The Brett Cooper Show explores how generational shifts and cultural trends are reshaping our values, behaviors, relationships and communities. Through a blend o...

So excited for this next chapter, see you guys on Thursday (1/30/25)!

About The Brett Cooper Show

The Brett Cooper Show explores how generational shifts and cultural trends are reshaping our values, behaviors, relationships and communities. Through a blend of video essays and interviews, Brett uncovers how we can build stronger connections with each other and foster resilience within ourselves as we navigate a world in constant flux.