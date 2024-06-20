People Magic: How to Build a $1M Community

Gina believes that feedback is a gift, but not all feedback is valuable. It’s up to you to make that distinction. Being open to receiving feedback is a lot easier when you know where you want to go and you’re able to take time to workshop what’s working and what’s not. In this episode, Gina breaks down why she would rather be embarrassed than afraid and how that is tied to being open to receiving unsolicited advice from people on the internet.
--------
13:49
Transition Alongside Your Community
When focusing on your ideal member who is going through a transition it’s easy to get stuck in the… What’s next? In this episode Gina does a deep dive in how to scale your business after you’ve helped someone with a transition by growing your community alongside them. Your community can have different levels and your founding members can help you navigate where people in your community grow. Not only do we want to help our community members succeed but we also want our communities to evolve.
--------
14:52
Is My Newsletter Scalable?
The biggest challenge with a newsletter and an audience based business is that you are missing out on connecting people within your community and making your life easier. While an email newsletter seems easier, you’re still creating a lot of work. As more and more people create newsletters, people don’t have the time to read them and it makes it harder to stand out. Retention and scale is really hard when all you’re solely creating is content. Creating People Magic through community is scalable.
--------
13:14
Reframing What a Co-Host Means to You
When we do something alone it feels so much more stressful. It’s easier to get overwhelmed or feel like a victim of circumstance. That’s why a co host could be a great 50/50 partnership or it might look a little different... In today’s episode Gina reframes how we delegate and approach building relationships and communities. Look, we are all more distracted than ever which makes meeting people even more challenging. In addition to having a co host, we can rely more on software, and yes, AI, to help bring people together.
--------
18:19
Invest in Relationships Not Content
Content seems to be king right now but in order to build for the future you want to focus on relationships. We are told to create more and more content but it’s more beneficial to create the least amount of content so you can focus your time on building relationships with other people. The minimal amount of content you build every week opens up your time to create connections that can change your trajectory and theirs. Organize a dinner, go to a conference. Your content can still be a part of what you make but make sure it’s in service of facilitating what’s really important, your relationships.
What if it was easy to create a $1M digital business you could be proud of?
The path lies in creating people magic.
Gina Bianchini, founder and CEO of Mighty Networks, has helped over 10,000 entrepreneurs, brands, and creators grow incredible businesses that put people first and generate millions in profit.
Now she’s bringing the secrets of the most successful communities directly to you.
In this series, Gina will show you how to build a community so valuable you can charge for it and so well-designed it essentially runs itself. She’ll answer your most pressing questions surrounding community building like: what has changed in the past six months that makes building a community so profitable TODAY? What is the #1 mistake new community builders make? How do you find members?
Join us for People Magic today.