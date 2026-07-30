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Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

Matt McCusker & Shane Gillis
ComedyComedy Interviews
Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast
Latest episode

376 episodes

  • Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

    Ep 628 - Guys Trip 2022 (feat. Chris O'Connor & Billy)

    07/30/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod

    Support Kiss and Tombini @ https://www.patreon.com/stuffisland

    Support Billy and Spud @ https://www.patreon.com/WARMODE

    Get Billy n Spuds New Merch @ https://warmode.org/

    Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates

    Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com

    Go See Chris Live @ https://www.achrisoconnor.com/

    Go See Lemaire Lee Live @ https://lemairelee.fun/

    Go See Shawn Gardini Live if you want @

    https://www.shawngardini.com/live

    Hello. We're in the middle of Guys Trip 2022. SALT LYFE. This is what we play for. This is not a cast for Land Lubbers. Let us know in the comments if you prefer November Rain or Enter Sandman. U2 vs Metallica. etc etc. Mahalo. Please enjoy. God Bless.

    Use code DRENCHED at https://BlueChew.com to get 10% OFF + Free Overnight Shipping on your first order.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

    Ep 627 - No-Nog (feat. Joe Alto)

    07/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod

    Support Joe and get OFF the Nog @ https://www.joinrelay.app/

    Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates

    Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com

    Go See Lemaire Lee Live @ https://lemairelee.fun/

    Go See Shawn Gardini Live if you want @

    https://www.shawngardini.com/live

    yo0o0. Little bonus to start the week for you guys. We got Joe Alto in the stu to talk about the dangers of Nog. If you're struggling with using/abusing yourself check out his app Relay. Link above. Please enjoy. God Bless.

    ps another ep is coming later this week
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

    Ep 626 - Oil Boy (feat. Dru Montana & Lemaire Lee)

    07/24/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod

    Support Lemeez and the bros @ https://www.patreon.com/pitm

    Support Dru @ https://www.patreon.com/DigitalBazooka

    https://www.patreon.com/duragandthedeertag

    Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates

    Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com

    See Dru Live @ https://www.instagram.com/dru_montana/?hl=en

    Go See Lemaire Lee Live @ https://lemairelee.fun/

    Go See Shawn Gardini Live if you want @

    https://www.shawngardini.com/live

    Yello. At Matt HQ this week with the broz. Meez of course and Dru from round da way. He's visiting all the way from our beautiful homeland Philadelphia. Shangz on a little vacation after his big show. Lord knows he earned it. Everyone send him luv <3 There may be a beach cast comin soon tho shhhhh ;) Please enjoy. God Bless.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

    Ep 621 - Landlubbers

    07/20/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod

    Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates

    Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com

    Go See Lemaire Lee Live @ https://lemairelee.fun/

    Go See Shawn Gardini Live if you want @

    https://www.shawngardini.com/live

    hello. TGIF everybody. We got the D.A.W.G.Z. back together. Hope you all had a good week. Just choppin it up really. We talk a lot of underwater type stuff. Ask yourself are you a salty dog/ limey, or an LL? Let us know in the comments below. Have a good weekend everyone. Please enjoy. God Bless.

    Use code DRENCHED at https://BlueChew.com to get 10% OFF + Free Overnight Shipping on your first order.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

    Ep 617 - Irish Good Morning

    07/20/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod

    Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates

    Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com

    Go See Lemaire Lee Live @ https://lemairelee.fun/

    Go See Shawn Gardini Live if you want @

    https://www.shawngardini.com/live

    yo0oo0o0o0o0o0o0o0o. TGIF. Top of the afternoon. Hope you all had a good week. Here's a classic fambly ep for you. Just the D.A.W.G.Z. 2 eps in 1 week - you guys are spoiled rotten. It's a hot one too ... I can't lie. We love you very much. Please enjoy. God Bless.

    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/DRENCHED and use code DRENCHED and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!

    Use code DRENCHED at https://BlueChew.com to get 10% OFF + Free Overnight Shipping on your first order.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast
Grab onto this fast moving train and witness two comedians rise to victory and splendor. This is easily the funniest podcast out there. The rest are pretty meh.
Podcast website
ComedyComedy InterviewsSociety & Culture

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