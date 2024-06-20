People Magic: How to Build a $1M Community

Invest in Relationships Not Content

Content seems to be king right now but in order to build for the future you want to focus on relationships. We are told to create more and more content but it’s more beneficial to create the least amount of content so you can focus your time on building relationships with other people. The minimal amount of content you build every week opens up your time to create connections that can change your trajectory and theirs. Organize a dinner, go to a conference. Your content can still be a part of what you make but make sure it’s in service of facilitating what’s really important, your relationships.