Jamie Loftus (Sixteenth Minute of Fame) helps tell Laci's Version of the Taylor Swift New Orleans Holiday House fan meetup that went from daydream to nightmare when superfan Rebecca Fox couldn't deliver on her many promises for the event. Plus, a listener warns us of a poppin' new scam on the streets where unsolicited checks are being sent to people to trick them into signing up for predatory loans. Stay schemin' Con-gregation! Buy Laci's book "Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts and Schemes":https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laci-mosley/scam-goddess/9780762484652/?lens=running-pressFollow on Instagram:Scam Goddess Pod: @scamgoddesspodLaci Mosley: @divalaciJamie Loftus: @jamiechristsuperstar Research by Kate Doyle. SOURCES:https://people.com/woman-books-191-hotel-rooms-taylor-swift-new-orleans-eras-tour-exclusive-8731935https://www.whiskeyriff.com/2024/11/01/taylor-swift-holiday-house-new-orleans/https://www.fox8live.com/2024/11/01/metairie-woman-who-booked-191-hotel-rooms-retains-lawyer-swifties-suggest-they-were-scammed/https://betches.com/new-orleans-holiday-house-drama-rebecca-fox/https://kpel965.com/new-orleans-taylor-swift-holiday-house-hotel-block-complaints-allegations/