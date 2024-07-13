Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureDanny Jones Podcast
Listen to Danny Jones Podcast in the App
Listen to Danny Jones Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Danny Jones Podcast

Podcast Danny Jones Podcast
Danny Jones | QCODE
Danny’s quest to get smarter.
More
Society & CultureDocumentaryComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 270
  • #270 - DNA Expert Warns of Mysterious New 'Turbo Cancer' Outbreak | Kevin McKernan
    Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Kevin McKernan has pioneered the genomics of cannabis based therapeutics, human tumor sequencing & has initiated an R&D project to investigate chemFET semiconductor based DNA sequencing. Kevin's work has resulted in hundreds of publications and 7 Journal covers from Science Translational Medicine to Nature. SPONSORS https://mintmobile.com/danny - Get the 3 month plan for only $15 / month. https://publicrec.com/dannyjones - Get 20% off w/ code DANNYJONES. https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off EPISODE LINKS https://twitter.com/Kevin_McKernan https://anandamide.substack.com https://medicinalgenomics.com FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - Florida's Amendment 3 10:32 - Diseases linked to THC 15:16 - Human genome project 22:55 - Plant & Human DNA 29:28 - Genome sequencing to treat cancer 35:37 - Sequencing cannabis genomes 43:22 - PCR tests 56:06 - SV-40 01:06:42 - FDA 01:10:16 - New tumor research 01:15:54 - Contagious cancers 01:23:56 - Bio-defense & health 01:26:09 - Pharma & fraud 01:41:36 - Turbo cancers 01:45:43 - Decentralized medicine 01:50:20 - EMF's 01:54:08 - Defense grants & viruses 02:04:12 - Peer review process 02:15:39 - Casey & Calley Means 02:24:51 - Psychedelics & cancer treatments Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:37:33
  • #269 - Surge in Alien Abduction Activity Puts Military on High Alert | Randall Nickerson
    Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Randall Nickerson is a filmmaker who spent fifteen years documenting the Ariel School alien encounter in Ruwa, Zimbabwe. Randall was also the subject of Dr. John Mack's book "Abductions", and appeared on the Oprah show in 1994 to discuss his encounters with extraterrestrials. SPONSORS https://hellofresh.com/freedanny - Get 10 FREE meals with code FREEDANNY. https://shopmando.com - Use code DANNY for $5 off your starter pack. https://publicrec.com/dannyjones - Get 20% off w/ code DANNYJONES. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off. EPISODE LINKS https://arielphenomenon.com FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - Alien reproduction experiments 08:20 - UFO Senate hearings 18:34 - Threatened by military contractors 38:20 - Hard evidence of aliens 45:25 - Aliens are future humans theory 55:26 - Human + alien alliance 01:06:53 - Biblical beings 01:10:53 - Intelligence community confirms aliens 01:25:42 - Military general sees UFOs 01:29:23 - Randall's 2019 UFO sighting 01:44:18 - Randall's photographic evidence 01:46:17 - Appearing on Oprah w/ John Mack 01:55:00 - Different types of extraterrestrial beings 02:02:09 - Are alien abductions still happening? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:12:25
  • #268 - China's MK-Ultra: The Reason They Want 5G Towers Everywhere | Max Lebow
    Watch this episode ad-free & uncensored on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Max Lebow, former assistant to Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel, uncovered a shadowy world of global espionage and cyber warfare to surveil the world after he was hacked & recruited by a foreign spy agency.  SPONSORS https://manscaped.com - Use code DANNYJONES for 20% off + FREE shipping. https://acorns.com/danny - Start saving and investing for your future today. https://ver.so/danny - Use code DANNY for 15% off your first order. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off EPISODE LINKS The Final War Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ArL1Kw https://www.instagram.com/thefinalwarpod FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - Contacted by Chinese spies 08:33 - Huawei's 5G towers 21:20 - Psychological warfare 27:44 - Why Max went to Russia 34:26 - 5G total surveillance 42:47 - Misinformation campaigns 55:12 - Working on 'The Dissident' 01:08:14 - Chinese hackers predict the pandemic 01:17:33 - Nanobiologist caught working for China 01:26:45 - The 5G / Virus connection 01:36:19 - Recruited by Chinese Dissidents 01:41:06 - Why they wanted Max to be a mole 01:49:05 - Becoming a Chinese mole 01:55:21 - Biotechnology compatible with 5G 02:05:09 - 5G will lead to the ultimate evil 02:09:54 - AI / altered human hackers 02:19:40 - Non-human species 02:24:51 - Mind hacking 02:32:27 - Visited by FBI 02:40:20 - FBI investigation 02:46:26 - The final war Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:55:53
  • #267 - The Blue Light Agenda: How Technology is Already Killing Us | Dr. Alexis Cowan
    Watch this episode uncensored & ad-free on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Dr. Alexis Cowan is a Princeton-trained PhD specializing in metabolic physiology, mitochondrial medicine, and light biology. SPONSORS https://bit.ly/viiadannyjones - Try VIIA & use code DANNY. https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order. https://apple.co/4e8ylpA - Sign up for DraftKings Casino with code DANNYJONESPOD. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off EPISODE LINKS Alexis' YouTube channel: @UndoctrinateYourself   https://www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmyn https://dralexisjazmyn.com FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - Mitochondria 08:47 - Effects of blue light during pregnancy 19:34 - America's health crisis 21:51 - POM-C 34:05 - The human body creates light 38:12 - The sunlight MYTH 42:07 - Sunscreen, sunglasses & skin cancer 53:45 - Geographical latitude influences health 01:05:55 - Fasting 01:10:54 - Nicotine 01:15:04 - Methylene Blue 01:19:42 - Oral health & olive oil 01:25:39 - Wifi, EMFs & 5G 01:38:28 - Best mitochondrial medicine habits 01:50:38 - Most important meal of the day 01:53:23 - How technology is killing us 01:58:59 - Light pollution 02:11:28 - Why you can't trust doctors 02:16:55 - Crystals 02:26:56 - The Adderall crisis 02:32:52 - Supplements 02:36:53 - Bryan Johnson's anti-aging protocol 02:46:35 - False medical literature Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:00:09
  • #266 - Dead Sea Scrolls Expert Rejects Religion After Decoding Oldest Bible | Kipp Davis
    Watch the after show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones Kipp Davis is a biblical scholar and an expert on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Dr. Davis famously discovered a large number of the ancient text fragments were forgeries.  SPONSORS https://shopmando.com - Use code DANNY for $5 off your starter pack. https://mintmobile.com/danny - Get the 3-month plan for only $15 / month. https://buy.ver.so/danny - Get 15% off your first order. https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off EPISODE LINKS Kipp's YouTube channel: @DrKippDavis   https://x.com/DrKippDavis FOLLOW DANNY JONES https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones https://twitter.com/jonesdanny OUTLINE 00:00 - The Dead Sea Scrolls discovery 12:58 - Qumran caves 26:03 - Forged Dead Sea Scrolls 29:20 - How the Dead Sea Scrolls are dated 35:43 - Dead Sea Scrolls fragments for sale 43:11 - Testing Dead Sea Scrolls forgeries 51:43 - New Testament fragment forgery 56:57 - Biblical scholar discovers the Bible is false 01:11:26 - The #1 oldest biblical text 01:18:09 - Are Qumran cave fragments real or fake? 01:24:18 - John Marco Allegro 01:36:34 - Finding God through psychedelics 01:41:30 - The Septuagint manuscripts 01:53:49 - Greek vs. Hebrew languages 02:08:18 - How prolific are Hebrew texts? 02:15:22 - Ammon Hillman Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:27:01

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Danny Jones Podcast

Danny’s quest to get smarter.
Podcast website

Listen to Danny Jones Podcast, Freakonomics Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:13:15 PM