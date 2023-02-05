Tuesdays with Stories- a fun weekly pod hosted by NYC comedians Joe List and Mark Normand. Luckily, Joe and Mark are funny (thank God) and have an endless amoun... More
#501 Latin Ex
Joe rushes in from doing Kerryn Feehan's pod! Mark comes from a crazy Sheath underwear shoot where he tangled with a classic New York kook! Joe is HOT off his headlining gig at the Wilbur in Boston and we're gettin' nuts, people!
5/2/2023
1:13:13
#500 Tiny Bush
500 episodes of queefs, jizz and anal. Wow!
Mark is back from CT, Joe is fresh off a new birthday, and the sun is shining in New York City ladies and gentlemen. Joe takes a trip to celebrate another rotation around the sun, and becomes one with nature. UNTIL - a hike-ruiner attacks! Mark oversleeps for his rental car - and he gets stuck with an eight passenger van to tour the East Coast like the chooch that he is! 500 eps and nothing's changed, baby!!!!
4/25/2023
1:11:59
#499 12 Angry Anals
The queens of queef are back in the studio! The guys jump into what
women want, and they get into a little current cinema for 2023: 12 Angry
Men, The Godfather and Back to the Future. The boys ponder whether or
not Larry is actually hanging it up with Curb, as has been reported!
Mark goes on a long bike ride with old Salacuse, and takes the Beamer
out for a joyride. Joe hangs with Greg Warren, has to fly out for a
weekend... and pulls a Normand!
4/18/2023
1:09:19
#498 James Head
Woooo baby! It's Tuesday! Joe heads back to beantown to take his pops to see the biiiiiiig Boss - Springsteen baby! Joe cries, weeps and bawls at the show. Mark is back from Perrysburg, Ohio! How did it go? Spoiler alert: Not great! Ups and downs, ladies and gentlemen! It's what life is all about!
4/11/2023
1:11:18
#497 St. Fatty's Day
The boys are in the core of the big apple, folks! Mark is back from taping his Netflix special in Chicago, and he's telling the tales everybody. Was it a smart choice to tape his special on St. Patrick's Day? Joe is back from the Comedy Dojo, and he came back to NY for a world-class hang with his #3 best bud Henry Phillips. He heads to a rock show and gets a hookup from a Tuesgay to meet the band - but does it go south?!
Questions are answered on this week's Tuesdays! And check out the comic we talk about on the show, Keegan Tindall @keegantindall!
