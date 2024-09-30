Enjoy this unlocked bonus episode from our Patreon! Usidore, Chunt, Arnie, and Flower share their thoughts about the book, Pippi Longstocking. Who is the real Pippi?You can support the show directly and receive bonus episodes and rewards by joining our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/magictavern for only $5 per month. Follow us on X, Instagram and YouTube!CreditsArnie: Arnie NiekampChunt: Adal RifaiUsidore: Matt YoungFlower: Brooke BreitCraig: Ryan DiGiorgiProducer: Matt YoungAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Sage G.C.Special Assistance: Ryan DiGiorgiMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy PolandSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Season 5, Ep 34 - Spintax the Warlord (w/ Charlie McCrackin, Colleen Doyle & Dana Quercioli)
Season 5, Ep 34 - Spintax the Warlord (w/ Charlie McCrackin, Colleen Doyle & Dana Quercioli)
Spintax the Green has started broadcasting his own podcast from his wizard towers in Foon and he's abducted Ahag and Giannessa as his guests. Oh, Carnival Wilson is there too.CreditsSpintax the Green: Charlie McCrackinAhag: Colleen DoyleGianessa Relkorus: Dana QuercioliCarnival Wilson: Arnie NiekampMysterious Man: Tim SniffenProducers: Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and Adal RifaiAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Anna HavermannMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy Poland
Season 5, Ep 33 - Three Hovering Rods (w/ John Moe)
Season 5, Ep 33 - Three Hovering Rods (w/ John Moe)
Thr is three hovering metal rods, wearing some hats and interested in the human experience.CreditsArnie: Arnie NiekampUsidore: Matt YoungChunt: Adal RifaiThr: John MoeMysterious Man: Tim SniffenProducers: Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and Adal RifaiAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Red KeenerMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy Poland
Season 5, Ep 32 - Micronomo (w/ Eric Muller)
Season 5, Ep 32 - Micronomo (w/ Eric Muller)
Micronomo is a strange wooden man with a small secret inside him.CreditsArnie: Arnie NiekampUsidore: Matt YoungChunt: Adal RifaiMichronomo: Eric MullerMysterious Man: Tim SniffenProducers: Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and Adal RifaiAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Tim JoyceMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy Poland
Season 5, Ep 31 - Sorcererer (w/ Brad Sherwood)
Season 5, Ep 31 - Sorcererer (w/ Brad Sherwood)
This sorcererer (not sorcerer) can fly and has a wide array of unimpressive magic.CreditsArnie: Arnie NiekampUsidore: Matt YoungChunt: Adal RifaiUmlaut: Brad SherwoodMysterious Man: Tim SniffenProducers: Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and Adal RifaiAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Red KeenerMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy Poland
Arnie Niekamp fell through a dimensional portal behind a Burger King into the fantastical land of Foon. He's still getting a slight wifi signal, so he uploads a weekly podcast from the tavern the Vermilion Minotaur where he interviews wizards, monsters and adventurers. It's a major discovery!