In this deeply moving episode of What Are You Made Of?, Mike “C-Roc” sits down with Mason Sawyer to have an honest, raw, and compassionate conversation about grief, trauma, and what it truly means to keep living after unimaginable loss.Mason shares his story of losing his wife, three children, brother, and nephew in a devastating car crash in 2021, an experience that shattered his world and forced him to confront pain few can fathom. From that tragedy, Mason created The 10 Ninety Podcast, inspired by the idea that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond. Together, Mike "C-Roc" and Mason explore the realities of grief that don’t get talked about—the guilt of feeling happiness again, the danger of comparison, the ways people numb and avoid pain, and why men especially struggle to open up. This episode isn’t about easy answers or motivational clichés; it’s about sitting in the discomfort, honoring loss, and learning how to carry the weight of grief while still choosing to show up for life. A powerful, vulnerable conversation that reminds us we don’t heal by running from pain—we heal by facing it together.Website-the10ninety.com https://www.instagram.com/10ninetyrule/?hl=en