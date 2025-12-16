The Conscious Edge Podcast: Redefining Wealth as a Whole Human Experience

🌟 Join the Capacity Series and get instant access to all full replays → consciousedge.com/capacity Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/ep085 Most entrepreneurs don’t have a time-management challenge. They have a capacity challenge. If you’re a business owner or real estate investor who feels like you’re doing all the things but still not moving the needle, this episode will help you shift out of urgency and into aligned, intentional focus. I used to say, “I don’t have time” constantly, until I realized it was actually my nervous system signaling overwhelm, not my calendar. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: The New Productivity Paradigm: Why “I don’t have time” keeps you trapped in reactive mode and the mindset shift that immediately expands your Time Capacity. Where Your Time Is Really Leaking: How urgency, overbooking, and misaligned commitments quietly drain your focus and slow your growth (especially when you’re juggling business, family, and leadership). Aligned Rhythms That Work: A simple way to use the Leadership Rhythm (Focus Out → Focus On → Focus In) to reclaim your energy, solve for bottlenecks in your business, and prioritize what matters so business becomes sustainable and fulfilling. 🎧 Related Episodes You May Enjoy: Ep 81: Energetic Capacity – Lead from Alignment, Not Overdrive Ep 82: Emotional Capacity – Turning Reactivity into Power Ep 83: Financial Capacity – The Wealth Shift from Proving to Purposeful Growth Learn more about The Exponential Entrepreneur: A year-long coaching experience for women entrepreneurs who want a business that feels meaningful and sustainable—one that supports fulfillment, presence, and the life they’re building, not one that drains their energy or demands they become someone they’re not. This work blends science-based coaching, soul-purpose alignment, and practical business strategy to help you communicate expectations clearly, uphold boundaries without guilt, and lead with compassionate accountability. The result is meaningful financial growth, steadier emotions, and protected energy. It also gives you more time for what matters most: your children and loved ones, travel and adventure, rest, and true personal restoration. Connect with Us: Share your takeaway or ask a question by sending a DM on Instagram → @aleciastg If this episode brought you clarity or relief, pass it along to a friend who’s been feeling stretched thin. Disclaimer: The Conscious Edge and all content published by Alecia St. Germain and Jonathan Dugger is for general information, education, and entertainment only. We are not liable or responsible for any negative outcomes resulting from the use or application of information shared in this podcast or on our website. This podcast and any linked materials are not intended as personal advice, medical advice, or mental health treatment. Please consult a qualified medical or mental health professional if you need such services. Please be advised that all investing and entrepreneurial endeavors involve risk. The use of the information and linked materials is at the listener’s own discretion and risk.