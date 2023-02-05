BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

When you think of creative finance, you think of Pace Morby. He didn’t invent creative finance, seller financing, or subject to investing. Instead, he perfected it, buying deals often with zero dollars down, low (or no) interest, and with terms any investor would dream of. But maybe you don’t know what creative finance is. Maybe the terms “seller financing” or “subject to” have never been mentioned to you before. As Pace describes in this episode, this industry-wide ignorance of creative finance is by design and keeps you from building wealth.
To Pace, creative finance is the ultimate key to building a big rental property portfolio. But most sellers, buyers, and real estate agents don’t know about it. Describe creative finance to a regular realtor, and you’ll get laughed out of the listing. But, bring it up to a buyer, and suddenly everything changes. Don’t believe us? Pace brings up numerous examples in today’s show of how he was able to get real estate deals done that agents and realtors alike thought impossible.
In this episode, you’ll get a complete intro to creative finance. Pace runs through the definitions, how each strategy works, why NOBODY talks about creative financing, and how YOU can start investing today (yes, TODAY!) with zero dollars out of your pocket and even with limited experience. Ready to start your rental portfolio? Tune in and get your copy of Pace’s new book, Wealth without Cash, today!
In This Episode We Cover:
How Pace Morby buys multifamily real estate for NO MONEY out of pocket
Pace’s new BiggerPockets book that’ll help you get your first creative finance deal done
Seller financing explained and using it when a seller won’t budge on purchase price
The “subject to” strategy and how to lock in a rock-bottom mortgage rate even in 2023
Underwriting a real estate deal and seller lies that can often trick an inexperienced buyer
Tax benefits of creative financing and how it makes a win-win for you and a buyer
The risks of subject to and seller financing and how to EASILY avoid them
And So Much More!
Links from the Show
Boost Your Knowledge with Pace’s Creative Financing Bootcamp
BiggerPockets Podcast 527: 300 Doors, 100% Creative Financing
Real Estate Rookie Podcast 236: Creative Financing 101 with No Cash, Credit, or Credentials
Real Estate Rookie Podcast 280: How to Buy a Rental Property with NO Money OR Credit
Rob and Pace’s Recent Collab
Books Mentioned in the Show:
Wealth without Cash by Pace Morby
Connect with Pace:
Pace's BiggerPockets Profile
Pace's Instagram
Pace's YouTube
Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-757
