Is this 22 Year Old the Next Sam Zell? — Caleb Hommel on his first 200 rental units

In this episode Christian Osgood interviews Caleb Hommel, who started in multifamily investing as a teen and scaled to nearly 200 rental units by age 22. Caleb shares how he funded his first deals with no capital, navigated joint ventures, syndications, assignment vs acquisition fees, and built a property management and marketing business. They discuss Caleb’s recent $5M Fannie Mae loan on a 76‑unit deal, the strategy to buy and convert LIHTC properties, and his current capital raise for a 225‑unit package in Abilene. Tune in for practical insights on scaling, raising equity, and structuring deals. In this episode of the Owner Meeting Podcast, host Christian Osgood interviews Caleb Hommel, a young real estate investor who has achieved remarkable success in a short time. Caleb shares his journey from starting with no money and credit to acquiring nearly 200 rental units by the age of 22. He discusses the challenges he faced, including securing financing, building liquidity, and managing joint ventures. The conversation also delves into Caleb's recent acquisition of a $5 million loan from Fannie Mae and his plans for future projects, including the Anson Park development. Throughout the episode, Caleb emphasizes the importance of networking, confidence, and the potential for doing good while making a profit in real estate. Takeaways Caleb started his real estate journey at 18 with no money. He used a credit card to fund his first deal's earnest money. Building liquidity is crucial for real estate success. Caleb secured a $5 million loan from Fannie Mae at 22. He is expanding his portfolio with the Anson Park project. Networking and talking about your work can lead to opportunities. Bigger properties can be easier to manage than smaller ones. Caleb emphasizes the importance of confidence in scaling. He plans to take low-income housing to market rate. Doing good and making money in real estate is possible.