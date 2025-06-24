The Great God of Depression #5 – The Shining World

In the final episode, after years of struggling with depression, William Styron keeps his bargain with his readers, and his wife works hard to keep his spirits up until the very end. Alice Flaherty emerges from her own years of madness to a happier life, albeit a less literary one. Suicide can be a difficult topic to hear about, and also hard to talk about if you're having distressing thoughts yourself. The national suicide prevention hotline is there to help. It's free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day. The number is 1-800-273-8255.