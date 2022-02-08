Are you the key to solving a mystery? That question is at the heart of this all-new original series from Dateline. Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Can... More
MISSING: Dee Ann Warner
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner was last seen at the home she shared with her husband in Franklin Township, Michigan on April 25, 2021. That Sunday, one of Dee’s daughters, Rikkell Bock, stopped by her mother’s house with her husband and daughter around 9:00 a.m., but Dee was nowhere to be found. They reported her missing that day. Rikkell, Dee’s brother Gregg, and private investigator Billy Little talk with Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz. Dee is 5’4” and weighs 135-140 lbs. She has brown hair which, at the time of her disappearance, had blonde highlights. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 263-0524.More photos and information can be found at DatelineMissingInAmerica.com
8/23/2022
31:39
MISSING: Alexis Ware
29-year-old Alexis Ware was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven off Highway 29 in Anderson, South Carolina on January 30, 2022. Calls to her phone went directly to voicemail after that. On February 1, Alexis was officially reported missing. Alexis’s mother, Alberta-Gray Simpkins, and half-brother, Travis Ware, speak with Dateline’s Andrea Canning about the disappearance. Alexis was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black jacket with a purple shirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs. Alexis has multiple tattoos and dimple piercings. She has long black hair and brown eyes, is about 5’6” and weighs around 215 lbs. If you have information, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4405 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.More photos and information can be found at DatelineMissingInAmerica.com
8/16/2022
27:43
MISSING: Aubrey Dameron
Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was last seen leaving her family’s home on the outskirts of Grove, Oklahoma, in the early morning hours of March 9, 2019. She was reported missing when she failed to return home or answer calls. Aubrey’s family fears that as a transgender Native American woman, she may have been the victim of a hate crime. Dateline’s Andrea Canning talks to Aubrey’s uncle Christian Fencer, her aunt Pam Smith and the director of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Aubrey is 5’10”, and weighs 150 lbs. She has two distinguishing tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm. Anyone with information about Aubrey’s case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service (918) 207-3800. More photos and information can be found at DatelineMissingInAmerica.com
8/9/2022
32:12
MISSING: Keeshae Jacobs
On September 26, 2016, 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs texted her mother, Toni, to say she was going to spend the night at a friend’s house. She never returned to their Richmond, Virginia home. Authorities suspect foul play in Keeshae’s disappearance. Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz speaks with Keeshae’s mother, Toni, and Natalie Wilson, co-founder of The Black & Missing Foundation. Keeshae is 5’3”, weighs approximately 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, pink and black Nikes and a pink scarf. She has several distinguishing tattoos: a rose on her right thigh, a flower on her right wrist, paw prints on her right thigh, and a leaf on her right foot. Her mother’s name, Toni, is inked with a heart on her left shoulder. If you have information, please call the Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (804) 646-0729. More photos and information can be found at DatelineMissingInAmerica.com
8/2/2022
41:20
MISSING: Daniel Robinson
On June 23, 2021, 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson, drove his 2017 blue Jeep Renegade away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway just north of Cactus Road in Buckeye, Arizona. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Daniel’s father, David, speaks with Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz about his tireless search for his son. Daniel is 5’8”, and weighs 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and is missing part of his right arm below his elbow. If you have information, call the Buckeye Police tip line at (623) 349-6411.More photos and information can be found at DatelineMissingInAmerica.com
