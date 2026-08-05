BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

This is how to analyze a rental property step-by-step in 2026. You don’t need to do any complicated math, you don’t need to sign up for a course, and you don’t need to have previous rental property experience. I’ve tweaked this process over the past fifteen years of investing to ensure it gets me the best returns possible while being so conservative that it’s hard to get it wrong.



Today, I’m showing you exactly how to do rental property analysis like a pro, even if this is your first investment property.



I took a real property from Zillow to analyze in this episode, using real rent and expense estimates, not made-up numbers to make the cash flow look good. I’ll walk through which numbers are crucial to get right, which you can adjust to see if the deal would work in different scenarios, and how to get the seller (instead of you) to pay for some of your costs or lower the price.



Every tool I use in this episode is listed below, so use them!



In This Episode We Cover



How to analyze a rental property, step-by-step in 2026 (with an actual property example)



Why you must read the full listing description to find what most investors miss



Calculating after-repair value (ARV) to see how much your property could be worth



The three different ways to estimate rent price (and which is most accurate?)



The returns I need to see to move forward on a real estate deal (which metrics matter most)



And So Much More!



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