Grab onto this fast moving train and witness two comedians rise to victory and splendor. This is easily the funniest podcast out there. The rest are pretty meh. More
Ep 441 - B.L.A.D.E.Z. (feat. Chris O'Connor & Tommy Pope)
Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod Support Chris and Tommy @ patreon.com/stuffisland Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com HELLO. wuts gudddd. We're joined by the Stuff Eye bros this week. And guess what ... the cast is as HOT as a MF. Support Stuff Island. God bless Chris and Tom. God bless us all. Please enjoy. Get 20% off your first order of Liquid Death @ liquiddeath.com/drenched Go to https://auraframes.com/mssp and get up to $30 off today
5/3/2023
1:09:44
Ep 440 - A Very Interesting Molecule
Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com YO. We're back with another wonderful podcast for you all to enjoy!!!!! We discuss healthcare 3.0, powerful and interesting molecules, prince, and so much more. Say your prayers and eat your vitamins. God Bless you all. Please enjoy. Support the show and get 3 months free by visiting https://ExpressVPN.com/Drenched Support the show by going to https://www.HamiltonDevices.com and use code DRENCHED15 for 15% off Go to https://auraframes.com/mssp and get up to $30 off today
4/26/2023
1:08:57
Ep 439 - Poky Puppy (feat. Mark Normand)
Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod Support Mark @ patreon.com/tuesdays and @ patreon.com/MarkNormand Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com HELLOoOOooOo. Here is the weekly episode of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. On this episode the D.A.W.G.Z. are joined by one of our most elite broz Mark Normand. What a magnificent podcast!! Please enjoy. God bless you all. Get 20% off your first order of Liquid Death @ liquiddeath.com/drenched Get 25% OFF @ trueclassic with Promo Code DRENCHED at https://trueclassictees.com/DRENCHED #trueclassicpod Visit http://http://babbel.com/DRENCHED for up to 55% off learning a new language.
4/19/2023
1:08:25
Ep 438- Full Zordon
Shawn is out of town, hotdoggin on the Road. Lemaire is filling in...all the way in if you know what I mean. Matt and Shane are two fully adult men. Though time has not yet claimed their minds or bodies. And so here they are yet another week, digging into the crevices of their depraved minds for your entertainment, to provide a temporary escape from your vaguely nightmarish life. God have mercy on us all...
4/14/2023
1:15:40
Ep 437 - We Got Guys
Support the D.A.W.G.Z. @ patreon.com/MSsecretpod Go See Matt Live @ mattmccusker.com/dates Go See Shane Live @ shanemgillis.com YO. We're back with another episode of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast! Just the D.A.W.G.Z. this ep and boy is it hot. Please enjoy. God Bless. Support the show and get 10% Off with the code DRENCHED at https://Lucy.co Support the show by going to displate.com and use promo code DRENCHED to get up to 27% off your first order. Support the show and get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code DRENCHED at https://Manscaped.com