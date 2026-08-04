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Tuesdays with Stories!

Tuesdays with Stories!
Comedy
Tuesdays with Stories!
Latest episode

446 episodes

  • Tuesdays with Stories!

    #667 Fairy Kisses

    08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Joe gifts some seed and makes a humble request from the female gays! Mark brings the kiddo to the beach, then the urgent care - and Normado gets a convoy of Tuesgays! Joe heads to the Northeast. The Listicle and Papa List Senior hit a faux pas double header! It's Tuesdays!
    Our Stuff:
    - https://www.patreon.com/tuesdays
    - youtube.com/tuesdayswithstories
    - https://www.tuesdayspod.com
    - Sheath. The underwear of legends. Go to https://www.sheath.com/TUESGAYS and use code TUESGAYS for 20% off.
    - Support the show & start your free Shopify trial @ https://www.shopify.com/tuesdays
    - For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to https://www.Quince.com/tuesdays
  • Tuesdays with Stories!

    # 666 Ottomans Piglet

    07/28/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    We're talking old comedy stories ladies and gentlemen! Mulaney, DaRosa - the greats! Mark jumps into action for a chairhound! Joe's doing a show in a beefcake paradise and Mark loses a Normand heirloom - before a new pal jumps into action! It's Tuesdays!
    Our Stuff:
    - https://www.patreon.com/tuesdays
    - youtube.com/tuesdayswithstories
    - https://www.tuesdayspod.com
    - Want a free pack of Goodwipes? Buy any two packs, text your receipt, and get reimbursed for one. Head to https://www.goodwip e s.com/TUESDAYS
    - Upgrade your workout wardrobe. Sign up as a VIP & get 70-80% off everything at https://fabletics.com/TUESDAYS
    - Limited Time Offer - Get 15% OFF Huel online with our exclusive code TUESDAYS15 at https://www.huel.com/TUESDAYS15 New Customers Only. Thank you to Huel for partnering & supporting the show!
    - Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when you use promo code TUESDAYS @ http://BlueChew.com/
  • Tuesdays with Stories!

    #665 Yamahomo

    07/21/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Mark ponders the difficult "fifth show" of a weekend! Joe ponders why every new male comic at the Cellar is HOT!
    Mark has to pry a branch out of his Uber and gets "randomly selected" for an unfortunate security search 😬
    It's Tuesdays!
     
    Our Stuff:
    - https://www.patreon.com/tuesdays
    - youtube.com/tuesdayswithstories
    - https://www.tuesdayspod.com
     
    - Sheath. The underwear of legends. Go to https://www.sheath.com/TUESGAYS and use code TUESGAYS for 20% off.
    - Limited Time Offer - Get 15% OFF Huel online with our exclusive code TUESDAYS15 at https://www.huel.com/TUESDAYS15 New Customers Only. Thank you to Huel for partnering & supporting the show!
    - For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to https://www.Quince.com/tuesdays
  • Tuesdays with Stories!

    #664 Hoofenmouth

    07/14/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Joe fails on a framing mission. Will Mark make Ari Shaffir's going away party before he moves to the UK? It's Tuesdays!

    Our Stuff:
    - https://www.patreon.com/tuesdays
    - youtube.com/tuesdayswithstories
    - https://www.tuesdayspod.com
     
    - Support the show & start your free Shopify trial @ https://www.shopify.com/tuesdays
    - Find & instantly book doctors appointments with ZocDoc @ http://ZocDoc.com/TUESDAYS
    - Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when you use promo code TUESDAYS @ http://BlueChew.com/
  • Tuesdays with Stories!

    #663 2C or Not 2C

    07/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Joe deals with a human speed bump on his trip! Mark comes out with a new plan for flying with a plump middle-seater! It's Tuesdays!
    Our Stuff:
    - https://www.patreon.com/tuesdays
    - youtube.com/tuesdayswithstories
    - https://www.tuesdayspod.com
     
    -Upgrade your workout wardrobe. Sign up as a VIP & get 70-80% off everything at https://fabletics.com/TUESDAYS
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About Tuesdays with Stories!
Tuesdays with Stories- a fun weekly pod hosted by NYC comedians Joe List and Mark Normand. Luckily, Joe and Mark are funny (thank God) and have an endless amount of funny stories. They meet every week to spin a few hilarious yarns, sometimes with comedian friends. Give it a listen and be their friend too.
Podcast website
Comedy

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