Morgan Housel: The Cost of Ego - [Glue Guys, EP.13]

What's the real game you're playing with your money? "Psychology of Money" author Morgan Housel joins Glue Guys to talk about the importance of running your own race. He engages Ravi, Shane, and Alex on the topic of ego and how it plays a leading role in wealth dynamics. From pro athlete salaries to the "keeping up with the Joneses" mindset to even handling your own money (spoiler: there is no universal right way), the Glue Guys let Morgan peel back the layers. Is there a perfect balance between confidence and humility? Does a mix of the two really even matter? Morgan gives his take on the real keys to happiness. For the full show notes, transcript, and links to mentioned content, check out the episode page here. ----- Show Notes: (00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys (00:01:58) Morgan's Journey to Writing (00:02:38) The Impact of Ski Racing (00:04:09) Struggles and Turning Points (00:05:51) Finding a Voice in Writing (00:13:15) Balancing Confidence and Humility (00:21:41) Financial Realities of Pro Athletes (00:33:03) The Rise of Business Athletes (00:33:24) The Hunger for Knowledge (00:33:57) Kobe Bryant's Relentless Drive (00:35:45) The Feedback Loop in Business (00:36:46) Debt as a Motivator (00:46:12) The Importance of Ending on Your Own Terms (01:04:10) The Role of Social Media in Financial Perception (01:08:04) The Value of Self-Awareness