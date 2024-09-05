Question Everything with Brian Reed

6: Special Election-Eve Episode: The Story of a Story Untold
A special election-eve episode from Brian: Ruminations on a story that never was, and a late night conversation with the source he was supposed to make it about.
“Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
--------
20:46
5: When To Call A Thing What It Is
Did you hear us on This American Life? Keep listening as Brian stops doomscrolling and starts doom-living. He brings two journalists he saw duking it out on Twitter into a studio, where they debate how to report on lies and racism in the Trump era. Then he finds a journalist who’s putting their big theoretical questions into practice – at a personal cost – as she covers one of the most messed up stories of the election cycle.
Watch the unedited conversation between Jeff Jarvis and David Folkenflik.
Subscribe to the Question Everything newsletter: https://www.kcrw.com/culture/shows/question-everything
“Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
--------
39:48
4: Can Journalism Save a Marriage? (featured on This American Life)
A married couple finds themselves fighting miserably over the news. So they set out on a quest for the seemingly impossible: to find a news source that both a self-admitted “bleeding heart liberal” and a Trump supporter can trust.
Check out Tangle News here.
“Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
--------
32:42
3: The Journalist and the Firefighter: How Predicting January 6 Led a Top Reporter to Quit Journalism
How one of the most accomplished reporters of our time, Barton Gellman, lost his confidence in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to hear the one outtake from the interview that Brian wished he could get into the episode, but couldn’t.
“Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
--------
41:33
2: Drinks for Five: Ira Glass, Zoe Chace, Jonathan Eig, Astead Herndon
Brian puts four journalists together in a room, gives them drinks, and starts rolling tape. Their only instructions: show up with questions for each other and be ready to talk candidly about the challenges in their jobs. Foremost on their minds: Why do people even share their stories with journalists in the first place?
You can watch this whole episode on YouTube! And subscribe to the Question Everything newsletter.
You can hear Ira Glass and Zoe Chace on “This American Life”.
Astead Herndon hosts “The Run Up” for the New York Times.
Jonathan Eig’s book about Martin Luther King, Jr. is called “King: A Life”.
Since drinking and talking off the cuff doesn’t always result in the most precise utterances, here are a few corrections and clarifications from our fact-checker: In Astead’s story about the anti-immigrant group in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the quote was “These people aren’t coming from Norway,” not “Sweden.” The book Jonathan mentioned about adolescent cellphone addiction, by Jonathan Haidt, is called The Anxious Generation. There were a few people we were unable to track down to confirm the details of the stories told about them: the two police officers Jonathan mentioned, and the source’s family member who Astead said complained to him about his reporting.
“Question Everything” is a production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
With gripping stories every other Thursday, Question Everything is a show for anyone who's ever felt confused, frustrated, or misled by the news they rely on. At a time when distrust in the media is at an all time high, when so many believe that journalism is failing, Question Everything is a real-time quest to try and make journalism better.
In the middle of making his second hit podcast, reporter Brian Reed got sued. Accused. Told the biggest story of his career – the Peabody Award-winning series S-Town – wasn’t journalism. Which meant he had to spend years proving that it was. Obsessing over the question, “What is journalism, anyway?” Join Brian as he turns the tools he’s acquired over his years as a journalist on journalism itself.
For more behind each episode, sign up for the newsletter: https://www.kcrw.com/culture/shows/question-everything
Produced by Placement Theory and KCRW.