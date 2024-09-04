Shane’s Story: Shoot For The Stars - [Glue Guys, EP.17]
What does it take to be the player every championship team needs? Shane Battier’s journey from a suburban outcast to hoisting NBA championship trophies is a masterclass in discipline, adaptability, and leadership. In this episode, Shane shares the secrets behind his two NBA championships, life-changing lessons from Coach K at Duke, and the experience of playing alongside legends like LeBron James. From mastering the mental side of the game to embracing the unglamorous (but essential) art of doing the dirty work, Shane reveals how the right mindset, preparation, and selflessness can transform your team—and your life.
For the full show notes, transcript, and links to mentioned content, check out the episode page here.
-----
Glue Guys is a property of Colossus, LLC. For more episodes of Glue Guys, visit https://joincolossus.com/series/glue-guys/.
Stay up to date on all our podcasts by signing up to Colossus Weekly, our quick dive every Sunday highlighting the top business and investing concepts from our podcasts and the best of what we read that week. Sign up here.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlueGuys_Pod | @JoinColossus
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com).
Show Notes:
(00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys
(00:00:32) Fine System and Las Vegas Mishap
(00:06:37) Alex's ESPN Show and Media Aspirations
(00:14:44) Shane's Early Sports Journey
(00:21:54) High School Basketball and College Recruitment
(00:38:04) Legendary Recruiting Stories
(00:39:01) Coach K's Unique Approach
(00:40:33) Setting Boundaries in High School Recruitment
(00:43:33) Choosing Duke Over Other Top Schools
(00:48:18) The Duke Experience and Leadership Lessons
(00:58:01) Transition to the NBA and Culture Shock
(01:07:41) The No-Stat All-Star and Analytics
(01:17:57) Miami Heat Culture and Lebron's Greatness
--------
1:23:47
Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon: Leading 2.1 Million People - [Glue Guys, EP.16]
How do you lead a team of 2.1 million people? Whether you're managing five people or fifty, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon's leadership principles apply at any scale. He joins Glue Guys to share his journey from unloading trucks at Walmart as a teenager to leading a company that makes $1.7 billion in sales daily, serving 240 million customers weekly across 10,500 stores. Doug shares leadership lessons from Sam Walton and from the weekly basketball game he’s played in for four decades. We learn about leading for the long term, being a servant leader, and leading with humility even as your influence expands.
Show Notes:
(00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys
(00:01:17) Doug's Early Career at Walmart
(00:05:48) Walmart's Culture and Values
(00:08:37) Gratitude and Vulnerability in Leadership
(00:18:13) Balancing Work and Family
(00:19:38) Creating Culture at Scale
(00:22:38) Surprise Visits and Sam Walton's Legacy
(00:23:34) Servant Leadership at Walmart
(00:25:29) Handling Pressure and Focusing on Inputs
(00:28:18) Risk-Taking and Decision-Making
(00:31:53) Leadership Qualities and Team Dynamics
(00:37:33) Balancing Short-Term and Long-Term Goals
(00:41:31) Recognizing the Unsung Heroes
--------
46:04
Jay Bilas: No Days Off - [Glue Guys, EP.15]
What drives the most unstoppable leaders? ESPN analyst Jay Bilas takes us inside Coach K's daring early years building Duke's dynasty and shares how a profound lesson about relentlessness changed his understanding of greatness. From behind-the-scenes stories of culture-building to candid insights on today's evolving college sports landscape with NIL, he challenges listeners to examine their own pursuit of excellence. Through hard-earned wisdom as a player, coach, lawyer, and broadcaster, Bilas demonstrates how authentic leadership requires not just talent, but an unwavering commitment to making everyone around you elevate their game.
Show Notes:
(00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys
(00:01:03) A Legend On and Off the Court
(00:02:46) Jay Billis' European Basketball Career
(00:04:47) The Toughest Player: John Ebeling
(00:08:47) Choosing Duke and Coach K
(00:11:41) The Iconic 1992 Kentucky Game
(00:19:02) Advice on Leadership and Career Choices
(00:28:45) Facing Unpopularity for Independent Thinking
(00:29:22) Early NCAA Involvement and Policy Critique
(00:30:47) Transition to Broadcasting and Legal Safety Net
(00:31:47) Law School Lessons and Policy Criticism
(00:33:16) Current Landscape of College Basketball
(00:35:45) Financial Implications and Revenue Distribution
(00:40:18) Gambling in College Sports
(00:42:59) Building Duke Basketball's Competitive Culture
(00:47:48) Coach K's Leadership and Team Dynamics
(00:56:13) Recognizing the Glue Guys
--------
1:00:23
(Un)Common Sense - [Glue Guys, EP.14]
Can saying ‘happy birthday’ really transform team culture? Alex, Shane, and Ravi explore the power of "uncommon sense" - those simple but profound leadership practices that are rarely implemented despite their obvious impact. From Jim Harbaugh's birthday messages to every member of his team to Alex Smith's mentorship of Patrick Mahomes, the guys break down why the small moments are what build the winning cultures. It’s the common sense principles that are often the most powerful - if we can sustain the discipline to apply them daily.
Show Notes:
(00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys
(00:01:06) On the Road: Carlsbad, California
(00:02:43) Shane's Talk at Morgan Stanley
(00:03:44) The Power of Simple Wisdom
(00:06:34) Valuing the Little Things
(00:10:39) Jim Harbaugh's Birthday Tradition
(00:22:17) Wise Words and Team Cohesion
(00:30:52) Everyday Courage and Leadership
(00:31:32) The Importance of Trust in Teams
(00:32:23) Overcoming Personal Bias and Fear
(00:33:12) The Role of Strategy and Cohesiveness
(00:33:54) Mentorship and Long-Term Goals
(00:35:19)Personal Stories of Trust and Mentorship
(00:43:37) The Value of Gratitude and Self-Improvement
(00:54:18) Parallels Between Sports and Business
(00:55:59) Parenting Lessons and Final Thoughts
--------
59:19
Morgan Housel: The Cost of Ego - [Glue Guys, EP.13]
What's the real game you're playing with your money? “Psychology of Money” author Morgan Housel joins Glue Guys to talk about the importance of running your own race. He engages Ravi, Shane, and Alex on the topic of ego and how it plays a leading role in wealth dynamics. From pro athlete salaries to the “keeping up with the Joneses” mindset to even handling your own money (spoiler: there is no universal right way), the Glue Guys let Morgan peel back the layers. Is there a perfect balance between confidence and humility? Does a mix of the two really even matter? Morgan gives his take on the real keys to happiness.
Show Notes:
(00:00:00) Welcome to Glue Guys
(00:01:58) Morgan's Journey to Writing
(00:02:38) The Impact of Ski Racing
(00:04:09) Struggles and Turning Points
(00:05:51) Finding a Voice in Writing
(00:13:15) Balancing Confidence and Humility
(00:21:41) Financial Realities of Pro Athletes
(00:33:03) The Rise of Business Athletes
(00:33:24) The Hunger for Knowledge
(00:33:57) Kobe Bryant's Relentless Drive
(00:35:45) The Feedback Loop in Business
(00:36:46) Debt as a Motivator
(00:46:12) The Importance of Ending on Your Own Terms
(01:04:10) The Role of Social Media in Financial Perception
(01:08:04) The Value of Self-Awareness
Alex Smith, Shane Battier, and Ravi Gupta are coming together to cut across the worlds of sports and business and dissect the subtle art of making others better. Glue Guys explores the qualities that make individuals become better leaders, teammates, and humans alongside a trio with those same ambitions. In each episode, you’ll hear candid conversations on themes and life lessons drawn from their own high-stakes experiences. From strategies for effective teamwork to personal stories of success, the podcast covers a broad range of topics relevant to anyone looking to make an impact in their respective fields.