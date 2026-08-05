BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

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1342 episodes
- Real estate investing is a team sport. You can buy great rental properties in great neighborhoods and still fail—all because you don’t have the right people around you.
Today, we’re showing you exactly how to build your real estate investing team from scratch. This is important for any investor, whether you’re buying in your own backyard or out-of-state, but it’s even more crucial when building a rental portfolio from hundreds or thousands of miles away.
Every successful real estate business has at least four key players: an investor-friendly agent, a lender, a good contractor, and a property manager. And the truth is some of these people are much harder to find (and keep) than others. We’ll walk you through each role, their key responsibilities, and the exact steps for finding and vetting them.
But there’s also a “secret” fifth member every investor should have in their corner. They’ll not only help you avoid silly mistakes but also make finding real estate deals, scaling your real estate portfolio, and achieving your investing goals that much easier!
In This Episode We Cover
The “core four” people every real estate investor needs on their team
The secret (but crucial) fifth player you should have in your corner
Three ways to find an investor-friendly agent in your market
What to prioritize when vetting potential team members
How to find great contractors (and keep them on board!)
Why a high-quality property management company is so difficult to find
And So Much More!
Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-1313.
Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email advertise@biggerpockets.com.
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- Nathan Nicholson was the top salesperson at his company but had very little to show for it. His retirement fund? It wasn’t doing anything for him today, so he did something most would call “crazy”: he cashed it out. And it was the best move he could’ve made, as it’s helped him buy 23 rental properties and generate well over $100,000 a year in true cash flow!
Nathan’s using an investing strategy that any investor can copy: buy small (and affordable) properties, fix them up, and rent them out. It’s simple, it’s boring, and it’s exactly how he’s making six figures in annual cash flow. But there’s another wrinkle to Nathan’s story: he only lives on his W-2 income, which means 100% of his rental cash flow gets reinvested back into his business.
Now, he’s focused on optimizing his properties for even more cash flow, and in this episode, he shares the four levers he’s pulling to do just that. Whether you’re looking to scale your real estate portfolio or stabilize the properties you already own, Nathan’s slow, patient, conservative approach to real estate investing is a winning formula in 2026!
In This Episode We Cover
Why Nathan won’t retire (yet), despite reaching financial freedom
The repeatable strategy Nathan used to scale to 23 rental properties
Four ways to increase cash flow across your rental portfolio (without more units!)
The “new one-percent rule” to use when analyzing rental properties
When to start paying off your mortgages versus buying more properties
And So Much More!
Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-1312.
Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email advertise@biggerpockets.com.
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- This is how to analyze a rental property step-by-step in 2026. You don’t need to do any complicated math, you don’t need to sign up for a course, and you don’t need to have previous rental property experience. I’ve tweaked this process over the past fifteen years of investing to ensure it gets me the best returns possible while being so conservative that it’s hard to get it wrong.
Today, I’m showing you exactly how to do rental property analysis like a pro, even if this is your first investment property.
I took a real property from Zillow to analyze in this episode, using real rent and expense estimates, not made-up numbers to make the cash flow look good. I’ll walk through which numbers are crucial to get right, which you can adjust to see if the deal would work in different scenarios, and how to get the seller (instead of you) to pay for some of your costs or lower the price.
Every tool I use in this episode is listed below, so use them!
In This Episode We Cover
How to analyze a rental property, step-by-step in 2026 (with an actual property example)
Why you must read the full listing description to find what most investors miss
Calculating after-repair value (ARV) to see how much your property could be worth
The three different ways to estimate rent price (and which is most accurate?)
The returns I need to see to move forward on a real estate deal (which metrics matter most)
And So Much More!
Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-1311.
Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email advertise@biggerpockets.com.
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- Real estate investors often talk about cash flow, or the profits from flipping a house, but rarely the total impact that buying a rental property and holding it for multiple years can have on your net worth. If you’ve never done the math, it’s significant. In many cases, a single property can create several hundred thousand dollars in wealth.
And to prove it, Dave and Henry have each handpicked a real estate deal from their own portfolios. They’ll walk you through how they found these properties, how they funded them, and some of the biggest challenges they ran into along the way. But then, they’ll reveal exactly what happened once the dust settled and compounding started to do its thing.
These weren’t home-run deals or rare investing opportunities. They were very “normal” rental properties in the hands of patient investors. If you do exactly what they did—buy a quality asset in a good neighborhood and play the long game—you, too, could create life-changing wealth through real estate investing.
In This Episode We Cover
The true, net worth-building power of buy-and-hold investing
How much Henry has made on his eight-unit property in the last six years
How much Dave’s Denver property has made him over the last decade
The total impact of cash flow, appreciation, tax benefits, and loan paydown on your net worth
The complete life cycle of an investment property (acquisition to exit)
And So Much More!
Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-1310.
Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email advertise@biggerpockets.com.
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The “Repeatable” Strategy That Helped Him Buy 6 Rentals in 6 Months (Working a W-2)07/27/2026 | 38 mins.Worried you’ll come up short in retirement? When Brian Waters ran the numbers, he realized he was still decades away from being able to leave his nine-to-five. He needed a lifeline, and he found one in real estate investing. In just five years, he has scaled to 20 rental properties, and against all odds, he’s already on track to retire early!
When we last checked in with Brian, he was buying simple, affordable, turnkey properties 2,000 miles away. But recently, he’s pivoted to a “hybrid” investing strategy you’ve probably never heard of, one that’s helping him scale his real estate portfolio even faster. In the past six months alone, he’s added six rentals—all while working full-time, coaching football on the weekends, and staying fully present with his family.
Today, Brian shares the highly “repeatable” formula he’s using to tie everything together, makes a convincing case for keeping your W-2 job while you grow your real estate business, and shows you how to use other people’s money (and knowledge) to stack properties much faster than you ever could alone.
In This Episode We Cover
The “hybrid” investing strategy Brian used to buy six rentals in just six months
The underrated benefits of keeping your W-2 job while investing in real estate
Leveraging other people’s money (and knowledge) to buy rental properties faster
How to find agents, contractors, and property managers for your out-of-state investing team
The pros and cons of turnkey rental properties (and who should buy them)
And So Much More!
Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/real-estate-1309.
Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email advertise@biggerpockets.com.
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About BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast
Want financial freedom through real estate investing? Then the BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast is for you. Sit down every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with Dave Meyer, the Head of Real Estate at BiggerPockets, as he uncovers tried and true tactics and shares candid conversations with real estate investors who are building wealth in today’s market. Join Dave to walk through deals that went right (and wrong) and learn the strategies you can deploy—start growing your side income today to take control of your financial future.Podcast website
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