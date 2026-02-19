In this episode of Morgan Stanley’s Hard Lessons, Lauren Hochfelder, Global Head of Real Assets at Morgan Stanley, speaks with Chief Client Officer Mandell Crawley about her out-of-consensus calls and the lessons learned from those transformative convictions. Tune in to hear her revisit an industrial real estate call that got ahead of e-commerce trends, and an investment that led to a hard rethink of office space that led to a well-timed portfolio pivot. She explains why pockets of dislocation are more important than location in choosing real estate investments aligned to the future.



The preceding content was informational only and based on information available when created. Neither the information provided nor any opinion expressed constitutes an offer or a solicitation nor is it tax or legal advice.

The views and opinions and/or analysis expressed are those of the presenters as of the date of preparation of this video and are subject to change at any time without notice due to market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

©2026 Morgan Stanley