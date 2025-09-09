Dale Vermillion on 42 Years in Mortgages & Mentorship

What does it take to stay relevant and impactful after four decades in the mortgage industry? In this episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, industry legend Dale Vermillion, founder of Mortgage Champions, shares his journey from selling pots and pans door-to-door to leading thousands in the mortgage world.Dale opens up about:Why faith, humility, and service are the foundation of his success.The power of mentorship and constant learning in building a career without a college degree.How to thrive in tough markets with relationships, trust, and relentless action.Why giving back—whether through feeding families or building orphanages—is the real measure of success.Whether you’re a loan officer, leader, or entrepreneur, this conversation will inspire you to focus less on rates and more on impact, integrity, and people.👉 Tune in and discover why success isn’t about chasing money—it’s about lifting others up along the way.Learn from Dino and join the team at https://ethoslending.com/