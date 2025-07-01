Powered by RND
AWB EdVentures Podcasts
AWB EdVentures Podcasts

AWB EdVentures Podcasts
  • From the Mind of Jess 1
    Welcome to the very first episode of "From the Mind of Jess Hansen" on the AWB Ed Ventures Network! Join your host, Jess Hansen, as she delves into a critical topic for all school leaders: the paramount importance of ensuring students with significant health needs are safe, supported, and exceptionally well-cared for within school environments.This episode goes beyond mere compliance, emphasizing the cultivation of a warm, welcoming, and secure space where every child feels genuinely secure and ready to learn. Jess stresses that this demands a cohesive, school-wide commitment, from leaders to teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers. She meticulously breaks down why this matters more than anything else, highlighting the high stakes involved, the priceless bond of trust with families, and the boosted confidence of staff when well-equipped and trained.Drawing wisdom from organizations like the National Association of School Nurses (NASN), Jess underscores the vital role of proactive, meticulous, and well-planned care. The episode then transitions into the practical "how," outlining crucial steps:Comprehensive team conversations with parents, medical providers, school nurses, principals, teachers, and support staff.Creating custom-made Health Care Plans (HCPs) and Emergency Care Plans (ECPs) for each child.Ongoing, hands-on training for all relevant staff.Appropriate and accessible equipment beyond basic first-aid.Conducting regular drills to practice emergency responses.Jess also provides guidance on sustaining this safety net year-round by designating clear point persons, maintaining open communication with families, fostering a culture of reporting concerns, regularly reviewing and updating plans, and advocating fiercely for necessary resources.This episode is a must-listen for any school leader committed to constructing a truly inclusive, profoundly safe, and deeply supportive school environment where every child can thrive.Find more resources and information at awbeducation.org and grundmeyerleadersearch.com.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
  • AWB's Boost Bundle - Interventions, PD, Relationships & Re-engagement
    Welcome to the AWB's Boost Bundle! This special episode is an unedited compilation of all the Morning Boost shows from this week, offering you the convenience of catching up on all the valuable insights and strategies in one go.This week on the Morning Boost Bundle, we dove into essential topics for school leaders! We started by exploring how to integrate dedicated MTSS time for Tier II interventions into your school schedule, ensuring every student gets the support they need. We then discussed including specials teachers in professional development, ensuring these vital educators are fully integrated. Later, we tackled the delicate art of working with building administrators when perspectives differ, focusing on fostering productive collaboration. We also explored empathetic and strategic approaches to reengaging students who have dropped out or are no longer consistently attending school. We wrapped up the week with practical strategies for effectively "landing" helicopter parents, channeling their passion into productive partnerships. Tune in now to get your full week's boost!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
  • Your Booster Shot Navigating Learning Loss & Student Mental Health
    Welcome back to Your Booster Shot, the podcast for educators on the AWB Ed Ventures network. Join Douglas Newell as he dives into two of the most pressing challenges facing educators today: learning loss and the mental health needs of students (and ourselves).In this insightful episode, Douglas explores practical strategies for addressing academic gaps widened during remote learning. Learn about the power of assessment for learning, targeted intervention through small group instruction, and differentiated instruction to meet every learner where they are.The conversation then pivots to the critical issue of student mental health. Discover actionable steps to incorporate social-emotional learning (SEL) into your classroom, create a safe and predictable environment, and foster strong relationships with your students. Douglas emphasizes the importance of knowing your resources and being a bridge to appropriate mental health services. He also includes a crucial reminder for educators to prioritize their own well-being.This episode is a must-listen for any educator seeking to build stronger, more resilient learning communities and truly meet students' academic and emotional needs.Find more resources and information at awbeducation.org.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
  • AWB's Boost Bundle - Tackling Student Absenteeism
    This week on AWB's Boost Bundle, we're diving deep into the critical issue of student absenteeism. We kick things off by understanding the 'why' behind student absences, exploring individual, family, school, and community factors. Then, we shift to identifying best practices, sharing proven strategies and tiered intervention systems for consistent attendance. Next, we guide you through assessing your current system, pinpointing areas for improvement through data review, policy assessment, and stakeholder feedback. Finally, we equip you to set a strategic improvement plan with SMART goals and actionable steps, and then effectively communicate that plan to all stakeholders for successful implementation. Tune in for a comprehensive guide to fostering a culture of consistent attendance and student success!Check out our huge inventory of resources at www.awbeducation.orgBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
  • Your Booster Shot - Staff Meetings, Start the year off right
    Welcome back to "Your Booster Shot," your go-to on the AWB Education EdVentures network for supercharging school leadership!This episode, Summer dives into transforming those crucial first staff meetings of the new school year. Discover how to shift from mere information delivery to powerful team building and genuine relationship fostering. Learn practical strategies like collaborative agenda setting, small group discussions for diverse voices, and the importance of celebrating staff achievements.Summer offers concrete examples, including a "school scavenger hunt" for team building and using staff surveys to shape meeting agendas. She emphasizes modeling active learning and seeking feedback to build a resilient and collaborative team from day one.Tune in to "Your Booster Shot" and turn your initial staff gatherings into sparks for a fantastic school culture!For more resources, visit www.awbeducation.orgBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
About AWB EdVentures Podcasts

Embark on 'EdVentures' with AWB Education! This podcast is your passport to exploring the innovative landscapes of education, featuring inspiring conversations with educators who are truly transforming learning. Join us as we Amplify Knowledge, Widen Reach, and Broaden Impact across the global educational community. Whether you're an experienced professional or new to the field, 'The AWB EdVentures Podcast' offers fresh perspectives, practical insights, and powerful stories to ignite your passion and elevate your practice. Tune in to teach, learn, and transform education with us!Have a desire to get your show on our network?  Want to contribute in other ways?Go here to get started! -> https://www.awbeducation.org/contributor-sign-upBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.
Education

