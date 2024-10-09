MSG: Trump & Team Attend UFC 309

US President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Several political allies of Trump were also in attendance including Elon Musk, Tulsy Gabbard, RFK Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy. November 18th 2024