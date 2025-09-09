In this powerhouse episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, top-producing mortgage advisor Marc Bui shares his no-BS journey from 19-year-old loan officer to one of the most trusted voices in the industry. From surviving the crash of 2008 to mastering the art of relationship-based lending, Marc dives into how mindset shifts, tactical follow-ups, strategic social media, and client-first communication transformed his business.Marc and Dino talk shop about:The truth behind chasing leads vs. planting referral treesHow to recession-proof your mortgage careerThe art of client retention (and pre-selling the refinance!)Why personal branding and post-close follow-up are game changersReal talk on social media burnout—and how to use it wiselyWhether you're a new LO or a seasoned pro looking to scale, this episode is packed with honest advice, smart strategies, and a whole lot of laughs.Learn from Dino and join the team at https://ethoslending.com/
Revolutionizing Real Estate: David Sidoni on First-Time Buyers, Systems, and The Last Lease Ever
In this powerful episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, Dino sits down with David Sidoni—realtor, national educator, podcast host, and self-proclaimed "guru for first-time home buyers." David shares his journey from show business (Newsies, Disney, Michael Jackson, and more) to building a revolutionary system that empowers Gen Z and millennial buyers. Together, Dino and David dive into why the industry overlooks this massive market, how his "Last Lease Ever" program is changing lives, and why systems—not hustle alone—create lasting success. They also tackle AI's role in real estate, market predictions, and the mindset shift from loan officer to true mortgage advisor. If you're in real estate, lending, or simply want to understand the future of homeownership, this episode is packed with insights you can't afford to miss
Dale Vermillion on 42 Years in Mortgages & Mentorship
What does it take to stay relevant and impactful after four decades in the mortgage industry? In this episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, industry legend Dale Vermillion, founder of Mortgage Champions, shares his journey from selling pots and pans door-to-door to leading thousands in the mortgage world.Dale opens up about:Why faith, humility, and service are the foundation of his success.The power of mentorship and constant learning in building a career without a college degree.How to thrive in tough markets with relationships, trust, and relentless action.Why giving back—whether through feeding families or building orphanages—is the real measure of success.Whether you're a loan officer, leader, or entrepreneur, this conversation will inspire you to focus less on rates and more on impact, integrity, and people.👉 Tune in and discover why success isn't about chasing money—it's about lifting others up along the way.
Michelle Berman-Mikel's Blueprint for Real Estate Pros Who Actually Want Results
Struggling to turn Instagram followers into actual clients? In this episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, Dino sits down with Michelle Berman-Mikel—founder of Berman Media PD and creator of the Instagram Power Method—for a deep dive into using Instagram strategically (not stressfully).Michelle shares how real estate professionals and mortgage brokers can stop winging it on social media and start building a personal brand that drives real business. You'll learn how to balance value-driven content with authentic storytelling, avoid the traps of automation, and turn DMs into deals.💡 Highlights include:The biggest mistakes agents make on InstagramWhy content that connects > content that sellsHow to stop "posting and praying" and start convertingBuilding community through vulnerability, not vanity metricsWhether you're a seasoned pro or Insta-anxious beginner, this episode delivers tactical tips and a fresh perspective that'll change how you show up online.📲 Follow Michelle @bermanmediapd | Learn more at bermanmediapd.com
Building Mortgage Empires: Brian Hogben’s Bold Path to Success
In this inspiring episode of The Way with Dino Katsiametis, Canadian mortgage mogul Brian Hogben shares his incredible journey from aspiring rock star to the founder of Mission 35 Mortgages. Brian opens up about the lessons learned from starting with nothing, building a multi-branch brokerage, and navigating massive setbacks—including being abandoned by his team just as he launched his business. He and Dino discuss work-life balance, leadership, pouring into others, and how fear can be your greatest motivator. Whether you're stuck in your career or striving for the next level, this episode is packed with actionable insights and bold strategies for building wealth and purpose.
