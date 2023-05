BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

761: From Sleeping on the Floor to Making $80K/Month (in 2 Years!)

How do you go from absolute poverty to passive income in a short amount of time? What if you were raised on the other side of the world, where even a basic education had to be fought for, and every opportunity was a constant struggle? This is the real story of Yamundow Camara, who went from sleeping on a dirt floor in a small village of Gambia to making a million dollars per year thanks to real estate. Yamundow grew up in an environment foreign to many of us. When her parents passed away in her youth, she was forced to live with relatives that treated her as a nuisance, not someone worth nurturing. She slept on the floor of her family's home and was sometimes lucky enough to have a cardboard box as a mattress. She was set to be wed in her early teenage years, but thanks to her drive, determination, and pleading of her aunts, Yamundow was given a chance to go to high school and college and later immigrate to the US. From there, Yamundow put success as her sole focus. She not only academically overachieved, but was able to do an INCREDIBLE amount of investing with almost no money, no credit score, and no experience in the industry. She now sits on over thirty rental units, with a monthly income that rivals most Americans' yearly salaries. Yamundow has one of the most incredible stories we've ever shared on the podcast, and you'll have to tune in to hear her unimaginable path to success. In This Episode We Cover: How Yamundow went from complete poverty to making $80,000 in cash flow a month Putting education first and the true value of hard work and perseverance Investing with NO credit score and VERY little money and how to find banks that will lend to you Working two jobs and why increasing your income is ESSENTIAL to building wealth Out-of-state real estate investing and what to do when your local market is too expensive How to find (and keep) quality contractors, property managers, and other team members Using the BiggerPockets Rental Property Calculators to make sure a deal is worth doing And So Much More! BiggerPockets Rental Property Calculator 3 Ways to Invest in Real Estate With Little to No Credit From Extreme Poverty to DIY Wealth and 2 Full-Time Incomes Books Mentioned in the Show: BRRRR by David Greene Long-Distance Real Estate Investing by David Greene SCALE by David Greene Connect with Yamundow: Yamundow's BiggerPockets Profile Yamundow's Instagram Click here to listen to the full episode: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-761