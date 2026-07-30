Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast

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Hello. We're in the middle of Guys Trip 2022. SALT LYFE. This is what we play for. This is not a cast for Land Lubbers. Let us know in the comments if you prefer November Rain or Enter Sandman. U2 vs Metallica. etc etc. Mahalo. Please enjoy. God Bless.



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