One of the most important themes guiding Charlie's life in his final years was protecting Christendom from the encroachment of radical Islam. In this Freedom Night in America event from 2024, Charlie and pastor Andrew Sedra talk about Islam's infiltration of the West and how it has built an alliance with Marxists and the LGBTQ mafia. As Pastor Sedra explains, secularism is impossible: All nations must have a god, and if it is not the God of the Bible, then it will be either the god of Islam or the god of leftism.

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