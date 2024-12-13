History on Wall Street: An Interview with President-Elect Donald Trump at the NYSE 12/12/24

Carl Quintanilla, Jim Cramer and David Faber covered all of the bases on an historic day on Wall Street.President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after being named"Person of the Year" by Time magazine for a second time. In a wide-ranging interview on the floor of the exchange, Trump told Cramer what he hopes to accomplish in his second term. Jim also spoke with Trump's choice for Treasurysecretary, Scott Bessent -- and the president-elect's pick for Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman joined the anchors at Post 9 to share his perspective on a second Trump term.