Colorado Public Radio
Purplish is CPR News' podcast about state politics, state government, elections and political identity. Hosted by public affairs reporters Bente Birkeland and A... More
  • The legislature’s spending dance
    Here’s a math problem for you: how do you get hundreds of different bills to add up to one balanced budget? We take you inside the complex process of pricing out legislation and the sometimes controversial ways lawmakers decide what’s worth the money.
    5/4/2023
    32:19
  • The year that could change how Colorado grows
    Single-family homes have ruled Colorado development for a century, but Gov. Jared Polis and his allies believe the future needs to look very different.
    4/21/2023
    31:08
  • Colorado’s blockbuster filibuster (and why it matters)
    As Republican lawmakers adapt to their ‘super-minority’ in the House, they’re grappling with a big question: is it better to negotiate when they can, or dig in on delays?
    4/6/2023
    29:35
  • Xcel’s winter of discontent
    Sky-high utility bills and record corporate profits have many Coloradans — and lawmakers — asking if it’s time to rethink Xcel’s business model.
    3/24/2023
    34:04
  • Disability rights at center stage
    Housing, recreation, government -- advocates for people with disabilities say there are a lot of ways Colorado could be doing more to make those things accessible to all.
    3/11/2023
    31:40

About Purplish

Purplish is CPR News' podcast about state politics, state government, elections and political identity. Hosted by public affairs reporters Bente Birkeland and Andrew Kenney.
