Candace moves into a new, much bigger house—one fit for a CEO, but finds herself in the middle of yet another major world crisis. With a new team by her side, and maybe even the mafia, they try desperately to rescue Ukrainian orphans in the midst of Russia's invasion.

Candace is on top of the world and she has everything she ever wanted. She speaks at a conference for widows and brings on a new client to her marketing business. A new bestie pops into Candace's life, and Exitus holds another gala.

Meet two survivors who Candace promised to help. Meanwhile, Exitus has its highest-profile operation yet: partnering with the federal government on an NBA sting operation. Candace must be the real deal.

As the summer starts, Candace's client meets her hero and they start to unravel what they think is the truth. Meanwhile, Candace organizes a private plane for a family in need. As the summer goes on, Candace gets more and more manic. At Candace's birthday party, the besties make a shocking discovery.

With Candace in handcuffs, the truth and the lies finally start to disentangle. The women in Candace's life come together to take her down. Candace gets her day in court. Who will the judge believe?

Candace Rivera had it all: perfect hair, perfect house, perfect life. After a messy divorce, she launched multimillion-dollar businesses and a global nonprofit, all while maintaining a flawless image. To her many "besties," Candace was a real-life unicorn. But one manic summer, the illusion shattered. Was she a visionary—or just a master of deception?In this podcast from the creator of Scamanda, award-winning journalist Charlie Webster investigates Candace's rise and fall, uncovering a mind-bending story where nothing is quite what it seems.