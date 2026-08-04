On June 5, 2017, 20-year-old Ashley Loring Heavy Runner reportedly went to a couple of house parties on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. The next day, she and her sister Kimberly Loring messaged each other on Facebook. That is the last time anyone in Ashley’s family has heard from her. Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz talks with Kimberly Loring, Montana Free Press reporter Nora Mabie, and Haley Omeasoo, Ashley’s high school classmate and founder of Ohkomi Forensics, about the crisis of missing Native Americans and the work being done to bring their cases to light. At the time of her disappearance Ashley was 5'2" and weighed about 90 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Ashley would be 29 years old today. Anyone with information on Ashley's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact their field office in Billings at (406) 248-8487. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



Get more information and see pictures of Ashley Loring Heavy Runnerhere: https://www.nbcnews.com/datelinemissing



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