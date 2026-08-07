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4370 episodes
- The right is having a dramatic split over the question of burrito prices: What is the proper response when young people complain that their Mexican carb bombs are too expensive? Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent points out the many wins Trump economic policies will bring for young people in the medium and long run. Nate Friedman warns against Islamization of America and Hillsdale econ professor Charles Steele makes the case for capitalism.
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- Abdul El-Sayed is the Democrats' Senate nominee — but the race was far closer than any poll indicated after landslide mail vote from Detroit. Mark Mitchell helps ask the question: Just what happened here? Did the Democrat establishment try to stuff ballots against their own left-wing insurgents? And does El-Sayed's win give Mike Rogers a strong chance in the Great Lakes State? Plus, Sara Kleiner explains why permanent Standard Time is superior to permanent DST. Tommy Tuberville joins to talk about centrist GOP cluelessness about the SAVE Act.
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- Are you meeting "Doomers" online or in real life? Nick Freitas joins to call out "conservatives" whose only contribution is to complain while offering no solutions and putting no skin in the game. Plus, is America about to get its first Muslim senator, radical leftists Abdul El-Sayed? The show add El-Sayed to the club of dangerous DSA lunatics who could soon reach high office. Helen Andrews discusses the desperate need for America to choose the right path at her "racial crossroads."
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- How did Charlie feel about capitalism, and even if we support free markets, should we call ourselves "capitalists" or something more? Andrew, Blake, and Jack Posobiec talk about Charlie's economic views after a Thoughtcrime clip went viral over the weekend. Two Frontlines reporters expose a new Canadian pipeline bringing Indian immigrants illegally into America. Andy Biggs unveils his running mate Sine Kerr and talks about the latest Katie Hobbs disaster hurting Arizona.
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From the Archive: Charlie on the the Unholy Marxist/Islamist Alliance Against the West08/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.One of the most important themes guiding Charlie's life in his final years was protecting Christendom from the encroachment of radical Islam. In this Freedom Night in America event from 2024, Charlie and pastor Andrew Sedra talk about Islam's infiltration of the West and how it has built an alliance with Marxists and the LGBTQ mafia. As Pastor Sedra explains, secularism is impossible: All nations must have a god, and if it is not the God of the Bible, then it will be either the god of Islam or the god of leftism.
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About The Charlie Kirk Show
Charlie is America's hardest working grassroots activist who has your inside scoop on the biggest news of the day and what's really going on behind the headlines. The founder of Turning Point USA and one of social media's most engaged personalities, Charlie is on the front lines of America’s culture war, mobilizing hundreds of thousands of students on over 3,500 college and high school campuses across the country, bringing you your daily dose of clarity in a sea of chaos all from his signature no-holds-barred, unapologetically conservative, freedom-loving point of view.Podcast website
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