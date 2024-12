The BDSM Kink Scene PT2: “My Kink is Not Your Kink”

CONTENT WARNING: This episode discusses sensitive and potentially triggering topics around sex and sexual dynamics. Amelia returns to share the conclusion of her story, exposing the hidden dangers she encountered within the BDSM kink scene in the UK. While this subculture promised sexual liberation and empowerment, Amelia reveals how it often justified harmful dynamics and enabled exploitation. In this episode, Amelia reveals the unsettling realities of concepts like ‘dark age play’ and ‘consensual non-consent,’ where blurred boundaries and the guise of consent are used to excuse abuse and shield predators from accountability. Her candid account delves into the manipulation, cult-like groupthink, and the profound psychological toll of her more than 10-years immersed in the scene. Through her story, Amelia highlights the importance of questioning systems that silence dissent, the slippery slope of power dynamics, and the courage it takes to finally shut the door for good on an environment that no longer reflects your values. Amelia's journey serves as a reminder that true empowerment comes from recognizing harm, standing against exploitation, and reclaiming your voice—even when it means walking away from the spaces you once called home. ____ Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code “INACULT” at LumeDeodorant.com! ____ Resist aging at the cellular level, try Qualia Senolytic. Go to Qualialife.com/CULT for up to 50% off and use code “CULT” at checkout for an additional 15% off. ____ Follow us on Instagram/TikTok/FB: @wasiinacult Have your own story? Email us: [email protected] Please support Was I In A Cult? Through Patreon (we appreciate the hell out of you guys): patreon.com/wasiinacult Merch is here! wasiinacult.com