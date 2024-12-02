Powered by RND
Was I In A Cult?

Comedy

Available Episodes

  • Zendik Farm PT1: “Stop Bitching, Start a Revolution”
    What happens when an idealistic teen swaps suburban comforts for a “revolutionary” arts cooperative promising harmony with the Earth, free love, and organic farming? Jeanne Nolan thought she’d found utopia at Zendik Farm—a bohemian paradise where creativity and sustainability reigned supreme. But behind the lush gardens and groovy slogans lurked manipulation, sexual politics, and a strict hierarchy led by two enigmatic leaders. In part one of this captivating two-parter, Jeanne reveals her journey from wide-eyed seeker to “Zendik warrior,” the allure of life on the fringe, and the cracks that began to form in the farm’s idyllic facade. Was Zendik Farm truly a haven, or just another cleverly veiled cult? Let’s dig into the dirt. _____ Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code inacult at Lumepodcast.com/inacult! #lumepod _____ This holiday season, gift yourself some peace of mind. If you’re 21+, head to Viiahemp.com and use the code [inacult] to receive 15% off. Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/FB: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! wasiinacult.com
    1:06:39
  • The BDSM Kink Scene PT2: “My Kink is Not Your Kink”
    CONTENT WARNING: This episode discusses sensitive and potentially triggering topics around sex and sexual dynamics. Amelia returns to share the conclusion of her story, exposing the hidden dangers she encountered within the BDSM kink scene in the UK. While this subculture promised sexual liberation and empowerment, Amelia reveals how it often justified harmful dynamics and enabled exploitation. In this episode, Amelia reveals the unsettling realities of concepts like ‘dark age play’ and ‘consensual non-consent,’ where blurred boundaries and the guise of consent are used to excuse abuse and shield predators from accountability. Her candid account delves into the manipulation, cult-like groupthink, and the profound psychological toll of her more than 10-years immersed in the scene. Through her story, Amelia highlights the importance of questioning systems that silence dissent, the slippery slope of power dynamics, and the courage it takes to finally shut the door for good on an environment that no longer reflects your values. Amelia's journey serves as a reminder that true empowerment comes from recognizing harm, standing against exploitation, and reclaiming your voice—even when it means walking away from the spaces you once called home. ____ Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code “INACULT” at LumeDeodorant.com! ____ Resist aging at the cellular level, try Qualia Senolytic. Go to Qualialife.com/CULT for up to 50% off and use code “CULT” at checkout for an additional 15% off. ____ Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/FB: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! wasiinacult.com
    48:33
  • The BDSM Kink Scene PT1: “Don’t Yuck My Yum”
    ***Head to squarespace.com/INACULT to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code INACULT.*** Content Warning: This episode discusses sex and adult themes. Amelia King spent over a decade immersed in the UK’s BDSM scene, an underground world of role play, power dynamics, and boundaries—both pushed and broken. In this candid conversation, Amelia sheds light on how what began as playful exploration became a subculture steeped in manipulation, exploitation, and troubling parallels to cult-like behavior. From “munches” to “play partners,” she shares the layers of the scene’s allure, hierarchy, and darker truths. This is the first of a two-part series delving into Amelia’s story. Next week, we’ll explore the deeper, more sinister aspects of this subculture. ____ Donate to CUDDLY today! Head to cuddly.com/CULT and help make a difference! ____ Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/FB: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! wasiinacult.com
    55:14
  • BONUS: Bethany Joy Lenz on “The Big House Family”
    In this special bonus episode, Liz sits down with actress, writer, and singer Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) to discuss her harrowing and deeply personal journey through a Christian cult called “The Big House Family.” Having recently published her New York Times bestselling memoir, Dinner for Vampires, Joy opens up about how the group’s leader preyed on her longing for deep connection, manipulated her emotions and exerted financial control— eventually isolating her from her family and friends. From years of spiritual gaslighting to reclaiming her identity as an artist and mother, Joy’s story is one of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of reclaiming one’s voice. Want more? Patreon members can access the full, extended interview HERE Buy Joy’s memoir, Dinner For Vampires HERE. ___ Find Joy (see what we did there?): @msbethanyjoylenz Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/FB: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): https://www.patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! www.wasiinacult.com
    55:30
  • Dollar Bill’s Cult: “My Father Stole My Wife”
    In this heart-wrenching continuation of Emily Maldonado’s story, we delve into the life of her brother, Drew Matthews. Drew grew up under the domineering influence of his father, “Dollar Bill” Matthews, a pastor whose self-interest knew no bounds. From childhood indoctrination to traumatic "exorcisms" and endless demands for loyalty, Drew was constantly searching for the love and acceptance his father never offered. This episode unravels a tale of betrayal on every level—Drew’s own father not only controlled his life but ultimately orchestrated the unthinkable: the estrangement of Drew’s wife and daughter. As Drew sought refuge in the military, hoping to escape his father’s grip, his father seized the opportunity to drive a permanent wedge between him and his family by doing the unthinkable. Drew’s resilience and strength in the face of unimaginable loss serve as a powerful testament to the endurance of the human spirit. We are in awe of you, Drew! ———— Try VIIA! www.viiahemp.com/inacult and use code: inacult Visit www.uncommongoods.com/cult for 15% off! Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code Inacult LumeDeodorant.com! #lumepod ———— Follow Drew on TikTok: @notreallysur.e / Instagram: @dapper_mann Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/F B: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): https://www.patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! www.wasiinacult.com
    1:02:55

About Was I In A Cult?

Hosted by Tyler Measom and Liz Iacuzzi, Was I In A Cult? is a documentary-style podcast showcasing individuals who have been in, and most importantly, successfully left a cult. Told first-hand by the experiencer themself, these are raw, riveting and inspirational tales of what it means to be a survivor. Using levity and info-tainment, the show humanizes the cultic experience and may leave some of our listeners asking themselves…“Wait…Was I In A Cult?” If you or someone you know has been in a cult and want to share your story, contact us at [email protected]. We'd love to hear from you.
