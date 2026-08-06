On the night of August 21st, 1986, a small crater lake in northwestern Cameroon took a breath — and let it out.



There was no fire. No flood. No wound on a single body. By morning, 1,746 people and 3,500 head of livestock were dead across the valley below Lake Nyos, lying in their doorways and their beds with the cooking pots still stacked beside them and the houses still standing. The survivors woke into a landscape with nothing left to point at.



What came out of that lake was invisible, silent, and heavier than air — and it had been building in the black water for four hundred years.



But the strangest part of this story isn't the science. It's that the people who lived there had been warned. Not by geologists. By their grandmothers. There were old rules in that country about lakes — that they hold the spirits of the

ancestors, that a white mist can rise off the water and take the souls of the

sleeping, and that you do not build your house on the low ground. Some of them listened. Those are the ones who lived.



This week, Destination Terror travels to Lake Nyos: the only place on Earth where the folklore and the physics agree, and the only two-thousandth of the problem that anyone has actually fixed.



Because there's a third lake. And two million people are asleep beside it tonight.







#DestinationTerror #LakeNyos #Cameroon #TrueHorror #Limnic #NaturalDisaster #Unexplained #DarkHistory #ScaryStories #HorrorPodcast #Eeriecast #CarmanCarrion







EXPLORE MORE SPINE-CHILLING CONTENT:



Freaky Folklore: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/freaky-folklore



Carman's Crypt (Original Horror): https://www.carman-carrion.com/



Deadly Intent (True Crime): https://www.carman-carrion.com/



Destination Terror: https://www.eeriecast.com/podcasts/destination-terror



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