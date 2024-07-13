#268 - China's MK-Ultra: The Reason They Want 5G Towers Everywhere | Max Lebow

Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Max Lebow, former assistant to Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel, uncovered a shadowy world of global espionage and cyber warfare to surveil the world after he was hacked & recruited by a foreign spy agency. SPONSORS https://manscaped.com - Use code DANNYJONES for 20% off + FREE shipping. https://acorns.com/danny - Start saving and investing for your future today. https://ver.so/danny - Use code DANNY for 15% off your first order. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off EPISODE LINKS The Final War Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ArL1Kw https://www.instagram.com/thefinalwarpod FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - Contacted by Chinese spies 08:33 - Huawei's 5G towers 21:20 - Psychological warfare 27:44 - Why Max went to Russia 34:26 - 5G total surveillance 42:47 - Misinformation campaigns 55:12 - Working on 'The Dissident' 01:08:14 - Chinese hackers predict the pandemic 01:17:33 - Nanobiologist caught working for China 01:26:45 - The 5G / Virus connection 01:36:19 - Recruited by Chinese Dissidents 01:41:06 - Why they wanted Max to be a mole 01:49:05 - Becoming a Chinese mole 01:55:21 - Biotechnology compatible with 5G 02:05:09 - 5G will lead to the ultimate evil 02:09:54 - AI / altered human hackers 02:19:40 - Non-human species 02:24:51 - Mind hacking 02:32:27 - Visited by FBI 02:40:20 - FBI investigation 02:46:26 - The final war Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices