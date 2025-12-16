KPI Fireside: A Continuous Improvement Podcast

What actually makes projects succeed — and why do so many fail before they even begin?In this episode, Keith sits down with Adriana Girdler, President & Chief Efficiency Officer at CornerStone Dynamics, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, PMP, productivity expert, and one of the top project management voices in North America. With over 260K YouTube subscribers and 20+ years leading organizational transformation, Adriana breaks down what organizations get wrong about project work and why clarity, alignment, and methodology matter more than any tool.🔻 Adriana’s unexpected start in productivity and PM (thanks, Franklin Planner)🔻 Why “accidental project managers” are everywhere — and why they struggle🔻 The real definition of a project: start date, end date, deliverable🔻 Why technology is just a tool — not the solution to productivity🔻 What every charter must include (and why it’s your navigation system)🔻 The three levels of project roles: sponsors, steering committees & SMEs🔻 How project managers must shift into strategic leadership roles🔻 The danger of siloed work and why PMs must be the connective tissue🔻 Why organizations unintentionally set teams up for failure🔻 Project management in the age of AI — what changes, what doesn’t🔗 Connect with Adriana Girdler on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adrianagirdler/🔗 Learn more about KPI Fire: https://www.kpifire.com/🔗 Visit CornerStone Dynamics:https://www.cornerstonedynamics.com/🔗 Explore the SLAY Project Management Course:https://adrianagirdler.thinkific.com/pages/slaypm🔗 Learn about the SLAY Corporate Program:https://www.cornerstonedynamics.com/project-management-corporate-program/🔗 Watch Adriana’s YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@AdrianaGirdler🔗 Follow CornerStone Dynamics on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/cornerstone-dynamics-inc/🎙 Hosted by Keith Norris: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keithnorris/🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and everywhere you get your podcasts.