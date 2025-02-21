Welcome to the Franklin Planner Podcast

In the inaugural episode of the Franklin Planner podcast, hosts George Wright III and John Harding introduce themselves and set the stage for the series, emphasizing the importance of helping people solve big problems and seize opportunities. They delve into their backgrounds, outlining their expertise and roles. The episode covers the history of the Franklin Planner system, highlighting its impact on over 15 million users for the past 40 years. George and John discuss the foundational principles of productivity from the Franklin Planner system, focusing on the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey and contributions from Hyrum Smith. They stress the significance of timeless principles, strategic vision, mission, values, and the practical application of these through a weekly and daily Franklin Planner system. The discussion underscores the importance of personal leadership, collaboration, and balance in achieving success. Finally, the hosts invite listeners to actively engage and share their experiences, aiming to create a productive and impactful community.00:26 Meet Your Hosts: George Wright III and John Harding00:45 The Mission of the Podcast02:15 Background of Franklin Planners02:56 The Legacy of Hyrum Smith and Stephen Covey08:41 The Relevance of Timeless Principles Today12:36 Overview of the Seven Habits18:13 Crafting Your Perfect Day18:45 The Private Victory: Habits 1, 2, and 319:34 Think Win-Win: Habit 423:10 Seek First to Understand: Habit 524:40 Synergize: Habit 626:39 Sharpen the Saw: Habit 728:03 The Franklin Planner System36:34 Invitation to Reflect and EngageThank you for joining us on this Journey to create your best life and to lead your Life and Teams. Please share this show, and we look forward to the journey we will take together.The Franklin Planner Team