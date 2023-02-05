Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BiggerPockets
On the BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast, co-hosts David Greene and Rob Abasolo interview real estate investors and entrepreneurs about successes, failures, and hard-earned lessons.
  • 761: From Sleeping on the Floor to Making $80K/Month (in 2 Years!)
    How do you go from absolute poverty to passive income in a short amount of time? What if you were raised on the other side of the world, where even a basic education had to be fought for, and every opportunity was a constant struggle? This is the real story of Yamundow Camara, who went from sleeping on a dirt floor in a small village of Gambia to making a million dollars per year thanks to real estate. Yamundow grew up in an environment foreign to many of us. When her parents passed away in her youth, she was forced to live with relatives that treated her as a nuisance, not someone worth nurturing. She slept on the floor of her family’s home and was sometimes lucky enough to have a cardboard box as a mattress. She was set to be wed in her early teenage years, but thanks to her drive, determination, and pleading of her aunts, Yamundow was given a chance to go to high school and college and later immigrate to the US. From there, Yamundow put success as her sole focus. She not only academically overachieved, but was able to do an INCREDIBLE amount of investing with almost no money, no credit score, and no experience in the industry. She now sits on over thirty rental units, with a monthly income that rivals most Americans’ yearly salaries. Yamundow has one of the most incredible stories we’ve ever shared on the podcast, and you’ll have to tune in to hear her unimaginable path to success. In This Episode We Cover: How Yamundow went from complete poverty to making $80,000 in cash flow a month  Putting education first and the true value of hard work and perseverance  Investing with NO credit score and VERY little money and how to find banks that will lend to you Working two jobs and why increasing your income is ESSENTIAL to building wealth Out-of-state real estate investing and what to do when your local market is too expensive How to find (and keep) quality contractors, property managers, and other team members Using the BiggerPockets Rental Property Calculators to make sure a deal is worth doing And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Agent Find a Lender BiggerPockets Youtube Channel BiggerPockets Forums BiggerPockets Pro Membership BiggerPockets Bookstore BiggerPockets Bootcamps BiggerPockets Podcast BiggerPockets Merch BPCON2023 Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Learn About Real Estate, The Housing Market, and Money Management with The BiggerPockets Podcasts Get More Deals Done with The BiggerPockets Investing Tools Find a BiggerPockets Real Estate Meetup in Your Area David's BiggerPockets Profile David's Instagram David’s YouTube Channel Work with David Rob's BiggerPockets Profile Rob's Instagram Rob's TikTok Rob's Twitter Rob's YouTube BiggerPockets Rental Property Calculator 3 Ways to Invest in Real Estate With Little to No Credit From Extreme Poverty to DIY Wealth and 2 Full-Time Incomes Books Mentioned in the Show: BRRRR by David Greene Long-Distance Real Estate Investing by David Greene SCALE by David Greene Connect with Yamundow: Yamundow's BiggerPockets Profile Yamundow's Instagram Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-761 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:01:47
  • 760: BiggerNews: Buyers Jump Back In as Real Estate Competition Heats Up
    Has housing market hysteria returned? For a few months, homebuyers took a sigh of relief as competition stayed low, prices began to drop, and the real estate market returned to reality. But it seems like the days of sweet deals and plenty of showings are now behind us as homebuyers are jumping back into the market. So what’s causing this housing market madness to refuel, and are we returning to 2020-2022’s crazy competition? In this BiggerNews update, David Greene and Dave Meyer discuss some top headlines affecting the housing market in 2023. First, they’ll get into the nitty gritty of new inflation data and why prices are still high even after some good news. Next, they’ll talk about the newest real estate recovery and give their spring 2023 housing market predictions on whether or not home prices could rise and competition could return. Then, a debate over how the US dollar could be replaced as the world’s reserve currency and which countries are out to take its place. Plus, if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a new short-term rental property, you could be in luck. Recent data points to a stark shift in vacation home demand as the vacation rental market gets saturated and work from home starts to level off.  If you want up-to-date data on everything happening in the housing market and beyond, tune in and grab Dave’s FREE Q2 real estate report!  In This Episode We Cover: Housing market hysteria and what’s causing homebuyers to jump back into the bidding wars Inflation updates and how close we are to returning to the golden 2% inflation rate Vacation home demand drop-off and what’s causing buyers to ditch their dreams of a beach house De-dollarization, the war against the USD, and which countries are dropping the dollar Real estate price predictions and whether or not we’ll see the yearly price run-up during spring/summer Dave’s FREE Q2 housing market report (and where to get it) And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Agent Find a Lender BiggerPockets Youtube Channel BiggerPockets Forums BiggerPockets Pro Membership BiggerPockets Bookstore BiggerPockets Bootcamps BiggerPockets Podcast BiggerPockets Merch BPCON2023 Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Learn About Real Estate, The Housing Market, and Money Management with The BiggerPockets Podcasts Get More Deals Done with The BiggerPockets Investing Tools Find a BiggerPockets Real Estate Meetup in Your Area David's BiggerPockets Profile David's Instagram David’s YouTube Channel Work with David Dave's BiggerPockets Profile Dave's Instagram Grab The Q2 2023 Housing Market Report Hear the “On the Market” Episode About De-Dollarization Has the Housing Market Already Bottomed? Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-760 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    39:13
  • 759: Seeing Greene: The ONE Factor That'll Make or Break Your Rental Property
    A rental property doesn’t need to be brand new, have the best amenities, or offer 24/7 property management to do well. An older home can out-cash-flow a new build with one specific factor. So, what is THE key to having a profitable rental property, and why do so many rookie real estate investors not pay attention to it? Tune in, and find out on this week’s episode of Seeing Greene! We’re back with your “I finally remembered to turn on the green light!” host, David Greene. This time around, David is taking questions from all levels of real estate investors. Questions like what to do when your HELOC (home equity line of credit) rate is about to skyrocket, how fast to scale your rental portfolio, whether new homes are worth it as rentals, and how to turn a couple of rental properties into a real estate retirement plan. We even get a quick cameo from tax expert Tom Wheelwright on how to avoid taxes the next time you’re selling a rental! Want to ask David a question? If so, submit your question here so David can answer it on the next episode of Seeing Greene. Hop on the BiggerPockets forums and ask other investors their take, or follow David on Instagram to see when he’s going live so you can hop on a live Q&A and get your question answered on the spot! In This Episode We Cover: The SINGLE most crucial rental property factor that investors often overlook What to do when mortgage rates rise and your HELOC rate is about to readjust  Scaling your real estate portfolio and when you’re going TOO big  How to AVOID taxes when you sell a rental (and what to do if you’ve already sold) New homes vs. existing inventory and whether a new build makes a better rental  How to build a retirement plan with only a couple of rental properties  Pulling profits from a rental property in a trust (and the implications of doing so) And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent Lender Finder BiggerPockets Youtube Channel BiggerPockets Forums BiggerPockets Pro Membership BiggerPockets Bookstore BiggerPockets Bootcamps BiggerPockets Podcast BiggerPockets Merch BPCON2023 Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Learn About Real Estate, The Housing Market, and Money Management with The BiggerPockets Podcasts Get More Deals Done with The BiggerPockets Investing Tools Find a BiggerPockets Real Estate Meetup in Your Area David's BiggerPockets Profile David's Instagram David’s YouTube Channel Work with David Why the BRRRR Method WON’T Be the Same in 2023 Rich Dad’s CPA on How ANY Investor Can Avoid Taxes in 2022 8 Ways to Use Rental Properties to Create Retirement Income   Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-759 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    46:35
  • 758: Real Estate vs. Stocks: Which Will Make YOU More Money in 2023?
    Real estate vs. stocks. Cash flow vs. consistent dividends. Equity vs. price-to-earnings. If you’re reading this right now, chances are that you’re more of a real estate investor than a stock picker. But maybe you’re on the wrong side. Does the passivity of stock investing beat buying properties? Or do things like depreciation, tax write-offs, and the ability to use leverage while having tangible assets take the cake when it comes to the stock vs. real estate debate? And what about investing in 2023 as the economy continues to falter?  We brought on return guest, stock investing expert, and host of We Study Billionaires, Trey Lockerbie, to put him head-to-head against some of the most famous names in real estate podcasting. Rob Abasolo emcees this battle of investment strategies as Dave Meyer and Henry Washington bring in the housing heat. And while no physical jabs are thrown, Trey and our real estate investing experts put these two popular asset classes head-to-head to see which is a better bet for today’s investors. And if you’re trying to scoop up deals at a discount, we touch on whether stocks or real estate are better bets during a recession, which comes out on top, and the risks you MUST know about before investing in either asset class. So, if you’ve got some cash burning a hole in your pocket and don’t know what to do with it, we may have the exact answers you need!  In This Episode We Cover: Stocks vs. real estate and which asset class has better returns over time  Volatility, risk, and which types of investments could put you in the MOST danger  Investing during a recession and whether or not real estate or stocks have reached their bottom Investing in bonds and why it may be a smarter move than you think in 2023 How to identify your “risk profile” so you can invest with MUCH less stress  Bitcoin, farmland, and other alternative assets that our guests would invest in  And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent Lender Finder BiggerPockets Youtube Channel BiggerPockets Forums BiggerPockets Pro Membership BiggerPockets Bookstore BiggerPockets Bootcamps BiggerPockets Podcast BiggerPockets Merch BPCON2023 Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Learn About Real Estate, The Housing Market, and Money Management with The BiggerPockets Podcasts Get More Deals Done with The BiggerPockets Investing Tools Find a BiggerPockets Real Estate Meetup in Your Area David's BiggerPockets Profile David's Instagram David’s YouTube Channel Work with David Rob's BiggerPockets Profile Rob's Instagram Rob's TikTok Rob's Twitter Rob's YouTube Hear Dave and Henry On the “On the Market” Podcast: BiggerPockets Apple Podcasts Spotify Dave's BiggerPockets Profile Dave's Instagram Henry's BiggerPockets Profile Henry's Instagram Henry's Website BiggerPockets Podcast 646 with Trey Real Estate Vs. Stocks: What 145 Years Of Returns Tells Us Connect with Trey: Better Booch Trey's Twitter We Study Billionaires Podcast The Investor’s Podcast Network Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-758 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    52:53
  • 757: $0 Down Deals, 3% Interest Rates, and Insane Property Purchases
    When you think of creative finance, you think of Pace Morby. He didn’t invent creative finance, seller financing, or subject to investing. Instead, he perfected it, buying deals often with zero dollars down, low (or no) interest, and with terms any investor would dream of. But maybe you don’t know what creative finance is. Maybe the terms “seller financing” or “subject to” have never been mentioned to you before. As Pace describes in this episode, this industry-wide ignorance of creative finance is by design and keeps you from building wealth. To Pace, creative finance is the ultimate key to building a big rental property portfolio. But most sellers, buyers, and real estate agents don’t know about it. Describe creative finance to a regular realtor, and you’ll get laughed out of the listing. But, bring it up to a buyer, and suddenly everything changes. Don’t believe us? Pace brings up numerous examples in today’s show of how he was able to get real estate deals done that agents and realtors alike thought impossible. In this episode, you’ll get a complete intro to creative finance. Pace runs through the definitions, how each strategy works, why NOBODY talks about creative financing, and how YOU can start investing today (yes, TODAY!) with zero dollars out of your pocket and even with limited experience. Ready to start your rental portfolio? Tune in and get your copy of Pace’s new book, Wealth without Cash, today!  In This Episode We Cover: How Pace Morby buys multifamily real estate for NO MONEY out of pocket  Pace’s new BiggerPockets book that’ll help you get your first creative finance deal done  Seller financing explained and using it when a seller won’t budge on purchase price  The “subject to” strategy and how to lock in a rock-bottom mortgage rate even in 2023 Underwriting a real estate deal and seller lies that can often trick an inexperienced buyer Tax benefits of creative financing and how it makes a win-win for you and a buyer  The risks of subject to and seller financing and how to EASILY avoid them  And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent BiggerPockets Youtube Channel BiggerPockets Forums BiggerPockets Pro Membership BiggerPockets Bookstore BiggerPockets Bootcamps BiggerPockets Podcast BiggerPockets Merch BPCON2023 Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Learn About Real Estate, The Housing Market, and Money Management with The BiggerPockets Podcasts Get More Deals Done with The BiggerPockets Investing Tools Find a BiggerPockets Real Estate Meetup in Your Area David's BiggerPockets Profile David's Instagram David’s YouTube Channel Work with David Rob's BiggerPockets Profile Rob's Instagram Rob's TikTok Rob's Twitter Rob's YouTube Boost Your Knowledge with Pace’s Creative Financing Bootcamp BiggerPockets Podcast 527: 300 Doors, 100% Creative Financing Real Estate Rookie Podcast 236: Creative Financing 101 with No Cash, Credit, or Credentials Real Estate Rookie Podcast 280: How to Buy a Rental Property with NO Money OR Credit Rob and Pace’s Recent Collab Books Mentioned in the Show: Wealth without Cash by Pace Morby Connect with Pace: Pace's BiggerPockets Profile Pace's Instagram Pace's YouTube   Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-757 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:03:15

About BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

On the BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast, co-hosts David Greene and Rob Abasolo interview real estate investors and entrepreneurs about successes, failures, and hard-earned lessons. Through in-depth conversations, 1-on-1 listener coaching calls, and news analysis, you’ll get a breakdown of real strategies that work for different niches and experience levels. Tune into the #1 real estate investing podcast every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
