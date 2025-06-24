Introducing: Here's the Scoop

"Here’s the Scoop" is your new favorite evening podcast from NBC News. In each daily episode, our rotating hosts, Yasmin Vossoughian, Morgan Chesky and Brian Cheung, will cut through the noise and break down the day’s top stories with our trusted journalists on the ground and around the world. We'll share the inside story on our exclusives and the best of our original reporting. We'll go deeper on the stories that matter - and why they matter - to help keep you informed on the issues impacting your life. We’ll also share a few headlines you’ll want to be in the know about before you bring your day to a close or head out to that dinner party.We’ll ask and answer the questions you’ve been wondering about and help you make sense of the stories and people shaping our world. From breaking news to who’s breaking the internet, politics to your pocketbook, sports to Silicon Valley, we’ll deliver news the way you want it: quick, clear, and insightful, in 15 minutes or less. Welcome “Here’s the Scoop” to your new evening routine.