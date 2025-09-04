Podcasting Insights with The Podmaster: growth advice for people and brands

Build it, sure, but they won't come! Yet...

Let me tell you where most podcasters get it wrong right from the jump. It's that tired cliché "If you build it, they will come." This episode is my reality check for you, and if you're honest with yourself, it could save you more disappointment and wasted effort than you realise. I walk through why just recording a bunch of episodes and putting them online is never going to magically build an audience, no matter how unique your idea feels. What you're going to hear is the real work that has to go into positioning, marketing, production, and – above all – earning the right for your audience to come back again and again. It's not glamorous, but it works, and I'm breaking down exactly why.The episode gets into the numbers, the psychology, and the relentless myth that your social media follower count will somehow guarantee instant podcast listeners. It doesn't. You'll learn why podcasts and radio might share a delivery method (audio) but are incomparable when it comes to how people find and commit to content. I'm calling out the 'gurus' peddling fairytales and laying out instead the importance of actionable strategy.With thanks to Irina Tudorache - https://www.linkedin.com/in/irina-tudorache/ and Michelle J Raymond for their valuable contributions towards this episode.