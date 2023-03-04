Imagine being wrongfully convicted for a crime you didn't commit, or imagine your child's killer is still on the loose even though there's enough evidence for a... More
Ep 236: The XXXTentacion Murder
In this special listener request episode, we explore the life and murder of rapper XXXTentacion.
NOTE: Jillian is currently out on maternity leave and will return in mid-June.
4/25/2023
58:12
Ep 235: The Stepfather (Jade Janks Trial) - Part 2
In January 2021, the body of 64-year-old Tom Merriman was discovered in his driveway. Later, a jury would have to decide - Did he die of an overdose, or was he murdered?
4/17/2023
58:12
Ep 235: The Stepfather (Jade Janks Trial) - Part 1
In January 2021, the body of 64-year-old Tom Merriman was discovered in his driveway. Later, a jury would have to decide - Did he die of an overdose, or was he murdered?
4/10/2023
51:29
Ep 234: The Jackson Family Murders
In June 2021, 20-year-old Alex Jackson reported a home invasion at his parents’ house. Investigators quickly zeroed in on him as the killer - but could prosecutors prove their case to a jury?
4/3/2023
58:39
Ep 233: The Alex Murdaugh Trial (Part 2)
In a trial dubbed “South Carolina’s Trial of The Century,” Alex Murdaugh, a member of the influential Murdaugh family, goes on trial for the murders of his wife and son.
