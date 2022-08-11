Join progressive strategists Joe Fuld and Martín Diego Garcia to talk about advocacy and political campaigns. Each episode, they will be joined by seasoned expe...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 74
REGISTER TODAY: TCW Virtual Advocacy Training
Advocacy Training Details About the training: Our two-day, virtual advocacy training is a complete guide to the ins and outs of effective advocacy. The training will feature a diverse group of trainers speaking on topics that range from fundraising, lobbying, and effective targeting and messaging.When: December 8-9, 2022Where: Anywhere! (Join us virtually)Cost: $399Connect with us!If you have campaign questions or want to learn more, reach out to us using the contact information below.The Campaign Workshop: Twitter: @cmpwrkshpInstagram: @TheCampaignWorkshopEmail: [email protected] FuldTwitter: @joefuldInstagram: @joefuldMartín Diego GarciaTwitter: @gmartindiegoInstagram: @gmartindiegoPresented by The Campaign Workshop
11/8/2022
3:35
7 Questions with David Pepper
Connect with us!If you have campaign questions or want to learn more, reach out to us using the contact information below.The Campaign Workshop: Twitter: @cmpwrkshpInstagram: @TheCampaignWorkshopEmail: [email protected] FuldTwitter: @joefuldInstagram: @joefuldMartín Diego GarciaTwitter: @gmartindiegoInstagram: @gmartindiegoPresented by The Campaign Workshop
10/27/2022
33:25
Bonus Episode: Midterm Elections
Connect with us!If you have campaign questions or want to learn more, reach out to us using the contact information below.The Campaign Workshop: Twitter: @cmpwrkshpInstagram: @TheCampaignWorkshopEmail: [email protected] FuldTwitter: @joefuldInstagram: @joefuldMartín Diego GarciaTwitter: @gmartindiegoInstagram: @gmartindiegoPresented by The Campaign Workshop
10/21/2022
19:23
Bonus Episode: Yard Signs
Connect with us!If you have campaign questions or want to learn more, reach out to us using the contact information below.The Campaign Workshop: Twitter: @cmpwrkshpInstagram: @TheCampaignWorkshopEmail: [email protected] FuldTwitter: @joefuldInstagram: @joefuldMartín Diego GarciaTwitter: @gmartindiegoInstagram: @gmartindiegoPresented by The Campaign Workshop
10/13/2022
25:32
7 Questions with Bob Keefe
Episode Resources: 7 Questions with Bob KeefeClimatenomics: Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save Our PlanetConnect with us!If you have campaign questions or want to learn more, reach out to us using the contact information below.The Campaign Workshop: Twitter: @cmpwrkshpInstagram: @TheCampaignWorkshopEmail: [email protected] FuldTwitter: @joefuldInstagram: @joefuldMartín Diego GarciaTwitter: @gmartindiegoInstagram: @gmartindiegoPresented by The Campaign Workshop
Join progressive strategists Joe Fuld and Martín Diego Garcia to talk about advocacy and political campaigns. Each episode, they will be joined by seasoned experts who will share their tried-and-true tips and tricks that have helped political and advocacy campaigns make a difference in the long run and maximize their impact on the ground. This podcast is a must listen - if you work for an advocacy organization, non-profit, are running for office, or want to get involved in advocacy and political work. The podcast is produced by The Campaign Workshop.