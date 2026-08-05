In this episode, Martín sits down with Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Inseparable, a bipartisan national mental health advocacy organization working to change how Washington and state houses respond to the mental health crisis. Bill shares his story behind founding Inseparable, why mental health is a winning political issue, and how his team has delivered 100 policy wins in just five years. He and Martín dig into the role of personal storytelling in advocacy, how to recruit and protect storytellers, and what it takes to turn hesitant policymakers into real champions. Bill also opens up about how he protects his own mental health while leading a movement focused on everyone else's.



Guest Info:



Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Inseparable.



Connect with Inseparable on Instagram and learn more at inseparable.us.



Check out Bill's recommendations:



Book: Strong Ground by Brené Brown



TV Show: Jury Duty



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