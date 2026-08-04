After 55-year-old Carlos Maldonado was found deceased behind his apartment building in October 2024, his neighbor, Kevin Lychwick, was arrested and charged with his murder. In this episode, we cover Kevin’s trial, where he represented himself and claimed he was set up.

Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co.

Please subscribe to our new podcast, CIVIL, which covers civil cases and trials. Listen to the trailer here - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/civil/id1634071998

Sponsors in this episode:

Casper - Right now save up to 30% on mattresses and up to 35% on everything else when you go to Casper.com.

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Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co. and this episode was researched and written by Gabrielle Russon.

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