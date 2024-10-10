53: 6th Grade Spitballs with Paul Virzi | Soder Podcast | EP 53

Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! And wouldja look at that? Folks, for a limited time, our friends at Chubbies are giving our listeners 20% off with the promo code SODER at checkout at chubbiesshorts.com. That’s 20% off your order with the promo code Soder Support our show and tell them we sent you! Embrace the freedom to move, the confidence to shine, and the style to stand out with Chubbies! https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/soder Visit BetterHelp.COM/SODER today to get 10% off your first month. To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMON GOODS.com/Soder That’s UNCOMMON GOODS.com/Soder for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 14 -16 - Tampa,FL Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow Paul Virzi and watch his special https://www.instagram.com/paulvirzi/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Xz9wjGimAoo PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by @homelesspimp https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en