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138 episodes
- In this 7 Questions episode, Joe sits down with Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United, to discuss the state of money in politics in America. Tiffany breaks down how the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision opened the floodgates to unlimited and undisclosed spending in our elections and explains how dark money flows through the system. They also dig into why transparency and disclosure are critical tools for accountability. Tiffany also shares what everyday people can do to fight back, and why she believes people power is ultimately stronger than money power.
Guest Info:
Tiffany Muller, President, End Citizens United. You can also find End Citizens United on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Check out Tiffany's recommendations:
TV:
Rooster (HBO/Max)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Hulu)
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- In this episode, Martín sits down with Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Inseparable, a bipartisan national mental health advocacy organization working to change how Washington and state houses respond to the mental health crisis. Bill shares his story behind founding Inseparable, why mental health is a winning political issue, and how his team has delivered 100 policy wins in just five years. He and Martín dig into the role of personal storytelling in advocacy, how to recruit and protect storytellers, and what it takes to turn hesitant policymakers into real champions. Bill also opens up about how he protects his own mental health while leading a movement focused on everyone else's.
Guest Info:
Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Inseparable.
Connect with Inseparable on Instagram and learn more at inseparable.us.
Check out Bill's recommendations:
Book: Strong Ground by Brené Brown
TV Show: Jury Duty
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- This week, Joe is joined by Katie Belanger, consultant for the Local Solutions Support Center, for her third appearance on the show. Katie breaks down what state preemption is, why it matters, and how it's being weaponized by corporate special interests and social conservatives to override local democracy. From heat safety standards for outdoor workers to sanctuary city policies to local zoning decisions, preemption is shaping daily life in ways most people never see. With LSSC currently tracking over 850 preemption bills this legislative session, Katie shares what's at stake.
Guest Info:
Katie Belanger, consultant for the Local Solutions Support Center (LSSC)
Resources:
2026 Mid-Session Trends in State Preemption
Check out Katie's recommendations:
Podcast: The Find Out Podcast
TV: How to Get to Heaven from Belfast
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- In this bonus 7 Questions episode, Joe Fuld talks with Monica Hopkins, Executive Director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia, about what it takes to defend democracy at the local level. They cover DC statehood and voting rights, how the ACLU of DC's advocacy approach delivers wins, and how a shifting political landscape has reshaped their strategy. Monica also shares candid thoughts on keeping a team motivated and protecting joy when the work feels heavy.
Guest Info:
Monica Hopkins, Executive Director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia. Learn more about the ACLU of DC.
Resources
ACLU-DC Resource Hub
DC Statehood Now
ACLU-DC now has a podcast! Browse through episodes of A More Perfect District here.
Check out Monica's Recommendations
Podcast: Wildcard with Rachel Martin
Book: Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley
TV: Twisted Yoga (Apple TV)
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- This week, we're featuring a recorded webinar from our Advocacy Training series. Joe dives into goal setting—why defining clear goals as a team is one of the most critical and most often skipped steps in building a successful advocacy campaign. He walks through prioritizing primary versus secondary goals, layering short-term and long-term objectives, and building in evaluation metrics from the start rather than the finish. Joe covers the practical scaffolding that holds it all together: doing your research, planning around the legislative calendar, having honest budget conversations, using MOUs with coalition partners, and keeping goals SMARTIE—strategic, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-bound, inclusive, and equitable.
If you're interested in learning more about TCW's Advocacy Training, check out our website, TCW Advocacy.
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About How to Win a Campaign
Join progressive strategists Joe Fuld and Martín Diego Garcia to talk about advocacy and political campaigns. Each episode, they will be joined by seasoned experts who will share their tried-and-true tips and tricks that have helped political and advocacy campaigns make a difference in the long run and maximize their impact on the ground. This podcast is a must listen—if you work for an advocacy organization, non-profit, are running for office, or want to get involved in advocacy and political work. How to Win a Campaign is produced by The Campaign Workshop.Podcast website
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