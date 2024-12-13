SOTS 2nd Hour: Broadcom Surges, Bank Regulators in Crosshairs, Crypto Hesitancy 12/13/24
Carl Quintanilla and Sara Eisen took a closer look at Broadcom's big earnings beat, which sent that stock soaring. The chip giant became the latest company to reach a $1 trillion valuation. Leslie Picker also joined the show to discuss the bank stocks, following reports that advisors to President-elect Trump are looking to shrink or eliminate bank regulators. Also in the mix; Steve Liesman broke out CNBC's latest All-America Economic Survey, revealing that despite Bitcoin's big run, the public is still hesitant to own cryptocurrencies.
Trump on China, Broadcom Soars to $1T Valuation, UNH CEO: Fix "Flawed" Health Care System 12/13/24
Carl Quintanilla and Jim Cramer revisited President-elect Trump's historic Thursday visit to the New York Stock Exchange, including what Trump told Jim about China. The anchors also discussed shares of Broadcom soaring on guidance fueled by AI demand, propelling the chip supplier to a $1 trillion valuation. Also in focus: UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty's guest essay in The New York Times saying it's time to reform a "flawed" health care system, Costco beats on earnings and RH soars.
Cramer's Morning Take: Trump's Comments at the NYSE 12/12/24
Cramer breaks down what his conversation with Trump means for Club holdings.
SOTS 2nd Hour: President-Elect Trump visits the New York Stock Exchange; Nasdaq 20K 12/12/24
Carl Quintanilla, Sara Eisen, and David Faber discussed a historic morning at the New York Stock Exchange: president-elect Trump ringing the opening bell, walking the floor, and speaking with our own Jim Cramer after being named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year". NBC News' Presidential Historian calling it a "very rare kind of appearance", while Wharton's Jeremy Siegel focused on Trump's growth plans. The team also caught up with NYSE President Lynn Martin to discuss the day's events. Also in focus: Nasdaq 20K and the key tech names to watch heading into 2025, plus what Tesla's rally means for Elon Musk's record-breaking wealth
History on Wall Street: An Interview with President-Elect Donald Trump at the NYSE 12/12/24
Carl Quintanilla, Jim Cramer and David Faber covered all of the bases on an historic day on Wall Street.President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after being named"Person of the Year" by Time magazine for a second time. In a wide-ranging interview on the floor of the exchange, Trump told Cramer what he hopes to accomplish in his second term. Jim also spoke with Trump's choice for Treasurysecretary, Scott Bessent -- and the president-elect's pick for Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman joined the anchors at Post 9 to share his perspective on a second Trump term.
