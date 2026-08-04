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Medicaid Leadership Exchange

Center for Health Care Strategies and the National Association of Medicaid Directors
Government
Medicaid Leadership Exchange
Latest episode

54 episodes

  • Medicaid Leadership Exchange

    Leading with Lived Experience: Lessons from Medicaid Leaders

    07/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    For some Medicaid leaders, Medicaid and CHIP are not only programs they oversee — they are systems they have experienced firsthand. This episode of the Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast explores how leaders in Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Oregon draw on their personal experiences to expand access, make services easier to navigate, and keep people at the center of policy and program decisions.

    The conversation features perspectives from:

    Nicole Harris, executive director, Pennsylvania Children’s Health Insurance Program

    Martijn van Beek, quality director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

    Rachel Calloway, chief of staff, Oregon Health Authority

    The episode is hosted by Mark Larson, senior vice president, Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS), and former Vermont Medicaid director, and Kate McEvoy, executive director, National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), and former Connecticut Medicaid director. The Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast, an initiative of CHCS’ National Medicaid Leadership Center, explores priority topics for Medicaid leaders. It is jointly developed by NAMD and CHCS. The 2026 season is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Allow up to 20 seconds for audio playback to begin.

    Featured in this episode:

    Mark Larson, senior vice president, Leadership and Capacity Building, CHCS, and former Vermont Medicaid director Kate McEvoy, executive director, NAMD, and former Connecticut Medicaid directorNicole Harris, executive director, Pennsylvania Children’s Health Insurance ProgramMartijn van Beek, quality director, Idaho Department of Health and WelfareRachel Calloway, chief of staff, Oregon Health Authority

    Visit the series page for additional episodes, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

    Support for this podcast was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

    The post Leading with Lived Experience: Lessons from Medicaid Leaders appeared first on Center for Health Care Strategies.
  • Medicaid Leadership Exchange

    Turning Policy into Practice: Lessons from Kentucky Medicaid

    07/21/2026 | 28 mins.
    Translating Medicaid policy into day-to-day operations requires close coordination across teams — particularly when programs are navigating complex changes, competing demands, and tight timelines. This episode of the Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast explores how Kentucky Medicaid leaders use strong working relationships, early planning, cross-team information sharing, and practical tools to move policy priorities forward. The discussion highlights how sustained collaboration can help teams manage program changes, communicate clearly, and keep implementation focused on members and providers.

    The conversation features perspectives from Kentucky Medicaid leaders with experience managing policy, operations, and financial strategy:

    Steve Bechtel, chief financial officer, Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services

    Veronica Judy-Cecil, senior deputy commissioner, Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services

    The episode is hosted by Mark Larson, senior vice president, Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS), and former Vermont Medicaid director, and Kate McEvoy, executive director, National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) and former Connecticut Medicaid director. The Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast, an initiative of CHCS’ National Medicaid Leadership Center, explores priority topics for Medicaid leaders. It is jointly developed by NAMD and CHCS. The 2026 season is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Allow up to 20 seconds for audio playback to begin.

    Featured in this episode:

    Mark Larson, senior vice president, Leadership and Capacity Building, CHCS, and former Vermont Medicaid director Kate McEvoy, executive director, NAMD, and former Connecticut Medicaid directorSteve Bechtel, chief financial officer, Kentucky Department for Medicaid ServicesVeronica Judy-Cecil, senior deputy commissioner, Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services

    Visit the series page for additional episodes, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

    Support for this podcast was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

    The post Turning Policy into Practice: Lessons from Kentucky Medicaid appeared first on Center for Health Care Strategies.
  • Medicaid Leadership Exchange

    Getting More Value from IT Systems and Vendors

    06/16/2026 | 32 mins.
    Technology is essential to how Medicaid operates — shaping how agencies support providers, manage complex programs, enable monitoring and compliance, and serve members. This episode of the Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast explores how Medicaid leaders are approaching technology strategy and implementation. The discussion highlights how product roadmaps, shared governance, and stronger contract management can help states build systems that reflect program priorities and support more effective implementation.

    The conversation features perspectives from Medicaid leaders in North Carolina and Alaska with experience guiding technology strategy and implementation:

    Sarah Gregosky, chief operating officer, North Carolina Medicaid

    Emily Ricci, Alaska Medicaid director and deputy commissioner, Alaska Department of Health

    The episode is hosted by Mark Larson, senior vice president, Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS), and former Vermont Medicaid director, and Kate McEvoy, executive director, National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) and former Connecticut Medicaid director. The Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast, an initiative of CHCS’ National Medicaid Leadership Center, explores priority topics for Medicaid leaders. It is jointly developed by NAMD and CHCS. The 2026 season is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Allow up to 20 seconds for audio playback to begin.

    Featured in this episode:

    Mark Larson, senior vice president, Leadership and Capacity Building, CHCS, and former Vermont Medicaid director Kate McEvoy, executive director, NAMD, and former Connecticut Medicaid directorSarah Gregosky, chief operating officer, North Carolina MedicaidEmily Ricci, Alaska Medicaid director and deputy commissioner, Alaska Department of Health

    Visit the series page for additional episodes, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

    Support for this podcast was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

    The post Getting More Value from IT Systems and Vendors appeared first on Center for Health Care Strategies.
  • Medicaid Leadership Exchange

    The Role of State and Territory Legislators in Medicaid

    06/08/2026 | 27 mins.
    The executive and legislative branches share responsibility for ensuring Medicaid is administered effectively and efficiently. This episode of the Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast explores how Medicaid directors and state legislators can build productive working relationships grounded in trust, clear communication, and shared goals. The discussion highlights how these partnerships can help states navigate Medicaid’s complexity while balancing policy priorities, program oversight, and budget realities.

    The conversation features perspectives from current and former state leaders with experience across Medicaid administration and state legislatures:

    Todd Richardson, former Missouri Medicaid director, and former speaker of the house, Missouri House of Representatives

    Christine Osterlund, Kansas Medicaid director

    Pat Pettey, Kansas state senator

    The episode is hosted by Mark Larson, senior vice president, Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS), and former Vermont Medicaid director, and Kate McEvoy, executive director, National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) and former Connecticut Medicaid director. The Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast, an initiative of CHCS’ National Medicaid Leadership Center, explores priority topics for Medicaid leaders. It is jointly developed by NAMD and CHCS. The 2026 season is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Allow up to 20 seconds for audio playback to begin.

    Featured in this episode:

    Mark Larson, senior vice president, Leadership and Capacity Building, CHCS, and former Vermont Medicaid director Kate McEvoy, executive director, NAMD, and former Connecticut Medicaid directorTodd Richardson, former Missouri Medicaid director, and former speaker of the house, Missouri House of RepresentativesChristine Osterlund, Kansas Medicaid directorPat Pettey, Kansas state senator

    Visit the series page for additional episodes, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

    Support for this podcast was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

    The post The Role of State and Territory Legislators in Medicaid appeared first on Center for Health Care Strategies.
  • Medicaid Leadership Exchange

    Steering the Ship in Transitions: The Role of Senior Deputies

    06/01/2026 | 28 mins.
    When Medicaid agencies experience leadership changes, deputy and interim leaders play a critical role in keeping priorities on track. This episode of the Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast explores how these leaders maintain continuity, guide day-to-day decision-making, and support agency teams during leadership transitions. The discussion highlights how interim leaders can help staff focus on core responsibilities, prioritize near-term decisions, prepare incoming directors, and keep members at the center of the work.

    The conversation features perspectives from a current and former interim Medicaid director:

    Krista Fremming, interim North Dakota Medicaid director

    Jeff Lunardi, senior principal, Mercer and former interim Virginia Medicaid director

    The episode is hosted by Mark Larson, senior vice president, Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS) and former Vermont Medicaid director, and Kate McEvoy, executive director, National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) and former Connecticut Medicaid director. The Medicaid Leadership Exchange podcast, an initiative of CHCS’ National Medicaid Leadership Center, explores priority topics for Medicaid leaders. It is jointly developed by NAMD and CHCS through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

    Allow up to 20 seconds for audio playback to begin.

    Featured in this episode:

    Mark Larson, senior vice president, Leadership and Capacity Building, CHCS, and former Vermont Medicaid director Kate McEvoy, executive director, NAMD, and former Connecticut Medicaid directorKrista Fremming, interim North Dakota Medicaid directorJeff Lunardi, senior principal, Mercer, and former interim Virginia Medicaid director

    Visit the series page for additional episodes, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

    Support for this podcast was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

    The post Steering the Ship in Transitions: The Role of Senior Deputies appeared first on Center for Health Care Strategies.
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About Medicaid Leadership Exchange
A podcast series exploring priority topics for Medicaid leaders developed in partnership with the National Association of Medicaid Directors and the Center for Health Care Strategies through support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
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