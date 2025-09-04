Podcasting Insights with The Podmaster: growth advice for people and brands

Curious?This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Podder - https://www.podderapp.com/privacy-policy
Build it, sure, but they won't come! Yet...
Let me tell you where most podcasters get it wrong right from the jump. It's that tired cliché "If you build it, they will come." This episode is my reality check for you, and if you're honest with yourself, it could save you more disappointment and wasted effort than you realise. I walk through why just recording a bunch of episodes and putting them online is never going to magically build an audience, no matter how unique your idea feels. What you're going to hear is the real work that has to go into positioning, marketing, production, and – above all – earning the right for your audience to come back again and again. It's not glamorous, but it works, and I'm breaking down exactly why.The episode gets into the numbers, the psychology, and the relentless myth that your social media follower count will somehow guarantee instant podcast listeners. It doesn't. You'll learn why podcasts and radio might share a delivery method (audio) but are incomparable when it comes to how people find and commit to content. I'm calling out the 'gurus' peddling fairytales and laying out instead the importance of actionable strategy.With thanks to Irina Tudorache - https://www.linkedin.com/in/irina-tudorache/ and Michelle J Raymond for their valuable contributions towards this episode.
New podcast? Your analytics are lying to you!
Every new podcaster does it. You launch your show, then spend the whole week refreshing your hosting dashboard analytics like it's going to magically change. And when those first week podcast download numbers trickle in, they feel… embarrassingly small.Here's the truth: those numbers don't matter. Like, at all.In this episode, I'll explain why your launch week stats are useless, the psychology behind why we obsess over them (hello, spotlight effect), and the success metrics that actually fuel real podcast growth. From listener retention to 30-day rolling averages, I'll show you what's worth tracking — and what's just noise.If you've ever felt crushed by your first week's downloads, this one's going to reset how you think about podcast success.
LinkedIn followers aren't listeners. Do the math!
Why Your LinkedIn Followers Don't Listen To Your PodcastA painful truth for business podcasters who still think follower counts equal listeners...Let's get uncomfortable for a moment.LinkedIn tells you that bigger is better. Hit that 10,000, 50,000, or even 100,000 follower milestone, and suddenly you're tempted to believe you're sitting on a goldmine of eager podcast listeners.That couldn't be further from the truth.I've consulted with more than enough LinkedIn 'influencers' to know this: if you're counting on that social proof to deliver actual podcast results, you're going to be disappointed. In fact, if you're expecting more than a handful of listeners per episode simply because you have a five-figure following, you're already losing the game.Here's the reality.LinkedIn is a platform designed to serve its own interests, not yours. The algorithm is geared towards creating a false sense of reach and relevance. You post about your new episode, rack up a few dozen likes, maybe a polite comment from that one guy who always chimes in, and screenshot the analytics because they look impressive.But when it comes to actual podcast listeners—real people pressing play, not bots or random scrollers—the numbers barely register.And don't just take my word for it. I've literally done the math for clients. The entire illusion falls apart once you work through the numbers on how posts convert followers into listeners. You'd be amazed (or horrified) at how small that number is.Imagine this: 100,000 LinkedIn followers. That's enough to fill a stadium, right?So, if you're chasing followers and bragging about your vanity metrics, you're fooling yourself.Want to break this cycle?Listen to this episode to get the background on the problem.Then, get the Swipe Files so you can fix it. Ready to do the math? Get your free files at podmastery.co/math, or reach out for a straightforward audit of your podcast's real growth potential.Because your real audience deserves better than a vanity strategy.Timestamps00:00 "LinkedIn Followers Don't Equal Success"03:57 Deceptive Podcast Popularity Tactics08:59 Boost LinkedIn Engagement Tactics10:46 "Podcast Growth and Mastery Tips"
How to handle the podcasting 'summer slump'!
Every August, you'll hear the same noise about everyone disappearing.Holidays, beaches, the world moving a little slower. I used to kinda buy into this myth myself, until I watched a client hit pause, just to realise that their audience hadn't gone anywhere. They'd simply found something else to jam into their earbuds. This latest episode of Podcasting Insights is all about flipping the so-called 'summer slump' on its head. I'm walking you through three moves you can make right now, literally before the weekend's over, to keep your download numbers in healthy shape and your listeners coming back for more. No grand production, no drama, just practical steps you can act on right away.
Podmaster audit
About Podcasting Insights with The Podmaster: growth advice for people and brands
Are you a brand or individual who's looking to improve and grow your podcast? You're in the right place. Together, we'll help you attain 'podmastery'.
Podcasting is such a complex medium, with so many factors that can impact your success. It's my goal to cover all these topics with you, and help you maximise the results you're getting from your efforts.
My name is Neal Veglio and I've been in the podcasting game since 2001, when I became the first person in the UK to upload audio of my then radio show online, and generate an audience.
This audience followed me throughout my radio career and engaged with my various other podcasts.
But it wasn't always easy.
And when I took a career break from radio for a few years in 2007, I had to learn how to build audience without the lift of an FM frequency.
I learned a lot from that experience.
I now help other podcasters to achieve their goals through my company Podknows Podcasting.
Each episode, I'll be offering you some insights into what I've done and what I've helped my clients do with our podcasts in the hope we can help YOU increase your podcast's chances of becoming more successful!
And ensuring you can avoid the dreaded 'podfade'!
