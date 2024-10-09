HHS: Sebelius Says Trump’s HHS Nomination 'Could End Up Killing People'
Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, warned MSNBC viewers that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking over the position may cost Americans their lives. November 18th 2024
10:49
SNL: Trump/Biden Skit Brings Home Laughs
The focus of SNL's opening skit was the traditional, White House meet-up between the outgoing president, Joe Biden, and the president-elect, Donald Trump. November 18th 2024
7:06
Is Nancy To Blame For The Dems' $1B Electoral Collapse?
It's high time to shatter the myth of Nancy Pelosi as a master strategist. Nobody deserves more blame than the ridiculously self-titled "speaker emerita" for the Democrats' $1 billion electoral collapse. November 18th 2024
6:20
MSG: Trump & Team Attend UFC 309
US President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Several political allies of Trump were also in attendance including Elon Musk, Tulsy Gabbard, RFK Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy. November 18th 2024
4:47
DOGE: Five Government Programs That Musk's Government Efficiency Agency Could Cut
Federally funded progressive pet projects and wasteful spending alike could be on the way out if Elon Musk succeeds in his quest to improve the administrative state's efficiency. November 18th 2024
Ray Appleton began his radio career in Fresno in 1969. That career has taken him from Fresno to London and back. He has been a part of the KMJ team since 1987 and continues to share his thoughts and viewpoints with his very large and loyal audience weekdays from 11am-2pm on Central California's News Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ!