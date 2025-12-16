Open app
2_Past, Present, and Future of the Nonprofit Sector
12/07/2025 | 52 mins.
Past, Present, and Future of the Nonprofit Sector
1_Introduction to the Course
1/15/2025 | 33 mins.
Introduction to the Course
3_Theories Related to the Nonprofit Sector
6/02/2023 | 45 mins.
Theories Related to the Nonprofit Sector
4_Nonprofit Startup Project Overview
6/02/2023 | 37 mins.
Nonprofit Startup Project Overview
5_Mission, Vision, and Values
6/02/2023 | 40 mins.
Mission, Vision, and Values
Nonprofit Management and Leadership