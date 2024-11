AITA For Walking Out of My Son's School Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up & MORE REDDIT STORIES Ep. 148

Episode 148 w/ Lord Farquad (Sam), Shrek (Madi), Prince Charming (Brandon), and Princess Fiona (SJ) - 0:00 Don't Believe Everything You See on TV 4:35 AITA For Refusing Full Custody of My Daughter After My Husband Asked for a Divorce 9:12 Response 18:37 Top Comment and Response 20:24 Fiona and Shrek Having Problems 25:17 AITA For Refusing To Let My Sister Wear White To My Wedding and Kicking Her Out When She Showed Up In It 27:17 Response 29:51 AITA For Walking Out of My Son's Kindergarten Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up 32:36 Response 37:34 Top Comment and Response 41:25 The Bickering Continue 43:59 I Told My Daughters That I Was Moving On W/ The Separation Anyway 45:42 Response 52:02 Top Comment and Response 53:51 AITA For Taking My Daughter's College Fund Back After She Said She Was Going No-Contact 56:18 Wha- What Was That 56:58 Response 1:03:21 Update 1:04:38 Shrek and Prince Charming??! 1:06:16 AITA For Telling My Wife I'm Done With Her "Emergency Calls" and Leaving Her Stranded 1:08:14 Response 1:15:04 Are They Gonna Last?