About WSCR - 670 AM The Score

670 The Score is a sports radio station serving the Chicago, Illinois area. The station's format is primarily focused on sports talk, covering a wide range of topics and featuring expert analysis from experienced hosts and commentators.



When it comes to sports coverage, 670 The Score is known for its comprehensive coverage of Chicago's professional sports teams, including the Chicago Bears (NFL), Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (MLB), Chicago Bulls (NBA), and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL). Listeners can expect to hear in-depth analysis of the latest games, scores, and standings, as well as interviews with players, coaches, and other experts.



In addition to its coverage of local sports teams, 670 The Score also provides coverage of national sports, including college sports, golf, tennis, and more. The station's experienced hosts and commentators offer insights and commentary on a wide range of sports topics, making it a popular choice for sports fans in the Chicago area.



Listeners tuning in to 670 The Score can also expect to hear a variety of talk shows covering current events, politics, and pop culture, making it a well-rounded choice for listeners who enjoy sports and other topics of interest.



Overall, 670 The Score is a great choice for sports fans in the Chicago area who are looking for expert analysis, in-depth coverage, and insightful commentary on their favorite teams and sports. With its experienced hosts and comprehensive coverage of Chicago's professional sports teams and national sports, the station is a trusted source of information and entertainment for sports fans in the Windy City.

