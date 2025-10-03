How This Real Estate Lawyer Built a Multifamily Empire — Todd Robinson
Welcome back to the Owner Meeting Podcast with Christian Osgood and guest Todd Robinson, a top real estate and syndication lawyer. Todd shares his journey from social work to founding his own law firm, building a $75M AUM portfolio with 400+ units, and balancing entrepreneurship with ethical investing.
Todd discusses practical strategies—keeping affordable housing dignified, running assisted living communities, using clear PPM disclosures, maintaining reserves for post-acquisition dips, and never misrepresenting deals to investors. He offers hard-earned advice on transparency, risk management, and scaling a real estate business while doing good in communities.
20:18
The TAI LOPEZ Episode...
TAi Lopez and guest discuss politics, freedom of speech, government overreach, incentives, and how money motivates people. They explore solutions like high pay for leaders, performance-based rewards, parenting and workplace incentives, and the benefits of farmland and natural living.
The episode mixes practical business lessons, personal stories about farms and health, and philosophical takes on human nature and policy—arguing that well-designed incentives create better outcomes.
50:05
How Jaclyn and Jason McClure Cracked the Midterm Rental Code — $7,000/mo MidTerm Rental Insurance Plays
Christian interviews Jaclyn and Jason McClure of Vetted Homes about their midterm rental strategy that sits between short-term and long-term rentals and often earns multiple times market rent through insurance placements.
They share their origin story, a $7,000/month insurance placement that transformed their business, practical tips on markets, arbitrage versus buying, ALE coverage, insurance protections, common pitfalls they learned from, and how to get started with VettedHomes.com.
40:26
Is this 22 Year Old the Next Sam Zell? — Caleb Hommel on his first 200 rental units
In this episode Christian Osgood interviews Caleb Hommel, who started in multifamily investing as a teen and scaled to nearly 200 rental units by age 22. Caleb shares how he funded his first deals with no capital, navigated joint ventures, syndications, assignment vs acquisition fees, and built a property management and marketing business.
They discuss Caleb’s recent $5M Fannie Mae loan on a 76‑unit deal, the strategy to buy and convert LIHTC properties, and his current capital raise for a 225‑unit package in Abilene. Tune in for practical insights on scaling, raising equity, and structuring deals.
In this episode of the Owner Meeting Podcast, host Christian Osgood interviews Caleb Hommel, a young real estate investor who has achieved remarkable success in a short time. Caleb shares his journey from starting with no money and credit to acquiring nearly 200 rental units by the age of 22. He discusses the challenges he faced, including securing financing, building liquidity, and managing joint ventures. The conversation also delves into Caleb's recent acquisition of a $5 million loan from Fannie Mae and his plans for future projects, including the Anson Park development. Throughout the episode, Caleb emphasizes the importance of networking, confidence, and the potential for doing good while making a profit in real estate.
Takeaways
Caleb started his real estate journey at 18 with no money.
He used a credit card to fund his first deal's earnest money.
Building liquidity is crucial for real estate success.
Caleb secured a $5 million loan from Fannie Mae at 22.
He is expanding his portfolio with the Anson Park project.
Networking and talking about your work can lead to opportunities.
Bigger properties can be easier to manage than smaller ones.
Caleb emphasizes the importance of confidence in scaling.
He plans to take low-income housing to market rate.
Doing good and making money in real estate is possible.
28:26
How a 24-Year-Old Built 200+ Units by Systematizing Everything
On this episode Christian interviews Josh Janus, a 24-year-old real estate operator who scaled to 200+ units by obsessively documenting tasks, delegating to VAs, and building repeatable SOPs. Josh shares concrete systems—email filters, text rules, task buckets, contractor selection criteria—and how decision speed and relationships drove deal flow.
They discuss value-add small-multifamily strategies (BRRRR), contractor management, costly early mistakes, and goal-setting tactics to keep improving pace and scale. Practical, high-level advice for operators who want to optimize time, build teams, and grow aggressively.
