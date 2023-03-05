Charlie is America's hardest working grassroots activist who has your inside scoop on the biggest news of the day and what's really going on behind the headline... More
Banking Crisis—The Tip of a Financial Iceberg? With E.J. Antoni and Michael Seifert
A mysterious explosion at the Kremlin has Russia accusing America of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin. Charlie breaks down what he thinks really happened, and how it highlights the continued, extreme danger of America's involvement in a far-off proxy war. Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni describes how worried ordinary Americans should be about the growing crisis in the banking sector, and where they should invest to ride out a coming storm. Plus, with major American companies pushing Dylan Mulvaney and racial division, Michael Seifert of PublicSq describes how conservatives can find and support pro-American, pro-Christian businesses in their own communities.
5/4/2023
31:22
The Next George Floyd? with Senator Rick Scott
After a highly publicized death on the New York subway, the media is praying for Floydapolooza Part 2. Charlie dives into all of the facts surrounding the situation, and like always, it's not what it seems. Plus, Senator Rick Scott joins the program to discuss Biden's plan for 2024, the health of the US military, and Republican preparations for the critical 2024 election cycle.
5/4/2023
35:04
The Most Powerful Person at Fox with Matt Boyle and Mark Mitchell
You've heard of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Rupert Murdoch. But the most powerful person inside Fox News may not be someone you've never heard of: The company's communications chief Irena Briganti. Breitbart Washington bureau chief Matt Boyle joins Charlie to explain who Briganti is, how she is changing Fox, and why even her bosses live in fear of her. Plus, Rasmussen chief pollster Mark Mitchell joins to discuss recent polls indicating that both Trump and DeSantis are well-positioned to beat Biden and Kamala in 2024.
5/4/2023
36:21
The "Inevitable" Hunter Biden Indictment? with Citizen Kane and John Solomon
Hunter Biden has been under investigation for half a decade, but no charges have appeared. It's easy to despair, but John Solomon of Just the News joins to lay out the evidence that charges for Hunter are imminent, and there may even be substantial allegations against "the Big Guy" coming very soon as well. Plus, the inimitable Kane of Citizen Free Press gives his take on the press's desperate efforts to take down Tucker Carlson.
5/3/2023
35:07
Tucker Carlson Did Nothing Wrong
The full-fledged attack on Tucker Carlson's character is underway as text messages, videos, and more come are leaked through leftwing media outlets. But instead of being destroyed, the leaks only make Tucker more appealing to his audience and the wider public. Charlie steps up to defend and celebrate Tucker, and explain why the attempt to ruin him is only setting his enemies up for their own humiliation and destruction.
