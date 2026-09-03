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Elk Grove CityCast

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Government
Elk Grove CityCast
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70 episodes

  • Elk Grove CityCast

    Bonus Episode: The Tricky Task of Traffic Engineering

    09/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Traffic is something nearly every Elk Grove resident has an opinion about. In this episode, we go behind the scenes with Jose Gallardo, the city's Traffic Engineering Division Manager, to understand how signal timing, coordination, and roadway planning really work — and why giving one direction more green time means someone else waits longer. We also discuss the city's adaptive signal pilot on Elk Grove Boulevard, the expanding flashing yellow arrow program, upcoming infrastructure projects, and how residents can report issues through SeeClickFix Elk Grove.
    Rate, review and subscribe to the Elk Grove CityCast to get more information about the people, programs, and services shaping the City.
  • Elk Grove CityCast

    A Taste of Diversity & Lots of Community

    09/01/2026 | 7 mins.
    Grab a fork. We're serving up Diversity Dining Week, the Accessibility Awards' final nomination call, a pump-the-brakes moment on self-storage development, a $20,000 startup pitch showdown, ideas for reimagining historic Main Street buildings, and a preview of Global Feast Fest. Tune in for the news and a few reasons to dig out those stretchy pants.
    Rate, review and subscribe to the Elk Grove CityCast to get more information about the people, programs, and services shaping the City.
  • Elk Grove CityCast

    Falling Hard for Elk Grove’s Arts, Culture & Startup Scenes

    08/25/2026 | 5 mins.
    What happens when murals, pumpkin carving, and Shark Tank-style pitches all collide in one city? From a bold new arts and culture plan to $20,000 on the line at Pitch Elk Grove, plus your chance to reimagine the historic library building. Tune in for all the ways to get involved.
    Rate, review and subscribe to the Elk Grove CityCast to get more information about the people, programs, and services shaping the City.
  • Elk Grove CityCast

    Silent Disco Dancing & Uncontested Elections

    08/18/2026 | 6 mins.
    Tune in to hear about two local seats that were just decided without a vote, silent discos and startup pitches worth $20K. Plus how to score free student bus rides.
    Rate, review and subscribe to the Elk Grove CityCast to get more information about the people, programs, and services shaping the City.
  • Elk Grove CityCast

    Park Plans, Pedal Rules & Vintage Finds

    08/11/2026 | 7 mins.
    There’s a new master plan in the works for Elk Grove Park, incoming e-bike and scooter safety rules, a Thrift-A-Thon night market, and a possible annual mural festival. And find out how to nominate an accessibility hero and weigh in on the city's Bicycle Friendly Community application.
    Rate, review and subscribe to the Elk Grove CityCast to get more information about the people, programs, and services shaping the City.
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About Elk Grove CityCast
News and information for those who live, work, or play in Elk Grove, California presented by the City of Elk Grove.
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