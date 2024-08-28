What Gen Z-ers Know About the Presidents, with Reed Elliotte
Reed Elliotte has survived cancer, befriended three former presidents, become a presidential historian, is a future presidential candidate, and has been a guest on Ellen and Dr. Phil. Oh, and he's also just 14 years old. In this episode, we chat with Reed about his amazing life and his love of presidential history.
28:41
The Presidents of the Roaring Twenties Part 4: The Legacy of Harding and Coolidge
What impact did presidents Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge have on the United States? In this episode, we will explore how these two unsung figures changed the course of American history.
1:25:10
Confronting the Presidents, with Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly knows several presidents personally and has spent years researching their lives and legacies. He and his co-author, Martin Dugard, have just published a book assessing every president from George Washington to Joe Biden. In this episode, we discuss his new book and his insights about America's chief executives. CONFRONTING THE PRESIDENTS: NO SPIN ASSESSMENTS FROM WASHINGTON TO BIDEN https://www.amazon.com/dp/125034641X?ref_=ast_author_ofdp
20:54
How Winston Churchill Saved the World, with Martin Dugard
We are constantly told that we face "existential threats." Well, there once was a time when that was literally true -- and the man who stopped it was Winston Churchill. In this episode Martin Dugard, co-author of the mega-million selling Killing series, discusses how Churchill saved the world. TAKING LONDON: WINSTON CHURCHILL AND THE FIGHT TO SAVE CIVILIZATION https://www.amazon.com/Taking-London-Winston-Churchill-Civilization/dp/0593473213
43:12
The Presidents of the Roaring Twenties Part 3 | The Rise of Calvin Coolidge
Legend has it that Calvin Coolidge slept 11 hours a day during his presidency. Scholars today often mock Coolidge for being a passive, ineffective leader. Yet, the fact remains that this reticent man from New England rose to become one of America's most popular presidents during one of the nation's most dynamic eras. In this episode, we examine Calvin Coolidge unlikely rise as the 30th president of the United States.
