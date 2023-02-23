Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Destination Terror in the App
Listen to Destination Terror in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Destination Terror

Destination Terror

Podcast Destination Terror
Podcast Destination Terror

Destination Terror

Eeriecast Network
add
Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haun... More
HistorySociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haun... More

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • Battleship Island - Hashima
    Battleship Island - Also known as Hashima Island, is an abandoned island off the coast of Nagasaki, Japan. What once was a mining metropolis with a dark secret is now abandoned and inhabited only by ghosts.  Discover more TERRIFYING podcasts at http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Carman Carrion!  https://www.facebook.com/carman.carrion.9/ https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CarmanCarrion Subscribe to Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY Please Review Us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184 Music and sound effects used in the Destination Terror Podcast have or may have been provided/created by:  CO.AG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA Myuu: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSKnkKCKAQVxMUWpZQobuQ Jinglepunks: https://jinglepunks.com/ Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/ Kevin MacLeod: http://incompetech.com/ Dark Music: https://soundcloud.com/darknessprevailspodcast Soundstripe: https://app.soundstripe.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    43:23
  • Blue Hole - The Divers Cemetery
    The Blue Hole in Dahab, Egypt is considered a submarine sinkhole, with a maximum depth reaching over 100 meters, the Blue Hole is not a beginner's diving experience. But those who had the courage to dive and explore this amazing diving site are sure to have had the diving of a lifetime, and for those who did but did not survive, they have sure died doing what they loved the most at a considered most deadly diving site. Discover more TERRIFYING podcasts at http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Carman Carrion!  https://www.facebook.com/carman.carrion.9/ https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CarmanCarrion Subscribe to Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY Please Review Us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184 Music and sound effects used in the Destination Terror Podcast have or may have been provided/created by:  CO.AG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA Myuu: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSKnkKCKAQVxMUWpZQobuQ Jinglepunks: https://jinglepunks.com/ Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/ Kevin MacLeod: http://incompetech.com/ Dark Music: https://soundcloud.com/darknessprevailspodcast Soundstripe: https://app.soundstripe.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    48:04
  • Island of the Dolls
    Island of the Dolls - located in the channels of Xochimilco, south of the center of Mexico City, Mexico. It is a popular tourist attraction due to creepy dolls of various styles and colors being found hanging throughout the island.  Discover more TERRIFYING podcasts at http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Carman Carrion!  https://www.facebook.com/carman.carrion.9/ https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CarmanCarrion Subscribe to Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY Please Review Us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184 Music and sound effects used in the Destination Terror Podcast have or may have been provided/created by:  CO.AG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA Myuu: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSKnkKCKAQVxMUWpZQobuQ Jinglepunks: https://jinglepunks.com/ Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/ Kevin MacLeod: http://incompetech.com/ Dark Music: https://soundcloud.com/darknessprevailspodcast Soundstripe: https://app.soundstripe.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/22/2023
    37:10
  • Port Arthur - The Most Haunted Place In Australia
    Port Arthur, one of Australia's most terrifying locations is on a peninsula in Tasmania's southeast. Port Arthur, which was constructed in the 19th century, was the last line in penal camps.  Discover more TERRIFYING podcasts at http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Carman Carrion!  https://www.facebook.com/carman.carrion.9/ https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CarmanCarrion Subscribe to Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY Please Review Us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184 Music and sound effects used in the Destination Terror Podcast have or may have been provided/created by:  CO.AG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA Myuu: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSKnkKCKAQVxMUWpZQobuQ Jinglepunks: https://jinglepunks.com/ Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/ Kevin MacLeod: http://incompetech.com/ Dark Music: https://soundcloud.com/darknessprevailspodcast Soundstripe: https://app.soundstripe.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/9/2023
    37:39
  • Mysterious Lake Michigan
    Lake Michigan is one of the five Great Lakes of North America. It is the second-largest of the Great Lakes by volume and the third-largest by surface area, it is also the location of the Lake Michigan Triangle.  Discover more TERRIFYING podcasts at http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Carman Carrion!  https://www.facebook.com/carman.carrion.9/ https://www.instagram.com/carmancarrion/?hl=en https://twitter.com/CarmanCarrion Subscribe to Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/0uiX155WEJnN7QVRfo3aQY Please Review Us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-folklore/id1550361184 Music and sound effects used in the Destination Terror Podcast have or may have been provided/created by:  CO.AG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA Myuu: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSKnkKCKAQVxMUWpZQobuQ Jinglepunks: https://jinglepunks.com/ Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/ Kevin MacLeod: http://incompetech.com/ Dark Music: https://soundcloud.com/darknessprevailspodcast Soundstripe: https://app.soundstripe.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/23/2023
    40:32

More History podcasts

About Destination Terror

Every place has a history - Some of those histories may just be darker than others. Join host, Carman Carrion, as she scours the globe for the world's most haunted places, and reveals the history, legends, and stories around them that make them so terrifying. Episodes every other Wednesday. An Eeriecast original series https://eeriecast.com/
Podcast website

Listen to Destination Terror, Democracy in Danger and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Destination Terror

Destination Terror

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Destination Terror: Podcasts in Family