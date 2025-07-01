From the Mind of Jess 1

Welcome to the very first episode of "From the Mind of Jess Hansen" on the AWB Ed Ventures Network! Join your host, Jess Hansen, as she delves into a critical topic for all school leaders: the paramount importance of ensuring students with significant health needs are safe, supported, and exceptionally well-cared for within school environments.This episode goes beyond mere compliance, emphasizing the cultivation of a warm, welcoming, and secure space where every child feels genuinely secure and ready to learn. Jess stresses that this demands a cohesive, school-wide commitment, from leaders to teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers. She meticulously breaks down why this matters more than anything else, highlighting the high stakes involved, the priceless bond of trust with families, and the boosted confidence of staff when well-equipped and trained.Drawing wisdom from organizations like the National Association of School Nurses (NASN), Jess underscores the vital role of proactive, meticulous, and well-planned care. The episode then transitions into the practical "how," outlining crucial steps:Comprehensive team conversations with parents, medical providers, school nurses, principals, teachers, and support staff.Creating custom-made Health Care Plans (HCPs) and Emergency Care Plans (ECPs) for each child.Ongoing, hands-on training for all relevant staff.Appropriate and accessible equipment beyond basic first-aid.Conducting regular drills to practice emergency responses.Jess also provides guidance on sustaining this safety net year-round by designating clear point persons, maintaining open communication with families, fostering a culture of reporting concerns, regularly reviewing and updating plans, and advocating fiercely for necessary resources.This episode is a must-listen for any school leader committed to constructing a truly inclusive, profoundly safe, and deeply supportive school environment where every child can thrive.Find more resources and information at awbeducation.org and grundmeyerleadersearch.com.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/awb-edventures-podcasts--6630756/support.