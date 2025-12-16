The Conscious Edge Podcast: Redefining Wealth as a Whole Human Experience

Time Capacity: How to Reclaim Your Time and Focus on What Truly Matters EP 85
12/16/2025 | 40 mins.
🌟 Join the Capacity Series and get instant access to all full replays → consciousedge.com/capacity Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/ep085 Most entrepreneurs don’t have a time-management challenge. They have a capacity challenge. If you’re a business owner or real estate investor who feels like you’re doing all the things but still not moving the needle, this episode will help you shift out of urgency and into aligned, intentional focus. I used to say, “I don’t have time” constantly, until I realized it was actually my nervous system signaling overwhelm, not my calendar. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: The New Productivity Paradigm: Why “I don’t have time” keeps you trapped in reactive mode and the mindset shift that immediately expands your Time Capacity. Where Your Time Is Really Leaking: How urgency, overbooking, and misaligned commitments quietly drain your focus and slow your growth (especially when you’re juggling business, family, and leadership). Aligned Rhythms That Work: A simple way to use the Leadership Rhythm (Focus Out → Focus On → Focus In) to reclaim your energy, solve for bottlenecks in your business, and prioritize what matters so business becomes sustainable and fulfilling. 🎧 Related Episodes You May Enjoy: Ep 81: Energetic Capacity – Lead from Alignment, Not Overdrive Ep 82: Emotional Capacity – Turning Reactivity into Power Ep 83: Financial Capacity – The Wealth Shift from Proving to Purposeful Growth Learn more about The Exponential Entrepreneur: A year-long coaching experience for women entrepreneurs who want a business that feels meaningful and sustainable—one that supports fulfillment, presence, and the life they’re building, not one that drains their energy or demands they become someone they’re not. This work blends science-based coaching, soul-purpose alignment, and practical business strategy to help you communicate expectations clearly, uphold boundaries without guilt, and lead with compassionate accountability. The result is meaningful financial growth, steadier emotions, and protected energy. It also gives you more time for what matters most: your children and loved ones, travel and adventure, rest, and true personal restoration. Connect with Us: Share your takeaway or ask a question by sending a DM on Instagram → @aleciastg If this episode brought you clarity or relief, pass it along to a friend who’s been feeling stretched thin. Disclaimer: The Conscious Edge and all content published by Alecia St. Germain and Jonathan Dugger is for general information, education, and entertainment only. We are not liable or responsible for any negative outcomes resulting from the use or application of information shared in this podcast or on our website. This podcast and any linked materials are not intended as personal advice, medical advice, or mental health treatment. Please consult a qualified medical or mental health professional if you need such services. Please be advised that all investing and entrepreneurial endeavors involve risk. The use of the information and linked materials is at the listener’s own discretion and risk.
Why Your Business Feels Hard to Grow: Hidden Dysfunction & Money Truths with Financial Strategist Jenn Baas Ep 84
12/09/2025 | 40 mins.
🌟 Join The Capacity Series: The free 5-week training to expand what you can hold emotionally, energetically, financially, so success feels sustainable. Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/084 It’s time for another Monthly Money Talk with Zen Jenn, and this month we’re going straight into the patterns that silently sabotage your growth. Joining me is fractional CFO and financial strategist Jenn Baas of Peak to Peak Solutions, the woman I consider the go-to for understanding the financial heartbeat of a healthy business. In this episode, we unpack why your business feels harder to grow than it should, and why the real issue has nothing to do with strategy and everything to do with the hidden dysfunctions that only show up when you expand. Whether you’re raising your prices, serving more clients, or stepping into the next level of leadership; your financial foundations will amplify what’s there. Jenn and I break it all down so you can build a business that grows clean, not chaotic. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: 1. Growth exposes the dysfunction you’ve been unconsciously managing. Small businesses can hide inefficient processes, unclear roles, and messy workflows, but as soon as you grow, those cracks widen. Jenn explains why growth doesn’t create problems… it reveals them. 2. Expand your business model before you expand your revenue. If you want to grow sustainably, your systems, financial structure, and capacity plan must come first. Otherwise, growth becomes overwhelming instead of exciting. 3. Money is an amplifier, not a solution. More money won’t fix what’s not working in your business. Instead, it magnifies the patterns already there. That’s why mindset and financial strategy must evolve together. 🎧 Podcast episodes related to this one that might interest you: Episode 83 - Financial Capacity: The Wealth Shift From Proving to Purposeful Growth Episode 80 - When Growth Stops Feeling Good: How to Build a Healthy Business That Grows Sustainably with accountant Jenn Baas Episode 47: The Journey from Compliance-based Bookkeeping to Powerful Finance-driven Business Decisions with Accountant Jenn Baas Wondering how coaching could support you? Start by filling out my Conscious Business Alignment Assessment: www.consciousedge.com/assessment I’ll personally review your responses and share where things may be out of alignment, what opportunities you might be missing, and where it may be time to invest in resources—whether that’s hiring a team, building infrastructure, or developing your leadership and mindset. Disclaimer (www.consciousedge.com/podcast-disclaimer) Connect with Us: Send questions and feedback to [email protected] or DM @aleciastg on Instagram
Financial Capacity: The Wealth Shift From Proving to Purposeful Growth EP 83
12/02/2025 | 41 mins.
🌟 Join the Capacity Series — get the replays and next live dates at consciousedge.com/capacity Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/083 If you’ve ever hit an income plateau, watched money flow out as quickly as it comes in, or felt pressure to “prove yourself” financially… you’re not imagining it. Most women entrepreneurs don’t have a strategy challenge; They have a financial capacity challenge. In this episode, I’m breaking down why your nervous system, beliefs about money, and internal definitions of safety and worthiness determine the income you can hold and how to shift from pressure and proving into purposeful, aligned growth you can actually sustain. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: 1. Your financial ceiling isn’t logical, it’s emotional. You can have the strategy, the mentor, and the plan… but if a certain income level feels unsafe, overwhelming, or tied to pressure, your nervous system will sabotage the result. We break down how income ceilings show up and how to expand them consciously. 2. Proving keeps you in overwork. Purpose creates sustainable growth. When money becomes proof of worthiness, achievement, or being “enough,” you’ll hustle harder than necessary and still feel like it’s not enough. We explore how to shift from pressure-based goals into purposeful growth that matches your true vision. 3. Financial capacity shapes how much money you can earn, hold, and manage. Money is more than math. It’s memory, meaning, and emotion. When you untangle old stories about safety, scarcity, and worthiness, you create a grounded financial foundation that allows income to grow without overwhelm, self-sacrifice, or burnout. 🎧 Podcast episodes related to this one that might interest you: Episode 79: You’re Not Behind: How Capacity Shapes Your Potential Episode 81: Energetic Capacity: Leading from Alignment, Not Overdrive Episode 82: Emotional Capacity: How to Stop Letting Your Reactions Run the Show Wondering how coaching could support you? Start by filling out my Conscious Business Alignment Assessment: www.consciousedge.com/assessment I’ll personally review your responses and share where things may be out of alignment, what opportunities you might be missing, and where it may be time to invest in resources—whether that’s hiring a team, building infrastructure, or developing your leadership and mindset. Disclaimer (www.consciousedge.com/podcast-disclaimer) Connect with Us: Send questions and feedback to [email protected] or DM @aleciastg on Instagram
Emotional Capacity: How to Stop Letting Your Reactions Run the Show EP 82
11/25/2025 | 32 mins.
🌟 Join the Capacity Series — get the replays and next live dates at consciousedge.com/capacity Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/082 In today’s episode, Alecia St. Germain brings you Session 2 of The Capacity Series all about emotional capacity. It’s the ability to feel fully, stay present, and respond instead of react. Emotional capacity isn’t about being calm all the time. It’s about being able to notice what you feel, stay grounded in your body, and choose your next move with intention, instead of letting old protection patterns run your day. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: Protection patterns are not flaws. They’re bids for safety. Fight, flight, freeze, fawn, and feign all began as your nervous system’s way of protecting you. When you stop judging them, you can finally work with them rather than against them. Awareness is the bridge between reactivity and regulation. The moment you recognize what’s happening, “I’m freezing,” “I’m fawning,” “I’m in judgment,” “I’m overwhelmed,” you create the space to choose a different response. You always have a choice: notice → regulate → act with alignment. Once you can name the pattern and the emotion underneath it, you can slow down, regulate your nervous system, and take aligned action instead of reactive action. 🎧 Podcast episodes related to this one that might interest you: Episode 79: You’re Not Behind: How Capacity Shapes Your Potential Episode 81: Energetic Capacity: Leading from Alignment, Not Overdrive Wondering how coaching could support you? Start by filling out my Conscious Business Alignment Assessment: www.consciousedge.com/assessment I’ll personally review your responses and share where things may be out of alignment, what opportunities you might be missing, and where it may be time to invest in resources—whether that’s hiring a team, building infrastructure, or developing your leadership and mindset. Disclaimer (www.consciousedge.com/podcast-disclaimer) Connect with Us:Send questions and feedback to [email protected] or DM @aleciastg on Instagra
Energetic Capacity: Leading from Alignment, Not Overdrive EP 81
11/19/2025 | 34 mins.
🌟 Join the Capacity Series — get the replays and next live dates at consciousedge.com/capacity Get full show notes at www.consciousedge.com/081 When you’ve been operating at full throttle for too long, even small wins can start to feel heavy. In this first episode of The Capacity Series, Alecia St. Germain unpacks what energetic capacity really means and why more hustle isn’t the answer. You’ll learn how to spot the subtle signs of energy leaks, why over-efforting keeps you stuck, and how to lead from alignment so that your energy, body, and business can support each other again. 📝 Top 3 Takeaways from the Episode: You can’t out-hustle misalignment: When you’re in sync with your purpose, energy renews itself. Awareness creates expansion: Capacity grows in small, safe stretches, not big unsustainable leaps. Your leadership rhythm matters: Balancing Focus Out, Focus On, and Focus In restores flow and fuels long-term success. 🎧 Podcast episodes related to this one that might interest you: Episode 79: You’re Not Behind: How Capacity Shapes Your Potential Wondering how coaching could support you? Start by filling out my Conscious Business Alignment Assessment: www.consciousedge.com/assessment I’ll personally review your responses and share where things may be out of alignment, what opportunities you might be missing, and where it may be time to invest in resources—whether that’s hiring a team, building infrastructure, or developing your leadership and mindset. Disclaimer (www.consciousedge.com/podcast-disclaimer) Connect with Us: Send questions and feedback to [email protected] or DM @aleciastg on Instagram
The Conscious Edge Podcast: Redefining Wealth as a Whole Human Experience