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200 episodes
- Tucked into the orchards and hop fields of Kent sits Pluckley — a village of fewer than a thousand people that once earned a Guinness World Records mention as the most haunted village in England. Behind its round white windows and postcard lanes wait somewhere between twelve and sixteen restless dead: a Red Lady drifting the churchyard in search of a child she'll never find, a White Lady sealed inside seven nested coffins, a highwayman run through with a sword at Fright Corner, a schoolmaster hanging from a tree on a quiet lane, and the Watercress Woman who burned alive on a lonely bridge — one of the few Pluckley ghosts tied
to a real, documented death. And past the last streetlamp stand the ancient trees of Dering Woods, known to the locals as the Screaming Woods, where ordinary people have fled from human screams rising out of empty darkness for decades.
Host Carman Carrion traces how one man's booklets and headlines turned a peaceful English village into a legend, separates the documented dead from the folklore — including the internet's beloved 1948 "massacre" that never happened — and then steps beneath the branches, where the screaming still has no explanation. Stay on the path. And whatever you do, don't follow the voice into the trees.
#DestinationTerror #Pluckley #DeringWoods #ScreamingWoods #Kent #England #MostHauntedVillage #HauntedEngland #HauntedPlaces #DarkTourism #GhostStories #Paranormal #BritishFolklore #Eeriecast #HorrorPodcast #ParanormalPodcast #Supernatural #PhantomCoach #WatercressWoman #GuinnessWorldRecords #HauntedHistory
#SpookyTravel #GhostHunting #CreepyTales
EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:
Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore
Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror
________________________________________
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/carmancarrion
________________________________________
CONNECT WITH CARMAN:
Website: https://www.carman-carrion.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarmanCarrion
Twitter/X: https://x.com/CarmanCarrion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/
________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE & REVIEW:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184
Your support helps bring you more terrifying tales.
________________________________________
DISCOVER MORE HORROR:
http://eeriecast.com/
https://www.carman-carrion.com/
________________________________________
MUSIC CREDITS:
Music and sound effects provided by: ElevenLabs
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- They named it after something the people who lived here first refuse to say out loud.
Deep in Utah's Uintah Basin sits Skinwalker Ranch — 512 acres of high desert that has terrified ranchers, researchers, and one very unlucky family for generations. But forget the lights in the sky. Tonight, host Carman Carrion takes you past the barbed wire to the older, darker legend the ranch is actually named for: the shapeshifter that wears skins, walks the fence line on all fours, and calls to you in a voice you love.
From the Sherman family's bloodless cattle mutilations and the wolf that took bullets and simply walked away, to the Navajo and Ute traditions that warned people off this ground long before any camera arrived — this is the Skinwalker Ranch story stripped of the spaceships and handed back to the dark where it belongs.
Then stay for an original tale of a boy hired to watch a fence he was told never to cross… and the thing that followed him home.
The rule out here is simple. If the dark calls your name in a voice you trust — you don't answer.
🔦 Listener discretion advised: supernatural horror, animal death, and content some may find disturbing.
#DestinationTerror #CarmanCarrion #HorrorPodcast #TrueHorror #Paranormal Rotating #Skinwalker #Shapeshifter #UintahBasin #Utah #CattleMutilation #ParanormalPodcast #ScaryStories #Cry tid #HauntedPlaces #Folklore #DarkHistory #Creepypasta #GhostStories #Eeriecast
EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:
Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore
Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror
________________________________________
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/carmancarrion
________________________________________
CONNECT WITH CARMAN:
Website: https://www.carman-carrion.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarmanCarrion
Twitter/X: https://x.com/CarmanCarrion
Instagram: https: //www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/
________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE & REVIEW:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184
Your support helps bring you more terrifying tales.
________________________________________
DISCOVER MORE HORROR:
http://eeriecast.com/
https://www.carman-carrion.com/
________________________________________
MUSIC CREDITS:
Music and sound effects provided by: ElevenLabs
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Four thousand people are buried on a hill outside Peoria, Illinois, and most of them don't have names — just numbers, pressed into small flat stones. For eight years, every time one of them went into the ground, a man was there to cry.
He couldn't speak. Nobody ever learned his real name. The staff called him Old Book, after the only thing anyone knew about his past, and they loved him. He dug the graves of strangers and then wept for them under an elm tree at the edge of the field, because no one else was coming.
Then in 1910 they buried him — and roughly four hundred people watched him cry at his own funeral.
This week on Destination Terror, we're going to Peoria State Hospital, and it isn't the asylum story you're expecting. There were no cruel doctors here. No barbaric experiments. The man who ran this place took the bars off the windows and fought the Illinois legislature over the word "incurable." The horror on this hill isn't cruelty. It's grief — thousands of people who died unclaimed in a place that was genuinely trying, and went into the ground under a number anyway.
The Graveyard Elm. The coffin that came up empty. And a hospital superintendent who risked his entire scientific reputation to write down what four hundred people saw, for one reason: so somebody would remember the old man who cried at every funeral.
#DestinationTerror #Eeriecast #TrueHaunting #HauntedHistory #PeoriaStateHospital #BartonvilleAsylum #OldBook #GraveyardElm #HauntedIllinois #AbandonedAsylum #GhostStories #Paranormal #TrueGhostStories #HauntedPlaces #Illinois
EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:
Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore
Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror
________________________________________
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/carmancarrion
________________________________________
CONNECT WITH CARMAN:
Website: https://www.carman-carrion.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarmanCarrion
Twitter/X: https://x.com/CarmanCarrion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/
________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE & REVIEW:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184
Your support helps bring you more terrifying tales.
________________________________________
DISCOVER MORE HORROR:
http://eeriecast.com/
https://www.carman-carrion.com/
________________________________________
MUSIC CREDITS:
Music and sound effects provided by: ElevenLabs
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On the night of August 21st, 1986, a small crater lake in northwestern Cameroon took a breath — and let it out.
There was no fire. No flood. No wound on a single body. By morning, 1,746 people and 3,500 head of livestock were dead across the valley below Lake Nyos, lying in their doorways and their beds with the cooking pots still stacked beside them and the houses still standing. The survivors woke into a landscape with nothing left to point at.
What came out of that lake was invisible, silent, and heavier than air — and it had been building in the black water for four hundred years.
But the strangest part of this story isn't the science. It's that the people who lived there had been warned. Not by geologists. By their grandmothers. There were old rules in that country about lakes — that they hold the spirits of the
ancestors, that a white mist can rise off the water and take the souls of the
sleeping, and that you do not build your house on the low ground. Some of them listened. Those are the ones who lived.
This week, Destination Terror travels to Lake Nyos: the only place on Earth where the folklore and the physics agree, and the only two-thousandth of the problem that anyone has actually fixed.
Because there's a third lake. And two million people are asleep beside it tonight.
#DestinationTerror #LakeNyos #Cameroon #TrueHorror #Limnic #NaturalDisaster #Unexplained #DarkHistory #ScaryStories #HorrorPodcast #Eeriecast #CarmanCarrion
EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:
Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore
Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror
________________________________________
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/carmancarrion
________________________________________
CONNECT WITH CARMAN:
Website: https://www.carman-carrion.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarmanCarrion
Twitter/X: https://x.com/CarmanCarrion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/
________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE & REVIEW:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184
Your support
helps bring you more terrifying tales.
________________________________________
DISCOVER MORE HORROR:
http://eeriecast.com/
https://www.carman-carrion.com/
________________________________________
MUSIC CREDITS:
Music and sound effects provided by: ElevenLabs, Eeriecast Original Sound Tracks.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Based on true events.
Edinburgh’s Greyfriars Kirkyard is beautiful in the daylight — mossy stones, crooked angels, the little dog everyone comes to see. But behind an iron gate at the far end sits a sealed black tomb the city itself locked shut, and a walled field where 1,200 men were left to die in the cold. Since 1998, hundreds of ordinary visitors have walked out of this graveyard with scratches, bruises, bite marks, and burns they cannot explain — and a few have been carried out unconscious. Tonight we’re going in after dark, to stand at the one door in Scotland that everyone is warned not to touch. Because the thing behind it doesn’t haunt. It hunts. And it only ever picks one.
EVERYONE who signs up wins a FREE toy or gift card!
https://www.bboutique.co/vibe/destinationterror-pod
#Greyfriars #MackenziePoltergeist #Edinburgh #Scotland #BluidyMackenzie #Covenanters #BlackMausoleum #HauntedScotland #Poltergeist #DestinationTerror #Eeriecast #HorrorPodcast #TrueHaunting #KillingTime #GhostTour #ParanormalPodcast
EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:
Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore
Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/
Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror
________________________________________
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/carmancarrion
________________________________________
CONNECT WITH CARMAN:
Website: https://www.carman-carrion.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarmanCarrion
Twitter/X: https://x.com/CarmanCarrion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/
________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE & REVIEW:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184
Your support
helps bring you more terrifying tales.
________________________________________
DISCOVER MORE HORROR:
http://eeriecast.com/
https://www.carman-carrion.com/
________________________________________
MUSIC CREDITS:
ElevenLabs.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Destination Terror
Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haunted places, and reveals the history, legends, and stories around them that make them so terrifying. Episodes every Thursday. An Eeriecast original series https://eeriecast.com/Podcast website
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