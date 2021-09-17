Episode 2: Homelessness and Livability.com Accolades

Elk Grove was named one of the top 100 places to live in America by Livability.com. Learn more about these accolades and how the City is serving Elk Grove's unhoused population and putting new Measure E funding to work to help address homelessness. New CityCast host and Elk Grove resident, John Hull, will also ask about how to report city issues, learn more about the production of the city's July 4th celebration, and get a civics lesson about local government from Public Affairs Manager, Kristyn Laurence.