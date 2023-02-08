About WSCR - 670 AM The Score

About WSCR - 670 AM The Score

About WSCR - 670 AM The Score

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WSCR – 670 AM The Score is Chicago’s premier sports radio station, delivering comprehensive coverage of the city's professional and collegiate teams. Owned by Audacy, Inc., The Score has been a staple in Chicago's sports media landscape since 1992, offering in-depth analysis, live game broadcasts, and engaging talk shows that resonate with the passionate Chicago sports community.



Broadcasting from studios in the Chicago Loop, WSCR serves the greater Chicago metropolitan area and beyond, thanks to its clear-channel 50,000-watt signal on 670 AM. This extensive reach ensures that fans across the region can stay connected to their favorite teams and sports discussions.



As the flagship station for the Chicago Cubs (MLB) and Chicago Bulls (NBA), 670 The Score provides live play-by-play coverage, pregame and postgame analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches. The station also covers other local teams, including the Chicago Bears (NFL) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), offering a comprehensive sports listening experience.



The Score's weekday lineup features a roster of seasoned hosts and analysts:

Mully & Haugh (5–10 a.m.): Morning sports talk with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh ,Rahimi & Marshall (10 a.m.–2 p.m.): Midday discussions led by Leila Rahimi and Marshall Harris and Spiegel & Holmes (2–6 p.m.): Afternoon drive-time analysis with Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes.



With its rich history and dedication to sports broadcasting, WSCR – 670 AM The Score continues to be an integral part of Chicago's sports culture.

