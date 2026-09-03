Traffic is something nearly every Elk Grove resident has an opinion about. In this episode, we go behind the scenes with Jose Gallardo, the city's Traffic Engineering Division Manager, to understand how signal timing, coordination, and roadway planning really work — and why giving one direction more green time means someone else waits longer. We also discuss the city's adaptive signal pilot on Elk Grove Boulevard, the expanding flashing yellow arrow program, upcoming infrastructure projects, and how residents can report issues through SeeClickFix Elk Grove.

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