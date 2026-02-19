Wellington Management CEO Jean Hynes joins Amy Ellis, Morgan Stanley’s Global Head of Senior Relationship Management, for a candid look at the pivotal investment calls that defined Jean’s career as an analyst and portfolio manager in biotech. One of those calls delivered outsized long‑term value, and while the other that tested her conviction when the stock fell 90% overnight. From navigating patent cliffs to dissecting drug pipelines, Hynes shares what it really takes to separate the signal from the noise in one complex corner of the market. She also reflects on the leadership lessons that guided her path to CEO and how she’s positioning Wellington for the future.
