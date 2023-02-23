Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haun... More
Available Episodes
5 of 27
Battleship Island - Hashima
Battleship Island - Also known as Hashima Island, is an abandoned island off the coast of Nagasaki, Japan. What once was a mining metropolis with a dark secret is now abandoned and inhabited only by ghosts.
4/19/2023
43:23
Blue Hole - The Divers Cemetery
The Blue Hole in Dahab, Egypt is considered a submarine sinkhole, with a maximum depth reaching over 100 meters, the Blue Hole is not a beginner's diving experience. But those who had the courage to dive and explore this amazing diving site are sure to have had the diving of a lifetime, and for those who did but did not survive, they have sure died doing what they loved the most at a considered most deadly diving site.
4/5/2023
48:04
Island of the Dolls
Island of the Dolls - located in the channels of Xochimilco, south of the center of Mexico City, Mexico. It is a popular tourist attraction due to creepy dolls of various styles and colors being found hanging throughout the island.
3/22/2023
37:10
Port Arthur - The Most Haunted Place In Australia
Port Arthur, one of Australia's most terrifying locations is on a peninsula in Tasmania's southeast. Port Arthur, which was constructed in the 19th century, was the last line in penal camps.
3/9/2023
37:39
Mysterious Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan is one of the five Great Lakes of North America. It is the second-largest of the Great Lakes by volume and the third-largest by surface area, it is also the location of the Lake Michigan Triangle.
Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haunted places, and reveals the history, legends, and stories around them that make them so terrifying. Episodes every other Wednesday. An Eeriecast original series https://eeriecast.com/