#270 - DNA Expert Warns of Mysterious New 'Turbo Cancer' Outbreak | Kevin McKernan
Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones
Kevin McKernan has pioneered the genomics of cannabis based therapeutics, human tumor sequencing & has initiated an R&D project to investigate chemFET semiconductor based DNA sequencing. Kevin's work has resulted in hundreds of publications and 7 Journal covers from Science Translational Medicine to Nature.
SPONSORS
https://mintmobile.com/danny - Get the 3 month plan for only $15 / month.
https://publicrec.com/dannyjones - Get 20% off w/ code DANNYJONES.
https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order.
https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off
EPISODE LINKS
https://twitter.com/Kevin_McKernan
https://anandamide.substack.com
https://medicinalgenomics.com
FOLLOW DANNY JONES
https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
https://twitter.com/jonesdanny
OUTLINE
00:00 - Florida's Amendment 3
10:32 - Diseases linked to THC
15:16 - Human genome project
22:55 - Plant & Human DNA
29:28 - Genome sequencing to treat cancer
35:37 - Sequencing cannabis genomes
43:22 - PCR tests
56:06 - SV-40
01:06:42 - FDA
01:10:16 - New tumor research
01:15:54 - Contagious cancers
01:23:56 - Bio-defense & health
01:26:09 - Pharma & fraud
01:41:36 - Turbo cancers
01:45:43 - Decentralized medicine
01:50:20 - EMF's
01:54:08 - Defense grants & viruses
02:04:12 - Peer review process
02:15:39 - Casey & Calley Means
02:24:51 - Psychedelics & cancer treatments
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:37:33
#269 - Surge in Alien Abduction Activity Puts Military on High Alert | Randall Nickerson
Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones
Randall Nickerson is a filmmaker who spent fifteen years documenting the Ariel School alien encounter in Ruwa, Zimbabwe. Randall was also the subject of Dr. John Mack's book "Abductions", and appeared on the Oprah show in 1994 to discuss his encounters with extraterrestrials.
SPONSORS
https://hellofresh.com/freedanny - Get 10 FREE meals with code FREEDANNY.
https://shopmando.com - Use code DANNY for $5 off your starter pack.
https://publicrec.com/dannyjones - Get 20% off w/ code DANNYJONES.
https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off.
EPISODE LINKS
https://arielphenomenon.com
FOLLOW DANNY JONES
https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
https://twitter.com/jonesdanny
OUTLINE
00:00 - Alien reproduction experiments
08:20 - UFO Senate hearings
18:34 - Threatened by military contractors
38:20 - Hard evidence of aliens
45:25 - Aliens are future humans theory
55:26 - Human + alien alliance
01:06:53 - Biblical beings
01:10:53 - Intelligence community confirms aliens
01:25:42 - Military general sees UFOs
01:29:23 - Randall's 2019 UFO sighting
01:44:18 - Randall's photographic evidence
01:46:17 - Appearing on Oprah w/ John Mack
01:55:00 - Different types of extraterrestrial beings
02:02:09 - Are alien abductions still happening?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:12:25
#268 - China's MK-Ultra: The Reason They Want 5G Towers Everywhere | Max Lebow
Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones
Max Lebow, former assistant to Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel, uncovered a shadowy world of global espionage and cyber warfare to surveil the world after he was hacked & recruited by a foreign spy agency.
SPONSORS
https://manscaped.com - Use code DANNYJONES for 20% off + FREE shipping.
https://acorns.com/danny - Start saving and investing for your future today.
https://ver.so/danny - Use code DANNY for 15% off your first order.
https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off
EPISODE LINKS
The Final War Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ArL1Kw
https://www.instagram.com/thefinalwarpod
FOLLOW DANNY JONES
https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
https://twitter.com/jonesdanny
OUTLINE
00:00 - Contacted by Chinese spies
08:33 - Huawei's 5G towers
21:20 - Psychological warfare
27:44 - Why Max went to Russia
34:26 - 5G total surveillance
42:47 - Misinformation campaigns
55:12 - Working on 'The Dissident'
01:08:14 - Chinese hackers predict the pandemic
01:17:33 - Nanobiologist caught working for China
01:26:45 - The 5G / Virus connection
01:36:19 - Recruited by Chinese Dissidents
01:41:06 - Why they wanted Max to be a mole
01:49:05 - Becoming a Chinese mole
01:55:21 - Biotechnology compatible with 5G
02:05:09 - 5G will lead to the ultimate evil
02:09:54 - AI / altered human hackers
02:19:40 - Non-human species
02:24:51 - Mind hacking
02:32:27 - Visited by FBI
02:40:20 - FBI investigation
02:46:26 - The final war
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:55:53
#267 - The Blue Light Agenda: How Technology is Already Killing Us | Dr. Alexis Cowan
Watch this episode uncensored & ad-free on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones
Dr. Alexis Cowan is a Princeton-trained PhD specializing in metabolic physiology, mitochondrial medicine, and light biology.
SPONSORS
https://bit.ly/viiadannyjones - Try VIIA & use code DANNY.
https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order.
https://apple.co/4e8ylpA - Sign up for DraftKings Casino with code DANNYJONESPOD.
https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off
EPISODE LINKS
Alexis' YouTube channel: @UndoctrinateYourself
https://www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmyn
https://dralexisjazmyn.com
FOLLOW DANNY JONES
https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
https://twitter.com/jonesdanny
OUTLINE
00:00 - Mitochondria
08:47 - Effects of blue light during pregnancy
19:34 - America's health crisis
21:51 - POM-C
34:05 - The human body creates light
38:12 - The sunlight MYTH
42:07 - Sunscreen, sunglasses & skin cancer
53:45 - Geographical latitude influences health
01:05:55 - Fasting
01:10:54 - Nicotine
01:15:04 - Methylene Blue
01:19:42 - Oral health & olive oil
01:25:39 - Wifi, EMFs & 5G
01:38:28 - Best mitochondrial medicine habits
01:50:38 - Most important meal of the day
01:53:23 - How technology is killing us
01:58:59 - Light pollution
02:11:28 - Why you can't trust doctors
02:16:55 - Crystals
02:26:56 - The Adderall crisis
02:32:52 - Supplements
02:36:53 - Bryan Johnson's anti-aging protocol
02:46:35 - False medical literature
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:00:09
#266 - Dead Sea Scrolls Expert Rejects Religion After Decoding Oldest Bible | Kipp Davis
Watch the after show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones
Kipp Davis is a biblical scholar and an expert on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Dr. Davis famously discovered a large number of the ancient text fragments were forgeries.
SPONSORS
https://shopmando.com - Use code DANNY for $5 off your starter pack.
https://mintmobile.com/danny - Get the 3-month plan for only $15 / month.
https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order.
https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off
EPISODE LINKS
Kipp's YouTube channel: @DrKippDavis
https://x.com/DrKippDavis
FOLLOW DANNY JONES
https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones
https://twitter.com/jonesdanny
OUTLINE
00:00 - The Dead Sea Scrolls discovery
12:58 - Qumran caves
26:03 - Forged Dead Sea Scrolls
29:20 - How the Dead Sea Scrolls are dated
35:43 - Dead Sea Scrolls fragments for sale
43:11 - Testing Dead Sea Scrolls forgeries
51:43 - New Testament fragment forgery
56:57 - Biblical scholar discovers the Bible is false
01:11:26 - The #1 oldest biblical text
01:18:09 - Are Qumran cave fragments real or fake?
01:24:18 - John Marco Allegro
01:36:34 - Finding God through psychedelics
01:41:30 - The Septuagint manuscripts
01:53:49 - Greek vs. Hebrew languages
02:08:18 - How prolific are Hebrew texts?
02:15:22 - Ammon Hillman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices