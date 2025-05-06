Real Estate Training & Coaching School

Welcome back to America's #1 Daily Podcast, featuring America's #1 Real Estate Coaches and Top EXP Realty Sponsors in the World, Tim and Julie Harris. Ready to become an EXP Realty Agent and join Tim and Julie Harris? Visit: https://whylibertas.com/harris or text Tim directly at 512-758-0206.
************************
🚨 The 3 Problems Killing Real Estate Careers in 2025 — Here’s How to Fix Them NOW
Feeling like 2025 is harder than any year before? You're right—and you're not alone.
This year is proving to be one of the most challenging markets in real estate history.Lead gen is tougher. Competition is sharper. Clients are more skeptical. And for many agents, momentum is fading fast.
But there is a fix.
Join Tim & Julie Harris for this week’s Exclusive Mastermind Webinar—where they reveal how top agents are solving the 3 career-killing problems in today’s market:
✅ Lead generation strategies that actually work right now✅ Simple, repeatable systems that put you back in control✅ Smart, magnetic branding that makes sellers choose you
“Tim & Julie’s playbook tripled my listings.” – Mike R., Top Agent
⌛️ Just 177 seats available. No fluff. No replays.Only real solutions—designed for this exact market.
👉 Secure your spot now: http://harrismastermind.com
P.S. Love the podcast? You haven’t seen anything yet.These mastermind sessions go deeper, faster, and are built to get you unstuck—fast.Reserve your seat now before they’re gone: http://harrismastermind.com
************************
ChatGPT isn't just a time-saver—it's your always-available marketing assistant, content writer, roleplay partner, and copy editor. But to really unlock its power, you need to know how to prompt it effectively. Here's how top agents are getting the most out of AI every day—with examples of what strong prompts can produce.
1. Write Listing Descriptions (With High-End Appeal)
Give ChatGPT the basics: number of beds and baths, square footage, key features, location, and any special upgrades. Then ask it to craft something refined, like a British Homes & Gardens–style brochure description.
HUGE Announcement: You will love this! Looking for the full outline from today's presentation? Our DAILY Newsletter featured lead generation systems, real estate scripts, daily success plans and (YES) the notes or today's show. Best part? The newsletter is free! https://harrisrealestatedaily.com/
--------
38:57
Real Estate Success Starts With These 3 Words
Welcome back to America's #1 Daily Podcast, featuring America's #1 Real Estate Coaches and Top EXP Realty Sponsors in the World, Tim and Julie Harris. Ready to become an EXP Realty Agent and join Tim and Julie Harris? Visit: https://whylibertas.com/harris or text Tim directly at 512-758-0206.
************************
🚨 The 3 Problems Killing Real Estate Careers in 2025 — Here’s How to Fix Them NOW
Feeling like 2025 is harder than any year before? You're right—and you're not alone.
This year is proving to be one of the most challenging markets in real estate history.Lead gen is tougher. Competition is sharper. Clients are more skeptical. And for many agents, momentum is fading fast.
But there is a fix.
Join Tim & Julie Harris for this week’s Exclusive Mastermind Webinar—where they reveal how top agents are solving the 3 career-killing problems in today’s market:
✅ Lead generation strategies that actually work right now✅ Simple, repeatable systems that put you back in control✅ Smart, magnetic branding that makes sellers choose you
“Tim & Julie’s playbook tripled my listings.” – Mike R., Top Agent
⌛️ Just 177 seats available. No fluff. No replays.Only real solutions—designed for this exact market.
👉 Secure your spot now: http://harrismastermind.com
P.S. Love the podcast? You haven’t seen anything yet.These mastermind sessions go deeper, faster, and are built to get you unstuck—fast.Reserve your seat now before they’re gone: http://harrismastermind.com
************************
Attitude, Approach, and Expectations
In real estate, your results don’t just come from what you do—they come from how you do it and why you believe it will work. If you want to level up your performance, income, and consistency, start by mastering these three pillars:
1. Attitude – How You Feel About What You’re Doing
Your mindset shapes your results more than any market condition. It determines your energy, your effort, and your resilience when things get tough.
HUGE Announcement: You will love this! Looking for the full outline from today's presentation? Our DAILY Newsletter featured lead generation systems, real estate scripts, daily success plans and (YES) the notes or today's show. Best part? The newsletter is free! https://harrisrealestatedaily.com/
--------
49:10
Fun Friday: 5 Wild Stories to Boost Your Motivation!
Welcome back to America's #1 Daily Podcast, featuring America's #1 Real Estate Coaches and Top EXP Realty Sponsors in the World, Tim and Julie Harris. Ready to become an EXP Realty Agent and join Tim and Julie Harris? Visit: https://whylibertas.com/harris or text Tim directly at 512-758-0206.
*******************
🚨 The 3 Problems Killing Real Estate Careers in 2025 — Here’s How to Fix Them NOW
Feeling like 2025 is harder than any year before? You're right—and you're not alone.
This year is proving to be one of the most challenging markets in real estate history.Lead gen is tougher. Competition is sharper. Clients are more skeptical. And for many agents, momentum is fading fast.
But there is a fix.
Join Tim & Julie Harris for this week’s Exclusive Mastermind Webinar—where they reveal how top agents are solving the 3 career-killing problems in today’s market:
✅ Lead generation strategies that actually work right now✅ Simple, repeatable systems that put you back in control✅ Smart, magnetic branding that makes sellers choose you
“Tim & Julie’s playbook tripled my listings.” – Mike R., Top Agent
⌛️ Just 177 seats available. No fluff. No replays.Only real solutions—designed for this exact market.
👉 Secure your spot now: http://harrismastermind.com
P.S. Love the podcast? You haven’t seen anything yet.These mastermind sessions go deeper, faster, and are built to get you unstuck—fast.Reserve your seat now before they’re gone: http://harrismastermind.com
*******************
Welcome to this week’s Fun Friday, where we bring you five hilarious, unexpected, and downright weird true stories to entertain and inspire you as a real estate agent or broker!
These non-real estate tales from the past three years—packed with AI blunders and animal shenanigans—are your perfect break from the mind grind. Each story comes with a lesson to supercharge your business mindset. Buckle up for some weirdness!
HUGE Announcement: You will love this! Looking for the full outline from today's presentation? Our DAILY Newsletter featured lead generation systems, real estate scripts, daily success plans and (YES) the notes or today's show. Best part? The newsletter is free! https://harrisrealestatedaily.com/
--------
1:11:16
8 Must-Post Videos to Explode Your Real Estate Leads!
Welcome back to America's #1 Daily Podcast, featuring America's #1 Real Estate Coaches and Top EXP Realty Sponsors in the World, Tim and Julie Harris. Ready to become an EXP Realty Agent and join Tim and Julie Harris? Visit: https://whylibertas.com/harris or text Tim directly at 512-758-0206.
************************
🚨 The 3 Problems Killing Real Estate Careers in 2025 — Here’s How to Fix Them NOW
Feeling like 2025 is harder than any year before? You're right—and you're not alone.
This year is proving to be one of the most challenging markets in real estate history.Lead gen is tougher. Competition is sharper. Clients are more skeptical. And for many agents, momentum is fading fast.
But there is a fix.
Join Tim & Julie Harris for this week’s Exclusive Mastermind Webinar—where they reveal how top agents are solving the 3 career-killing problems in today’s market:
✅ Lead generation strategies that actually work right now✅ Simple, repeatable systems that put you back in control✅ Smart, magnetic branding that makes sellers choose you
“Tim & Julie’s playbook tripled my listings.” – Mike R., Top Agent
⌛️ Just 177 seats available. No fluff. No replays.Only real solutions—designed for this exact market.
👉 Secure your spot now: http://harrismastermind.com
P.S. Love the podcast? You haven’t seen anything yet.These mastermind sessions go deeper, faster, and are built to get you unstuck—fast.Reserve your seat now before they’re gone: http://harrismastermind.com
************************
As a real estate agent or broker, posting the right videos on your social media platforms, especially YouTube, can make or break your visibility. These videos can be repurposed across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to maintain a consistent message and efficiently update all three platforms.
YouTube is critical because its videos are searchable on Google, amplifying your reach. If you’re new to YouTube, check out our podcast, YouTube for Real Estate Agents or Brokers, for a step-by-step guide.
Below are the top 8 video topics for professional real estate agents or brokers to post on social media. When done consistently, these videos will generate listing and buyer leads. Before diving in, here are three key notes to ensure your videos succeed.
HUGE Announcement: You will love this! Looking for the full outline from today's presentation? Our DAILY Newsletter featured lead generation systems, real estate scripts, daily success plans and (YES) the notes or today's show. Best part? The newsletter is free! https://harrisrealestatedaily.com/
--------
1:02:24
Skyrocket Your Real Estate Success: The Ultimate Daily Playbook!
Welcome back to America's #1 Daily Podcast, featuring America's #1 Real Estate Coaches and Top EXP Realty Sponsors in the World, Tim and Julie Harris. Ready to become an EXP Realty Agent and join Tim and Julie Harris? Visit: https://whylibertas.com/harris or text Tim directly at 512-758-0206.
************************
🚨 The 3 Problems Killing Real Estate Careers in 2025 — Here’s How to Fix Them NOW
Feeling like 2025 is harder than any year before? You're right—and you're not alone.
This year is proving to be one of the most challenging markets in real estate history.Lead gen is tougher. Competition is sharper. Clients are more skeptical. And for many agents, momentum is fading fast.
But there is a fix.
Join Tim & Julie Harris for this week’s Exclusive Mastermind Webinar—where they reveal how top agents are solving the 3 career-killing problems in today’s market:
✅ Lead generation strategies that actually work right now✅ Simple, repeatable systems that put you back in control✅ Smart, magnetic branding that makes sellers choose you
“Tim & Julie’s playbook tripled my listings.” – Mike R., Top Agent
⌛️ Just 177 seats available. No fluff. No replays.Only real solutions—designed for this exact market.
👉 Secure your spot now: http://harrismastermind.com
P.S. Love the podcast? You haven’t seen anything yet.These mastermind sessions go deeper, faster, and are built to get you unstuck—fast.Reserve your seat now before they’re gone: http://harrismastermind.com
************************
Secret: Everything outlined in this playbook will be radically easier and more enjoyable to execute once you have your Real Estate Treasure Map. Sign up for Premier Coaching today to receive your free, personalized business and life plan at PremierCoaching.com.
Daily Action Steps
1. Update Your Visual Accountability White Boards DailyTrack the following metrics based on your goals (using your Real Estate Treasure Map)
HUGE Announcement: You will love this! Looking for the full outline from today's presentation? Our DAILY Newsletter featured lead generation systems, real estate scripts, daily success plans and (YES) the notes or today's show. Best part? The newsletter is free! https://harrisrealestatedaily.com/
Real Estate Coaching Radio (and training) is the nation's #1 daily podcast for real estate professionals of all experience levels. If you are becoming a real estate agent (REALTOR) and starting your real estate career or a seasoned professional you will love this show. Real Estate Coaching Radio is hosted by celebrated real estate coaches, and best-selling authors of their book, HARRIS Rules, Tim and Julie Harris. Listen now and be ready for the no B.S., fluff Free, how-to make money now info you have been looking for. Real Estate Coaching (and training) Radio is the daily go-to podcast for all things real estate training and coaching. You will learn real estate scripts, real estate listing presentations, and how to generate real estate leads. Other popular topics are Real Estate Market News, Real Estate Market Predictions, Real Estate Market Trends, Real Estate Lead Generation. New real estate agents and seasoned pros will benefit from the market-tested real estate coaching and training offered by Tim and Julie Harris. For over 2 decades, Tim and Julie Harris Real Estate Coaching and training have been the proven go-to resource for real estate agents who are ready to go to the next level. Recognized by The Motley Fool, Inman News, Google (and countless others) as one of the most influential podcasts in real estate. Tim and Julie Harris are proudly partnered with EXP Realty.