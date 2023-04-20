Manifest Space with Morgan Brennan

“Manifest Space” hosted by CNBC’s Morgan Brennan focuses on the billionaires and brains behind the ever-expanding opportunities beyond our atmosphere. Brennan f... More
Co-opetition, Connectivity & Acquisitions with Viasat Chairman & CEO Mark Dankberg 4/27/23
While the most powerful rocket ever built didn’t reach orbit last week, SpaceX’s back to launching its other super heavy-lift rocket. A Falcon Heavy will carry the first of Viasat’s newest satellites for its next constellation as early as Thursday night. Morgan discusses the mission with Viasat co-founder & chairman Mark Dankberg—alongside the business of connectivity, cybersecurity following its Russian hack last year and its pending merger with Inmarsat.
4/27/2023
23:58
The Capital Comeback with Seraphim Space CEO Mark Boggett 4/27/23
While private space investment plummeted back to earth in the recent capital drought, VCs may be looking for a rebound. According to Seraphim Space Index, total investment rebounded 75% to $1.4 billion. Morgan sits down with Seraphim Space CEO Mark Boggett at the Space Symposium to discuss the private market landscape and his outlook.
4/27/2023
21:27
Disruption Theory with Relativity Space CEO Tim Ellis 4/21/23
SpaceX's first test flight of Starship is pointing to a trend manifesting across the industry: bigger rockets. While Starship is a unique case, other companies are developing their own larger vehicles. Relativity Space, a CNBC Disruptor valued at $4.2 billion, is a private player known for 3D printing rockets having successfully flown its Terran 1 rocket for the first – and final – time in March. But now, the company is moving towards a larger medium to heavy lift rocket meant to complete with larger players in the space. Morgan discusses the pivot with CEO Tim Ellis from the Space Symposium.
4/21/2023
24:41
A Constellation of Talent with Aerospace Corporation CEO Steve Isakowitz 4/21/23
While the space economy has blasted off, diversity in the workforce has not kept pace. One industry initiative looking to bring more under represented groups into the fold – the Space Workforce 2030 pledge – is unveiling its first annual report. Morgan sits down with Aerospace Corporation CEO Steve Isakowitz to discuss the business case for a more diverse workforce and industry trends from the Space Symposium.
4/21/2023
11:39
Warfighting in Space with U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman 4/20/23
Space is critical infrastructure, integral to many aspects of daily life. That’s why military experts worry it could be subject to the first strikes in a major conflict. Morgan sits down with the new head of the U.S. Space Force, CSO General Chance Saltzman, from the Space Symposium in his first interview since ascending to the service's highest-ranking military role. They discuss the Space Force’s efforts to secure space, partner with private companies, and develop new technologies as the military’s youngest - and fastest growing - branch works to counter China in this new era of space competition.
“Manifest Space” hosted by CNBC’s Morgan Brennan focuses on the billionaires and brains behind the ever-expanding opportunities beyond our atmosphere. Brennan features conversations with the mega moguls, industry leaders, and startups in today’s satellite, space, and defense industries looking to invest in the next frontier and guides listeners on how to get in. Sit back, relax, and prepare for liftoff in “Manifest Space.”