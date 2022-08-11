Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Joe Fuld, Martín Diego Garcia, Elizabeth Rowe
GovernmentEducationHow ToNewsPolitics
Available Episodes

  • REGISTER TODAY: TCW Virtual Advocacy Training
    Advocacy Training Details About the training: Our two-day, virtual advocacy training is a complete guide to the ins and outs of effective advocacy. The training will feature a diverse group of trainers speaking on topics that range from fundraising, lobbying, and effective targeting and messaging.When: December 8-9, 2022Where: Anywhere! (Join us virtually)Cost: $399
    11/8/2022
    3:35
  • 7 Questions with David Pepper
    7 Questions with David Pepper
    10/27/2022
    33:25
  • Bonus Episode: Midterm Elections
    Bonus Episode: Midterm Elections
    10/21/2022
    19:23
  • Bonus Episode: Yard Signs
    Bonus Episode: Yard Signs
    10/13/2022
    25:32
  • 7 Questions with Bob Keefe
    Episode Resources: 7 Questions with Bob KeefeClimatenomics: Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet
    9/16/2022
    16:30

More Government podcasts

About How to Win a Campaign

Join progressive strategists Joe Fuld and Martín Diego Garcia to talk about advocacy and political campaigns. Each episode, they will be joined by seasoned experts who will share their tried-and-true tips and tricks that have helped political and advocacy campaigns make a difference in the long run and maximize their impact on the ground. This podcast is a must listen - if you work for an advocacy organization, non-profit, are running for office, or want to get involved in advocacy and political work. The podcast is produced by The Campaign Workshop.
