 1502 Royal Progress with Sarah Morris
Join host Natalie Grueninger in this episode of Talking Tudors as she explores the unique 1502 royal progress of Henry VII and Elizabeth of York with guest Sarah Morris, also known as The Tudor Travel Guide. This journey, unlike any other, was not about pomp and ceremony but rather a personal and intimate voyage through England and Wales.
Discover the historical context surrounding this progress, marked by personal losses and political challenges, and learn how this journey served as a path to healing for the Tudor monarchs. Sarah delves into the sources used to reconstruct the itinerary, offering insights into the places visited, including Woodstock, Raglan Castle, and the wool-rich Cotswold towns.
The episode provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of the royal couple, the people who accompanied them, and the hosts who welcomed them. Listen to the stories of the people they met and the places they stayed, painting a vivid picture of Tudor life away from the capital.
