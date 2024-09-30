Season 5, Ep 34 - Spintax the Warlord (w/ Charlie McCrackin, Colleen Doyle & Dana Quercioli)

Spintax the Green has started broadcasting his own podcast from his wizard towers in Foon and he's abducted Ahag and Giannessa as his guests. Oh, Carnival Wilson is there too.CreditsSpintax the Green: Charlie McCrackinAhag: Colleen DoyleGianessa Relkorus: Dana QuercioliCarnival Wilson: Arnie NiekampMysterious Man: Tim SniffenProducers: Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and Adal RifaiAssociate Producer: Anna HavermannPost-Production Coordination: Garrett SchultzEditor: Anna HavermannMagic Tavern Logo: Allard LabanTheme Music: Andy Poland