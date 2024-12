Well Nourished, Well Fed

#seesomeworld x Cape Town?; Denzel on press tour; Beyoncè for Christmas; Mike Tyson’s non-punch out; a Major engagement; Cher spills Part 1 of her own tea; Aldis Hodge and the Old Spice Guy (but not Deon Cole) are fine AF; and 50 USD and that Shyne documentary. ABOUT ME: http://www.demetrialucas.com/about/ STAY CONNECTED:  IG: demetriallucas Twitter: demetriallucas FB: demetriallucas YouTube: demetriallucas Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code RATCHET15 at https://lumedeodorant.com! #lumepod Start earning points on rent you’re already paying by going to https://joinbilt.com/RATCHET. For a limited time, HomeChef is offering my listeners 18 Free Meals PLUS Free Dessert for Life and of course, Free Shipping on your first box! Go to https://homechef.com/ratchet. Make your fall finances a little greener by working towards your financial goals with Chime. Open your account in 2 minutes at https://chime.com/ratchet. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices