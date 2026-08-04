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393 episodes
- After 21-year-old Spc. Saria Hildabrand went missing in 2023, investigators quickly looked to her husband as the suspect.
Please subscribe to our other podcast, CIVIL, which covers civil cases and trials. Listen to the trailer here - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/civil/id1634071998
Sponsors in this episode:
Boll & Branch - Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/court with code court.
Quince - Go to Quince.com/court for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Progressive Insurance- Progressive Insurance - Visit Progressive.com to get a quote with all the coverages you want, so you can easily compare and choose.
Pluto TV - Download the free Pluto TV app for Android, iPhone, Roku, and Fire TV and start streaming now.
Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co. and this episode was researched and written by Gabrielle Russon.
Please support Court Junkie with as little as $3 a month via Patreon.com/CourtJunkie to receive ad-free episodes. Help support Court Junkie with $6 a month and get access to bonus monthly episodes.
Follow me on Instagram at CourtJunkie
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Darren Sharper retired from the NFL a sports hero, after helping lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. But just three years later, some shocking allegations would surface and prove that everything wasn't as it seemed. Thank you to Ramon Antonio Vargas, for helping me with this case.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In May 2020, 45-year-old Kathleen McLean’s body was found in a pond near her home. Investigators quickly figured out what happened and who was responsible, but would prosecutors be able to prove the case in court?
Please subscribe to our other podcast, CIVIL, which covers civil cases and trials. Listen to the trailer here - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/civil/id1634071998
Sponsors in this episode:
Boll & Branch - Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/court with code court.
Veracity - Go to VeracityHealth.co and use code COURT for up to 65% off your order.
AquaTru - Get 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use code COURT.
Pluto TV - Download the free Pluto TV app for Android, iPhone, Roku, and Fire TV and start streaming now.
Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co. and this episode was researched and written by Gabrielle Russon.
Please support Court Junkie with as little as $3 a month via Patreon.com/CourtJunkie to receive ad-free episodes. Help support Court Junkie with $6 a month and get access to bonus monthly episodes.
Follow me on Instagram at CourtJunkie
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- On June 17, 2015, 21-year-old Dylann Roof walked into the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and joined the weekly Bible Study. The 12 church members welcomed the newcomer, completely unaware of his evil intentions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- After 55-year-old Carlos Maldonado was found deceased behind his apartment building in October 2024, his neighbor, Kevin Lychwick, was arrested and charged with his murder. In this episode, we cover Kevin’s trial, where he represented himself and claimed he was set up.
Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co.
Please subscribe to our new podcast, CIVIL, which covers civil cases and trials. Listen to the trailer here - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/civil/id1634071998
Sponsors in this episode:
Casper - Right now save up to 30% on mattresses and up to 35% on everything else when you go to Casper.com.
Quince - Go to Quince.com/court for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Pluto TV - Download the free Pluto TV app for Android, iPhone, Roku, and Fire TV and start streaming now.
Post-Production for the show is provided by Jon Keur of Wayfare Recording Co. and this episode was researched and written by Gabrielle Russon.
Please support Court Junkie with as little as $3 a month via Patreon.com/CourtJunkie to receive ad-free episodes. Help support Court Junkie with $6 a month and get access to bonus monthly episodes.
Follow me on Instagram at CourtJunkie
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Court Junkie
Imagine being wrongfully convicted for a crime you didn't commit, or imagine your child's killer is still on the loose even though there's enough evidence for an arrest. I want to help shine light on the injustices of our judicial system. I delve into court documents, attend trials, and interview those close to the case to help me tell their stories.Podcast website
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Court Junkie: Podcasts in Family