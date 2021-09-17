News and information for those who live, work, or play in Elk Grove, California presented by the City of Elk Grove.
Episode 2: Homelessness and Livability.com Accolades
Elk Grove was named one of the top 100 places to live in America by Livability.com. Learn more about these accolades and how the City is serving Elk Grove's unhoused population and putting new Measure E funding to work to help address homelessness. New CityCast host and Elk Grove resident, John Hull, will also ask about how to report city issues, learn more about the production of the city's July 4th celebration, and get a civics lesson about local government from Public Affairs Manager, Kristyn Laurence.
7/17/2023
37:32
Episode 1: A Chat with Elk Grove Mayors, Then and Now
What is like to be the Mayor of Elk Grove, California? Over the past 21 years, a lot has changed in Sacramento County’s second largest city. In this debut episode, hosts Jodie Moreno and Kristyn Laurence will talk to Elk Grove’s first Mayor, and California Assembly Member, Jim Cooper, and our current Mayor, Bobbie Singh-Allen. We’ll also give a rundown of coming attractions as events of all kinds begin making a comeback following the pandemic.