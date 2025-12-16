Open app
Nonprofit Management and Leadership
Brad R. Fulton, PhD
BusinessNon-Profit
  • Nonprofit Management and Leadership

    2_Past, Present, and Future of the Nonprofit Sector

    12/07/2025 | 52 mins.

    Past, Present, and Future of the Nonprofit Sector

  • Nonprofit Management and Leadership

    1_Introduction to the Course

    1/15/2025 | 33 mins.

    Introduction to the Course

  • Nonprofit Management and Leadership

    3_Theories Related to the Nonprofit Sector

    6/02/2023 | 45 mins.

    Theories Related to the Nonprofit Sector

  • Nonprofit Management and Leadership

    4_Nonprofit Startup Project Overview

    6/02/2023 | 37 mins.

    Nonprofit Startup Project Overview

  • Nonprofit Management and Leadership

    5_Mission, Vision, and Values

    6/02/2023 | 40 mins.

    Mission, Vision, and Values

About Nonprofit Management and Leadership

This course provides an overview of general management practices (e.g. marketing, strategic planning, inter-organizational relations, human resources, ethics, and financial management) that apply to all types of organizations (nonprofit, public, and private) as well as practices unique to nonprofits (e.g. boards and governance, volunteer management, legal responsibilities, fundraising, performance measurement, etc.). This course provides opportunities to apply textbook material to real world situations. Lecture slides and other course material can be obtained by emailing [email protected]
