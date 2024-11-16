AITA For Being ANGRY That My Roommate Was SLEEPING UNDER MY BED & More (Reddit Stories) Ep. 152
Episode 152 w/ Jill, Madi, Brandon, and Sam
0:00 Singing
2:24 AITA For Losing It On My Wife After She Told My Son to "Get Out of The Picture" at My Stepdaughter's Birthday
4:40 Sam and Brandon's Mom Have Beef
9:26 Response
14:06 Top Comment and Response
16:26 AITA For Refusing to Cook After My BF Tried to "Critique" My Cooking With a Literal Powerpoint Presentation
18:13 Response
22:53 Top Comment and UPDATE
26:57 Response
31:37 AITA For Telling My Mom It Wasn't Cute Or Funny To Dress Me As A Hot Dog Instead of a Princess
34:01 Response
42:29 AITA For Pretending I Didn't Know My Ex
43:48 Response
46:34 Update
48:39 Response
51:14 AITA For Being Angry That My Roommate Was Sleeping Under My Bed For Months W/O Telling Me
55:02 Response
1:02:33 AITA For Cancelling Thanksgiving Dinner After My Family Refused to Follow One Simple Rule
1:03:46 Response
Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected]
AITA For Decking A Mother Bc of Her Son's Actions & More r/comfortlevelpod (Reddit Stories) | Ep.151
Episode 151 w/ Madi, Brandon, Sammy, and Sam
0:00 Let's Start Over
4:00 Submit Your Story r/comfortlevelpod
4:20 AITA For Messaging My Birth Father's Christian Wife, Warning Her of The Crazy Things He Did In His Past
6:31 Response
15:33 I Wouldn't Let My Fiance Eat Until Dinner Was Done
18:40 Response
24:04 Update
28:59 Response
40:01 My Fiance Doesn't Want to Watch My First Every 10k bc It Is 7 In The Morning
43:00 Response
51:17 Update
53:05 Response
1:02:58 AITA For Decking A Mother Bc of Her Son's Actions
1:06:59 Response
1:10:22 Top Comment
1:12:22 Response
1:13:04 Act Out (Decking)
AITA For Explaining What a Gift Is To My Wife & More | Ep. 150 (Reddit Stories)
Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected]
Episode 150 w/ Jill, Madi, Brandon, and Sam
0:00 Massage or Attempted Murder
2:18 Beware of Public Wifi
3:36 AITA For Letting My Kids Loot My Brother's House to Prove My Point
5:38 Response
7:28 AITA For Telling My Wife to Stop Crying About Missing Out On Our Daughter's Wedding
10:29 Response
15:37 AITA For Telling My Husband He Will Never Be Allowed in the Delivery Room With Me Again
18:02 Response
20:43 Top Comment
23:00 AITA For Being Disgusted and Just Saying OK When My Fiance Broke Up With Me
28:05 Response
32:09 Top Comment and Response
33:57 Update and Response
34:58 AITA For Getting My Coworker Fired After She Kept Trying To "Prove" My Service Dog Is Fake
36:52 Response
40:11 AITA For Explaining What a Gift Is To My Wife
41:47 Response
AITA For Cutting My Wife Off Our Finances Bc She Wouldn't Stop Ordering Takeout & MORE Ep. 149
Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected]
Episode 149 w/ Madi, Steph, and Sam
0:00 Steph is Here
4:54 AITA For Refusing Tp Let Karen Neighbor Use My Pool After She Demanded I Follow Her Pool Rules
7:09 Response
12:41 Update
14:10 Response
19:44 AITA For Completely Cutting My Wife Off From Our Finances Bc She Wouldn't Stop Ordering Takeout
21:55 Response
29:24 Top Comment and UPDATE
32:03 Response
32:19 Top Comment and Response
35:51 AITA For My Reaction to Finding Out My Wife's Pregnant With Twins
38:46 Response
45:02 Top Comment and Response
48:29 AITA For Kicking My Brother and His New Wife Out of My House After They Tried to "Redecorate" My Dead Daughter's Room While I Was At Work
51:22 Response
56:32 Top Comment
57:17 Act Out (Karen Neighbor)
AITA For Walking Out of My Son's School Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up & MORE REDDIT STORIES Ep. 148
GO VOTE! MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!
Email *For Business Purposes* | [email protected]
Episode 148 w/ Lord Farquad (Sam), Shrek (Madi), Prince Charming (Brandon), and Princess Fiona (SJ)
0:00 Don't Believe Everything You See on TV
4:35 AITA For Refusing Full Custody of My Daughter After My Husband Asked for a Divorce
9:12 Response
18:37 Top Comment and Response
20:24 Fiona and Shrek Having Problems
25:17 AITA For Refusing To Let My Sister Wear White To My Wedding and Kicking Her Out When She Showed Up In It
27:17 Response
29:51 AITA For Walking Out of My Son's Kindergarten Play Bc My Wife Wouldn't Shut Up
32:36 Response
37:34 Top Comment and Response
41:25 The Bickering Continue
43:59 I Told My Daughters That I Was Moving On W/ The Separation Anyway
45:42 Response
52:02 Top Comment and Response
53:51 AITA For Taking My Daughter's College Fund Back After She Said She Was Going No-Contact
56:18 Wha- What Was That
56:58 Response
1:03:21 Update
1:04:38 Shrek and Prince Charming??!
1:06:16 AITA For Telling My Wife I'm Done With Her "Emergency Calls" and Leaving Her Stranded
1:08:14 Response
1:15:04 Are They Gonna Last?
