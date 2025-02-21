The Transformative Power of Goal Setting: Achieve 10x Success
In this episode of the Franklin Planner Podcast, host George Wright III and co-host John Harding delve into the immense benefits of goal setting. They reveal that individuals who set goals are 10 times more likely to succeed, emphasizing the crucial role of writing goals down to increase productivity and focus. They explore the science behind goal writing, share practical tips on setting challenging yet achievable goals, and discuss the impact of goal setting on both personal and organizational success. The episode underscores the importance of clarity, accountability, and the Franklin Planner system in turning aspirations into actionable steps, leading to a more organized and productive life.00:32 The Power of Goal Setting02:31 The Science Behind Writing Goals03:55 The Franklin Planner System05:44 The Importance of Specific and Challenging Goals14:26 Accountability and Social Support17:17 Overcoming Obstacles in Goal Setting21:52 Goal Setting for OrganizationsThank you for joining us on this Journey to create your best life and to lead your Life and Teams. Please share this show, and we look forward to the journey we will take together. The Franklin Planner Team
--------
29:36
Strategies to Conquer Overwhelm
In this episode of the Franklin Planner podcast, host George Wright III and guest John Harding, Franklin Planner expert, address the growing issue of overwhelm in today's fast-paced world. They explore the underlying causes, such as lack of clarity, overcommitment, and digital distractions, and offer actionable solutions to tackle this pervasive problem. Key strategies discussed include defining priorities, using daily and weekly planning effectively, and the benefits of handwriting over digital tools. The conversation also delves into principles from Stephen Covey's 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,' emphasizing the importance of proactivity, goal setting, and focusing on what truly matters. This episode aims to equip listeners with the tools and insights needed to take control of their lives and lead their teams more effectively.01:03 Understanding Overwhelm: Causes and Effects06:07 Addressing Overwhelm: Strategies and Solutions06:45 The Power of the Franklin Planner19:39 The Importance of Handwriting and Paper PlanningThank you for joining us on this Journey to create your best life and to lead your Life and Teams. Please share this show, and we look forward to the journey we will take together. The Franklin Planner Team
--------
27:16
Welcome to the Franklin Planner Podcast
In the inaugural episode of the Franklin Planner podcast, hosts George Wright III and John Harding introduce themselves and set the stage for the series, emphasizing the importance of helping people solve big problems and seize opportunities. They delve into their backgrounds, outlining their expertise and roles. The episode covers the history of the Franklin Planner system, highlighting its impact on over 15 million users for the past 40 years. George and John discuss the foundational principles of productivity from the Franklin Planner system, focusing on the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey and contributions from Hyrum Smith. They stress the significance of timeless principles, strategic vision, mission, values, and the practical application of these through a weekly and daily Franklin Planner system. The discussion underscores the importance of personal leadership, collaboration, and balance in achieving success. Finally, the hosts invite listeners to actively engage and share their experiences, aiming to create a productive and impactful community.00:26 Meet Your Hosts: George Wright III and John Harding00:45 The Mission of the Podcast02:15 Background of Franklin Planners02:56 The Legacy of Hyrum Smith and Stephen Covey08:41 The Relevance of Timeless Principles Today12:36 Overview of the Seven Habits18:13 Crafting Your Perfect Day18:45 The Private Victory: Habits 1, 2, and 319:34 Think Win-Win: Habit 423:10 Seek First to Understand: Habit 524:40 Synergize: Habit 626:39 Sharpen the Saw: Habit 728:03 The Franklin Planner System36:34 Invitation to Reflect and EngageThank you for joining us on this Journey to create your best life and to lead your Life and Teams. Please share this show, and we look forward to the journey we will take together.The Franklin Planner Team
Are you ready to discover the keys to greater productivity and lead your life and team with principles that stand the test of time? Welcome to The Franklin Planner Podcast, your weekly guide to achieving your best life through proven strategies, timeless values, and expert insights. Whether you're looking for ways to boost your personal productivity, lead your team to new heights, or find lasting success, this podcast is your trusted companion on the path to intentional living.For more than 40 years, Franklin Planner has helped millions infuse their lives with meaning and clarity. Inspired by the principles of Dr. Stephen R. Covey and his groundbreaking work, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, this podcast builds on that enduring legacy. Hosted by Franklin Planner Board Member and Owner John Harding, alongside industry expert George Wright III, each episode dives deep into the essential habits, disciplines, and leadership principles that transform both individuals and teams.Together, John and George bring decades of experience, combined with interviews from accomplished business leaders, productivity experts, and success coaches, offering valuable lessons you can apply today. From overcoming roadblocks and staying focused on the "Big Rocks" in your life to fostering collaboration and trust in your team, the discussions are rich with actionable takeaways and practical wisdom.The Franklin Planner Podcast is more than a tool for learning; it’s an invitation to a community committed to growth, purpose, and intentional living. If you're ready to take charge of your time, lead with integrity, and craft a legacy of success, this is the podcast for you. Tune in weekly, and let's unlock your full potential—one timeless principle at a time.