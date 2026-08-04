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36 episodes
- On June 5, 2017, 20-year-old Ashley Loring Heavy Runner reportedly went to a couple of house parties on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. The next day, she and her sister Kimberly Loring messaged each other on Facebook. That is the last time anyone in Ashley’s family has heard from her. Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz talks with Kimberly Loring, Montana Free Press reporter Nora Mabie, and Haley Omeasoo, Ashley’s high school classmate and founder of Ohkomi Forensics, about the crisis of missing Native Americans and the work being done to bring their cases to light. At the time of her disappearance Ashley was 5'2" and weighed about 90 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Ashley would be 29 years old today. Anyone with information on Ashley's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact their field office in Billings at (406) 248-8487. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Get more information and see pictures of Ashley Loring Heavy Runnerhere: https://www.nbcnews.com/datelinemissing
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- On October 3, 2024, 28-year-old Broadway performer Zelig Williams disappeared from Columbia, South Carolina. He was last seen by his mother, Kathy Williams, when he left her house around 9:50 that morning. After he failed to return home, Kathy filed a missing person’s report with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The next night, Zelig’s car was discovered at the Palmetto Trailhead with some of his belongings inside. Despite extensive searches, no trace of Zelig has been found, and the investigation remains active. Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz speaks with Zelig’s loved ones and Investigator JP Smith of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Zelig Williams is about 5’9” and 175 lbs., with brown eyes. He would be 29 today. Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Get more information and see pictures of Zelig Williams here: https://www.nbcnews.com/datelinemissing
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- Dateline: Missing In America returns for Season 5 with six all-new episodes and compelling cases.
Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on missing person cases brought to our attention by our social media followers. Each of the 6 episodes centers on one individual’s disappearance, told through the voices of those left behind. Listen closely. You could be the key to solving a mystery. Details shared by loved ones and investigators may spark a memory that could help bring answers.
Follow now to get each episode completely free beginning Monday, July 27. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes.
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- For years, Dateline’s 'Missing in America' series has highlighted the stories of the missing and the families who won’t stop searching for their loved ones. Now, four seasons into the podcast — and for the 12th anniversary of the digital series — we’ve brought together some of the people we’ve met along the way for a candid, emotional conversation. You’ll hear from family members like Travis Ware and Sue Quackenbush, from loved ones-turned-advocates like Rachel Barth and Colleen Nick, from retired detective Nan Trogdon, and from MMIWP advocate Raven Payment. Together, they share what they’ve learned in their ongoing fight for answers and offer guidance for others walking the same difficult path.
Learn more about the cases mentioned in this podcast.
The Disappearance of Alexis Ware: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/dateline-missing-america-podcast-covers-january-2022-disappearance-alexis-ware-n1297966
The Disappearance of Danielle Lopez: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/dateline-missing-in-america-podcast/danielle-lopez-disappearance-new-jersey-rcna211887
The Morgan Nick Case: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/cold-case-spotlight/mother-missing-morgan-nick-still-fighting-bring-her-home-fbi-n1283729
The Disappearance of Kent Jacobs: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/dateline-missing-in-america-podcast/dateline-missing-america-podcast-covers-march-2002-disappearance-kent-rcna87155
The Tyler Goodrich Case: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/dateline-missing-in-america-podcast/dateline-missing-america-podcast-covers-november-2023-disappearance-ty-rcna163022
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- Hey, Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Something About Cari. Keith Morrison takes us to America’s heartland, where single mom Cari Farver disappears just weeks into a new romance. What follows is a series of strange and terrifying events, including taunting texts and threatening emails to Cari's boyfriend and his ex that escalate to stalking, arson and murder. But nothing could prepare friends, family, and investigators for the mind-bending twist that would come next…
If you like what you hear, just search Something About Cari to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
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About Dateline: Missing In America
Are you the key to solving a mystery? That question is at the heart of this original series from Dateline. Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on perplexing missing person cases brought to Dateline’s attention by our social media followers. Each episode focuses on one person’s story, as told by those left behind. Listen carefully to the details, descriptions and clues offered by family, friends and investigators. Something you hear might jog a memory that could help authorities crack a case. Listen to all episodes of Dateline: Missing In America now completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free: DatelinePremium.comPodcast website
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