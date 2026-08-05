In 1993, a desperate man stumbled into a remote village in the foothills of the Karakoram mountains. After the residents nursed him back to health, he placed his hands on the village elder's shoulders and made a sacred promise. "Somehow," he said, "I am going to get some private jet reimbursements out of this."

Warning: Contains spoilers for the 2016 film "Arrival."

Thanks to Ted Callahan for helping us fact-check this episode!

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Sources:

Three Cups of Deceit

“60 Minutes” expose

3000 Cups of Deceit

Books vs Bombs? Humanitarian development and the narrative of terror in Northern Pakistan

Delusional States

Can't Get There From Here

Nobel Prize Nominee’s Charity Wins No Award for Accountability

David Oliver Relin, Adventurous Journalist, Dies at 49

What Mortenson Got Wrong

Three Cups of Tea: The Pakistan and Afghan side

3 Lessons to Learn From Greg Mortenson

Mortenson returns to Afghanistan

The naive republic of aid: Grassroots exceptionalism in humanitarian memoir

Religious School Enrollment in Pakistan: A Look at the Data

If you build it, will they come?

What Really Works to Improve Learning in Developing Countries?

The madrassa scapegoat

Thanks to Mindseye for our theme song!

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