This Week, I sit down with the most controversial voice in the entire sales industry... Andy Elliott. A guy who’s been called everything from a genius to a fraud, a trainer to a cult leader, and somehow all of it fuels him even more. Andy built his empire by breaking every rule in the sales playbook, refusing to sugarcoat anything, and teaching with a level of intensity that either makes you obsessed with him or makes you hate him. There’s no middle ground.In this episode, Andy opens up about the hate, the criticism, the pressure, and the reason he keeps pushing even when the world is screaming at him. We get into his mindset, his rise, the enemies he’s made, the believers he’s created, and why he thinks most people fail long before they ever get the chance to succeed.No filters. No polished corporate bullshit. Just raw honesty from the most talked-about sales coach on the planet. This conversation is going to piss some people off, inspire others, and make you rethink everything you thought you knew about sales, success, and the cost of being unapologetically yourself.Andy's Links:https://share.google/YNLYOGWjbLQT3LtKJhttps://share.google/cnPYxnwI0bup2IY48https://share.google/0e3Pn3VPQFn6c28YLThank you for watching! Please like, subscribe, and share!My New Book! Money Management Rules for Beginners!https://www.amazon.com/Money-Management-Rules-Beginners-Easiest/dp/B0F1HQ7Z65📲Follow WamBam on Social Media!🤳Tiktok: / wambamspodcast📸Instagram: / lifeofwambam🐦Twitter: / wambamspodcast👤Facebook: / phil.beniamino🎩 Shop all my merch: https://wambampodcast.com/Support the show