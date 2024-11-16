Powered by RND
Comfort Level Podcast

Comfort Level Podcast
Hi everyone! Sit back and relax while we discuss Reddit stories from the internet.
Society & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

  • AITA For Being ANGRY That My Roommate Was SLEEPING UNDER MY BED & More (Reddit Stories) Ep. 152
    Episode 152 w/ Jill, Madi, Brandon, and Sam - 0:00 Singing 2:24 AITA For Losing It On My Wife After She Told My Son to "Get Out of The Picture" at My Stepdaughter's Birthday 4:40 Sam and Brandon's Mom Have Beef 9:26 Response 14:06 Top Comment and Response 16:26 AITA For Refusing to Cook After My BF Tried to "Critique" My Cooking With a Literal Powerpoint Presentation 18:13 Response 22:53 Top Comment and UPDATE 26:57 Response 31:37 AITA For Telling My Mom It Wasn't Cute Or Funny To Dress Me As A Hot Dog Instead of a Princess 34:01 Response 42:29 AITA For Pretending I Didn't Know My Ex 43:48 Response 46:34 Update 48:39 Response 51:14 AITA For Being Angry That My Roommate Was Sleeping Under My Bed For Months W/O Telling Me 55:02 Response 1:02:33 AITA For Cancelling Thanksgiving Dinner After My Family Refused to Follow One Simple Rule 1:03:46 Response - Find Us Here Merch: store.comfortlevelpodcast.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80209941&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/comfortlevelpodcast/ TikTok | https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdm5aQta/ Reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/ComfortLevelPod/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/comfort-level-podca/support
    1:08:48
  • AITA For Decking A Mother Bc of Her Son's Actions & More r/comfortlevelpod (Reddit Stories) | Ep.151
    Episode 151 w/ Madi, Brandon, Sammy, and Sam - 0:00 Let's Start Over 4:00 Submit Your Story r/comfortlevelpod 4:20 AITA For Messaging My Birth Father's Christian Wife, Warning Her of The Crazy Things He Did In His Past 6:31 Response 15:33 I Wouldn't Let My Fiance Eat Until Dinner Was Done 18:40 Response 24:04 Update 28:59 Response 40:01 My Fiance Doesn't Want to Watch My First Every 10k bc It Is 7 In The Morning 43:00 Response 51:17 Update 53:05 Response 1:02:58 AITA For Decking A Mother Bc of Her Son's Actions 1:06:59 Response 1:10:22 Top Comment 1:12:22 Response 1:13:04 Act Out (Decking) - Find Us Here Merch: store.comfortlevelpodcast.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80209941&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/comfortlevelpodcast/ TikTok | https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdm5aQta/ Reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/ComfortLevelPod/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/comfort-level-podca/support
    1:28:15
  • AITA For Explaining What a Gift Is To My Wife & More | Ep. 150 (Reddit Stories)
    Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] - Episode 150 w/ Jill, Madi, Brandon, and Sam - 0:00 Massage or Attempted Murder 2:18 Beware of Public Wifi 3:36 AITA For Letting My Kids Loot My Brother's House to Prove My Point 5:38 Response 7:28 AITA For Telling My Wife to Stop Crying About Missing Out On Our Daughter's Wedding 10:29 Response 15:37 AITA For Telling My Husband He Will Never Be Allowed in the Delivery Room With Me Again 18:02 Response 20:43 Top Comment 23:00 AITA For Being Disgusted and Just Saying OK When My Fiance Broke Up With Me 28:05 Response 32:09 Top Comment and Response 33:57 Update and Response 34:58 AITA For Getting My Coworker Fired After She Kept Trying To "Prove" My Service Dog Is Fake 36:52 Response 40:11 AITA For Explaining What a Gift Is To My Wife 41:47 Response - Find Us Here Merch: store.comfortlevelpodcast.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80209941&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/comfortlevelpodcast/ TikTok | https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdm5aQta/ Reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/ComfortLevelPod/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/comfort-level-podca/support
    45:55
  • AITA For Cutting My Wife Off Our Finances Bc She Wouldn't Stop Ordering Takeout & MORE Ep. 149
    Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] - Episode 149 w/ Madi, Steph, and Sam - 0:00 Steph is Here 4:54 AITA For Refusing Tp Let Karen Neighbor Use My Pool After She Demanded I Follow Her Pool Rules 7:09 Response 12:41 Update 14:10 Response 19:44 AITA For Completely Cutting My Wife Off From Our Finances Bc She Wouldn't Stop Ordering Takeout 21:55 Response 29:24 Top Comment and UPDATE 32:03 Response 32:19 Top Comment and Response 35:51 AITA For My Reaction to Finding Out My Wife's Pregnant With Twins 38:46 Response 45:02 Top Comment and Response 48:29 AITA For Kicking My Brother and His New Wife Out of My House After They Tried to "Redecorate" My Dead Daughter's Room While I Was At Work 51:22 Response 56:32 Top Comment 57:17 Act Out (Karen Neighbor) - Find Us Here Merch: store.comfortlevelpodcast.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80209941&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/comfortlevelpodcast/ TikTok | https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdm5aQta/ Reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/ComfortLevelPod/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/comfort-level-podca/support
    1:03:22
  • AITA For Walking Out of My Son's School Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up & MORE REDDIT STORIES Ep. 148
    GO VOTE! MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD! - Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] - Episode 148 w/ Lord Farquad (Sam), Shrek (Madi), Prince Charming (Brandon), and Princess Fiona (SJ) - 0:00 Don't Believe Everything You See on TV 4:35 AITA For Refusing Full Custody of My Daughter After My Husband Asked for a Divorce 9:12 Response 18:37 Top Comment and Response 20:24 Fiona and Shrek Having Problems 25:17 AITA For Refusing To Let My Sister Wear White To My Wedding and Kicking Her Out When She Showed Up In It 27:17 Response 29:51 AITA For Walking Out of My Son's Kindergarten Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up 32:36 Response 37:34 Top Comment and Response 41:25 The Bickering Continue 43:59 I Told My Daughters That I Was Moving On W/ The Separation Anyway 45:42 Response 52:02 Top Comment and Response 53:51 AITA For Taking My Daughter's College Fund Back After She Said She Was Going No-Contact 56:18 Wha- What Was That 56:58 Response 1:03:21 Update 1:04:38 Shrek and Prince Charming??! 1:06:16 AITA For Telling My Wife I'm Done With Her "Emergency Calls" and Leaving Her Stranded 1:08:14 Response 1:15:04 Are They Gonna Last? - Find Us Here Merch: store.comfortlevelpodcast.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80209941&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected] Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/comfortlevelpodcast/ TikTok | https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdm5aQta/ Reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/ComfortLevelPod/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/comfort-level-podca/support
    1:21:21

About Comfort Level Podcast

Hi everyone! Sit back and relax while we discuss Reddit stories from the internet. Don't forget to share your thoughts on other platforms like Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok. We want to hear from you!
