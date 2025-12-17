Brad Lea | Why Car Salesman Aren’t REAL Salesman | #131
12/17/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
This week,I sit down with none other than Brad Lea.. The legendary entrepreneur, creator of LightSpeed VT, and host of the explosive Dropping Bombs podcast. Brad is known worldwide for his raw, unfiltered approach to business, sales, and success, delivering straight truth that motivates millions.From building a multi-million-dollar empire to mentoring top influencers and industry leaders, Brad has made his mark as one of the most respected voices in entrepreneurship. In this episode, he brings the fire with insights on money, mindset, and building a legacy that lasts.If you’ve ever wanted to hear the no-BS wisdom from a man who actually lives it, this is the episode you can’t afford to miss.Brad's Links:https://share.google/vM4TngbFqSKf6unrnhttps://bradlea.com/https://share.google/XttXhiLL6gNTWnqohhttps://share.google/1CIT4ADrXF21ZLQWbhttps://x.com/TheRealBradLea?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthorhttps://lightspeedvt.com/The Hard Way: Lessons I Learned the Hard Way, So You Don't Have To (Book!)https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Way-Brad-Lea/dp/0578971801Thank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show
Jake Claver | Will XRP Be Breaking Past $1,000 Soon?? | #130
12/10/2025 | 1h 26 mins.
This week, I sit down with Jake Claver.. One of the sharpest crypto minds in the game and the guy wealthy investors go to when they need the REAL playbook. Jake runs Digital Ascension Group, a modern multi-family office that’s helping high-net-worth clients shift into the future of money through blockchain, tokenization, and next-level digital-asset strategy.In this episode, Jake breaks down what’s actually happening behind the scenes in crypto, why the next wave will create more opportunity than anything we’ve seen yet, and how everyday people can position themselves before it hits. If you care about building wealth, understanding the new financial system, or catching the next big move before the crowd.. this is the one you can't miss. Jake's Links:https://www.youtube.com/@UCsu-BlV8FLI6piu4RQPjLxg https://www.jakeclaver.com/https://share.google/SCGz3m3CWxnd1Jbfghttps://share.google/zptHOX9x8A9y23jBgThank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show
Matt King | MAGA is in the HOUSE!! | #129
12/03/2025 | 59 mins.
This Week,I sit down with comedian Matt King.. A high-energy talent known for sharp stand-up, spot-on voice impressions, and nonstop laughs. He breaks down his creative process, the art of becoming different characters, and how comedy connects with people instantly.Viral fans will recognize him for his hilarious Trump Translator videos, where he puts a brutally funny spin on familiar speeches that have taken the internet by storm. It’s an episode packed with humor, impressions, and moments you won’t stop quoting. Matt's Links:https://share.google/eebyE1DnAeYYON0oPhttps://share.google/v022MTOOKDMP4JtwRhttps://share.google/ViBYTmptyOrCqqibPThank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show
Montavious Ware | The Fighter EVERYONE in Dirty Boxing is AFRAID Of!! | #128
11/26/2025 | 43 mins.
This Week,I sit down with Montavious Ware, One of the most electrifying rising talents in the Dirty Boxing League... a league built by combat icons Mike Perry and Jon Jones. Explosive, disciplined, and unapologetically hungry, Montavious is quickly becoming a name fight fans can’t ignore.Fresh off a wild breakout performance that had the crowd on their feet, he showcased the perfect mix of raw power, composure, and showmanship... the kind of performance that announces a real contender has arrived. Whether it’s pressure in the pocket or high-pace exchanges, Montavious brings a level of grit that fits the Dirty Boxing League perfectly.Up-and-coming, dangerous, and only getting better.. Montavious Ware is carving his spot in the fight game, and the world is starting to take notice. Montavious's Links:https://www.instagram.com/montavious_ware/?hl=enhttps://www.facebook.com/MontaviousGWare/https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/399722-montavious-wareThank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show
Andy Elliott | The Most HATED Salesperson in the WORLD!! Is He Misunderstood?? | #127
11/19/2025 | 47 mins.
This Week, I sit down with the most controversial voice in the entire sales industry... Andy Elliott. A guy who’s been called everything from a genius to a fraud, a trainer to a cult leader, and somehow all of it fuels him even more. Andy built his empire by breaking every rule in the sales playbook, refusing to sugarcoat anything, and teaching with a level of intensity that either makes you obsessed with him or makes you hate him. There’s no middle ground.In this episode, Andy opens up about the hate, the criticism, the pressure, and the reason he keeps pushing even when the world is screaming at him. We get into his mindset, his rise, the enemies he’s made, the believers he’s created, and why he thinks most people fail long before they ever get the chance to succeed.No filters. No polished corporate bullshit. Just raw honesty from the most talked-about sales coach on the planet. This conversation is going to piss some people off, inspire others, and make you rethink everything you thought you knew about sales, success, and the cost of being unapologetically yourself.Andy's Links:https://share.google/YNLYOGWjbLQT3LtKJhttps://share.google/cnPYxnwI0bup2IY48https://share.google/0e3Pn3VPQFn6c28YLThank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show
Wam Bam's Podcast