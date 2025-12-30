The Process Over the Podium: Mental Toughness for Athletes and Entrepreneurs with Dr. Patrick Cohn
12/30/2025 | 30 mins.
In this episode of What Are You Made Of, Mike "C-Roc" sits down with Dr. Patrick Cohn, founder of Peak Performance Sports and a leading expert in sports psychology. With a Master’s degree from California State University, Fullerton under Dr. Ken Ravizza and a Ph.D. from the University of Virginia with Dr. Bob Rotella, Patrick has spent decades mentoring athletes, day traders, and entrepreneurs to reach peak mental performance.Patrick opens up about his personal journey as a survivor of melanoma and lung cancer, sharing how facing life-threatening adversity shaped his perspective and approach to mental performance. He dives deep into the mindset of elite athletes, discussing the importance of focusing on process over outcome, managing identity beyond performance, and thriving through slumps both on the field and in business.From lessons in resilience and goal-setting to the nuances of entrepreneurship and performance coaching, Patrick shares actionable strategies for anyone looking to excel under pressure while staying grounded in their true identity. This episode is a masterclass in mental toughness, perspective, and the art of being “made of” more than just results.Website-https://www.peaksports.com/ Social Media Links/Handles-https://www.instagram.com/sportspsychcoach/https://www.tiktok.com/@peakperformancesports
Clearing the Noise: How Minimalism Creates Freedom, Focus, and Intentional Living with Kelly Foss
12/29/2025 | 29 mins.
In this episode of What Are You Made Of, Mike "C-Roc" sits down with Kelly Foss, producer and host of Millennial Minimalists, to explore how letting go of excess can unlock clarity, freedom, and a more intentional life. Kelly shares her journey from international modeling and the corporate world to building a podcast she’s led for seven years, helping listeners simplify not just their physical spaces, but also their mental, emotional, digital, and relational clutter.Together, they unpack why our possessions quietly consume attention, how minimalism challenges us to face ourselves once the noise is gone, and why living with less is not about deprivation—but about alignment with what truly matters. This conversation is a powerful reminder that minimalism is a gateway to better focus, deeper connection, and a life designed around purpose rather than pressure.Website-www.mastersimplicity.com https://www.instagram.com/millennialminimalists/
Inside the Mind of a Cult: Steven Hassan on Brainwashing, Freedom, and Reclaiming Identity
12/26/2025 | 39 mins.
In this powerful episode of What Are You Made Of?, Mike “C-Roc” sits down with renowned cult expert, author, and mental health professional Steven Hassan for a deep, eye-opening conversation about identity, influence, and freedom of thought. Steve shares his personal and harrowing story of being recruited into a far-right authoritarian cult at just 19 years old, how his personality and beliefs were radically transformed, and the near-fatal turning point that ultimately led to his deprogramming and life’s work. Together, Mike "C-Roc" and Steve explore how cults form, the subtle psychological tactics used to control behavior, thoughts, emotions, and information, and why highly intelligent, well-meaning people are especially vulnerable. Steve breaks down his well-known BITE Model of authoritarian control, discusses how these dynamics show up not only in religious and political movements but also in relationships, families, and organizations, and shares the lessons he’s learned from reclaiming his freedom and helping thousands of others do the same. This episode is an honest, courageous, and thought-provoking look at what it truly means to protect your mind, stand up to manipulation, and live with purpose. Website- https://freedomofmind.com/https://www.instagram.com/cultexpert/?hl=en
I Am Refocused: Shemaiah Reed on Storytelling, Music, and Legacy
12/25/2025 | 32 mins.
On this episode of What Are You Made Of?, Mike "C-Roc" sits down with visionary producer, artist, and podcast host Shemaiah Reed. Known for his platform I Am Refocused Radio, Shemaiah has interviewed over 1,000 thought leaders, athletes, and innovators, using media, music, and storytelling to uplift diverse voices.Shemaiah shares his journey from growing up in Michigan with a creative spark nurtured by family influences, to building a multifaceted career across podcasting, music production, and media consulting. He reflects on lessons from his Motown-producer relative Arthur Stewart, the value of networking, and the importance of purpose-driven creativity. From pioneering work in AI music production to managing YouTube channels and consulting for top professionals, Shemaiah’s story is a masterclass in blending passion with persistence while staying behind the scenes to help others succeed.Tune in to hear Shemaiah Reed’s insights on creativity, legacy, and what it truly means to make your mark in music, media, and life.Website-https://www.iamrefocusedradio.com/ Social Media Links/Handles- https://www.instagram.com/iamrefocusedradio/?hl=enhttps://www.youtube.com/@RefocusedNetwork
The 10 Ninety of Grief: Mason Sawyer on Loss, Healing, and Resilience
12/24/2025 | 32 mins.
In this deeply moving episode of What Are You Made Of?, Mike “C-Roc” sits down with Mason Sawyer to have an honest, raw, and compassionate conversation about grief, trauma, and what it truly means to keep living after unimaginable loss.Mason shares his story of losing his wife, three children, brother, and nephew in a devastating car crash in 2021, an experience that shattered his world and forced him to confront pain few can fathom. From that tragedy, Mason created The 10 Ninety Podcast, inspired by the idea that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond. Together, Mike "C-Roc" and Mason explore the realities of grief that don’t get talked about—the guilt of feeling happiness again, the danger of comparison, the ways people numb and avoid pain, and why men especially struggle to open up. This episode isn’t about easy answers or motivational clichés; it’s about sitting in the discomfort, honoring loss, and learning how to carry the weight of grief while still choosing to show up for life. A powerful, vulnerable conversation that reminds us we don’t heal by running from pain—we heal by facing it together.Website-the10ninety.com https://www.instagram.com/10ninetyrule/?hl=en
