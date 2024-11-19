Jamie Loftus (Sixteenth Minute of Fame) helps tell Laci's Version of the Taylor Swift New Orleans Holiday House fan meetup that went from daydream to nightmare when superfan Rebecca Fox couldn't deliver on her many promises for the event. Plus, a listener warns us of a poppin' new scam on the streets where unsolicited checks are being sent to people to trick them into signing up for predatory loans. Stay schemin' Con-gregation! Buy Laci's book “Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes":https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-pressFollow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciJamie Loftus: @jamiechristsuperstar Research by Kate Doyle. SOURCES:https://people.com/woman-books-191-hotel-rooms-taylor-swift-new-orleans-eras-tour-exclusive-8731935https://www.whiskeyriff.com/2024/11/01/taylor-swift-holiday-house-new-orleans/https://www.fox8live.com/2024/11/01/metairie-woman-who-booked-191-hotel-rooms-retains-lawyer-swifties-suggest-they-were-scammed/https://betches.com/new-orleans-holiday-house-drama-rebecca-fox/https://kpel965.com/new-orleans-taylor-swift-holiday-house-hotel-block-complaints-allegations/
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/scam.
--------
1:09:03
Fraud Friday: The Scheming Superintendent (w/ Tracy Clayton)
Tracy Clayton joins the Con-gregation to talk about Frank Tassone—the superintendent with a 4.0 average in fraud! Frank stole $11.2 million from a Long Island school district and was later portrayed by Hugh Jackman in the HBO movie Bad Education. Plus, we cover a good old-fashioned pyramid scheme from Tracy and Laci’s favorite white woman: Tyra Banks! Stay schemin'! (Originally Released 06/01/2020)Laci’s book is out now! Order “Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes" here:https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-pressFollow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciTracy Clayton: @brokeymcpoverty Research by Sharilyn VeraSOURCES:https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/bad-education-hbo-true-story-scandal-fact-check-992263/https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a32291684/bad-education-hbo-true-story-frank-tassone-pamela-gluckin/https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a32268352/bad-education-hbo-true-story-frank-tassone-now/https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/09/hugh-jackman-movie-bad-education-scandalhttps://www.thecut.com/2016/06/tyra-banks-beautytainer.html
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/scam.
--------
1:13:01
The Wolf of Wall Street (w/ Conan O'Brien) [Re-Release]
Conan O'Brien, the man with "con" in his name, helps Laci discuss stock market manipulator Jordan Belfort who was famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Wolf of Wall Street. Along the way, Laci tries to teach Conan how to sound less like a cop (hint: it doesn’t work). Stay schemin' con-gregation! (Originally Released 10/26/2020) Buy Laci's book “Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes":https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-press Follow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciConan O'Brien: @teamcoco Research by Sharilyn Vera. SOURCES:https://www.businessinsider.com/revisiting-jordan-belfort-the-wolf-of-wall-street-2010-3#who-is-jordan-belfort-1https://www.investopedia.com/investing/who-is-jordan-belfort/https://wealthlab.co/pump-and-dump-explainedhttps://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/05/061205.asphttps://www.crimemuseum.org/crime-library/white-collar-crime/jordan-belfort/https://www.historyvshollywood.com/reelfaces/the-wolf-of-wall-street.php
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/scam.
--------
1:04:05
Fraud Friday: The Coupon Trap House (w/ Nicole Parker)
Comedian Nicole Parker (Mad TV, The Neighborhood Listen) is here to discuss the inspiration behind the Kristen Bell movie Queenpins: a group of housewives who ran a multi-million dollar fraudulent coupon operation. Plus, somebody’s scamming Nickelback fans. Stay schemin' con-gregation! (Originally Released 08/30/2021) Laci’s book is out now! Order “Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes" here:https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-press Follow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciNicole Parker: @nfparkergirl Research by Kaelyn Brandt SOURCES:https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-9789433/Arizona-women-busted-25-MILLION-counterfeit-coupons-inspired-new-movie-Kristen-Bell.htmlhttps://www.businessinsider.com/massive-counterfeit-coupon-ring-busted-in-arizona-2012-7https://couponsinthenews.com/2013/03/12/counterfeit-coupon-ringleader-pleads-guilty/https://jillcataldo.com/woman_bought_600_counterfeit_coupons/CBS TV’s “Pink Collar Crimes”, 2018, Season 1 Episode 7, “The Queen of Coupons”https://nypost.com/2021/05/07/nickelback-fans-are-now-getting-catfished/
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/scam.
--------
1:09:42
The Dishonorable Justice Clarence Thomas (w/ Chelsea Devantez)
Comedian/writer Chelsea Devantez (Girls5Eva) returns to help break down the alleged fraud committed by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—from accepting a slew of undisclosed gifts & vacations from major conservative donors, to tax fraud related to an RV loan, to his wife Ginni's various unethical political involvements. Plus, Chelsea tells us how she recently got scammed by... Katherine Heigl?? Stay schemin' Con-gregation! Buy Laci's book “Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes":https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-press Buy Chelsea's book "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This (But I'm Going To Anyway)":https://www.harpercollins.com/pages/chelseadevantez Follow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciChelsea Devantez: @chelseadevantez Research by Kaelyn Brandt. SOURCES:https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2023/11/09/clarence-thomas-ginni-harlan-crow-gifts/https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2023/04/16/clarence-thomas-ginger-financial-disclosure/https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/2024/02/19/john-oliver-clarence-thomas-supreme-court-offer/https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/05/us/clarence-thomas-rv-anthony-welters.htmlhttps://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/25/clarence-thomas-anthony-welters-luxury-rv-loan-forgivenhttps://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-republican-hits-clarence-thomas-lawsuit-over-his-taxes-1866488https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/07/harlan-crow-yacht-taxeshttps://newrepublic.com/post/182635/clarence-thomas-son-mark-martin-jail-relationshiphttps://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/09/04/clarence-thomas-here-are-all-the-ethics-scandals-involving-the-supreme-court-justice-amid-new-ginni-thomas-report/https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1029312245144653
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/scam.
Scam Goddess is an award-winning comedy podcast dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it. Every episode, the Scam Goddess herself Laci Mosley (iCarly, Better Call Saul) covers the hottest scams on the streets today while also giving in-depth breakdowns of the wildest robberies, rackets, and capers throughout history. It's like true crime, but without all the death—aka True Con! Plus, Laci's always joined by hilarious guests like Conan O'Brien, Miranda Cosgrove, Jameela Jamil, JB Smoove, Nicole Byer, or Matt Rogers. Join the Scam Goddess "Con-gregation" to experience the funny side of fraud. And as Laci always says, stay schemin'!
New episodes every Tuesday. Classic episodes re-released every Friday.
The Scam Goddess TV show based on the podcast is coming soon to ABC!