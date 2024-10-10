Powered by RND
Dan Soder
Dan Soder's podcast
ComedyStand-Up ComedyComedyComedy Interviews

  • 54: Forever Silly with Casey Rocket | Soder Podcast | EP 54
    Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! So stop putting off those doctors appointments and go to Zocdoc.com/SODER to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today.  Zocdoc.com/SODER It’s finally time to stop crushing your balls in uncomfortable jeans by going to theperfectjean.nyc. Our listeners get 15% off your first order plus Free Shipping, Free Returns and Free Exchanges when you use code at checkout. That’s 15% off for new customers at theperfectjean.nyc with promo code Soder After you purchase, they’ll ask you where you heard about them. PLEASE support our show and tell them we sent you. F*%k your khakis and get The Perfect Jean. Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow Casey Rocket  @CaseyRocket https://www.instagram.com/caseyrocket/?hl=en PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by   @homelesspimp   https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en
    1:00:23
  • 53: 6th Grade Spitballs with Paul Virzi | Soder Podcast | EP 53
    Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! And wouldja look at that? Folks, for a limited time, our friends at Chubbies are giving our listeners 20% off with the promo code SODER at checkout at chubbiesshorts.com. That’s 20% off your order with the promo code Soder Support our show and tell them we sent you! Embrace the freedom to move, the confidence to shine, and the style to stand out with Chubbies! https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/soder Visit BetterHelp.COM/SODER today to get 10% off your first month. To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMON GOODS.com/Soder That’s UNCOMMON GOODS.com/Soder  for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 14 -16 - Tampa,FL Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow Paul Virzi and watch his special https://www.instagram.com/paulvirzi/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Xz9wjGimAoo PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by     @homelesspimp   https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en
    1:04:41
  • 52: Meat Smasher with Beth Stelling | Soder Podcast | EP 52
    Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! Get timeless looks with modern comfort from Mack Weldon. Go to MackWeldon.com and get 25% off your first order of $125 or more, with promo code DAN. That’s MackWeldon.com promo code DAN Stop wiping until you bleed. Join the 2 million butts who have already made the switch to TUSHY! For a limited time, our listeners get 10% off your entire order when you use code soder checkout. That’s 10% off your order at Hellotushy.com with promo code soder Hellotushy.com code soder Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 8 - NYC Town Hall Nov 9 - Toronto, Canada Nov 14 -16 - Tampa,FL Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow Beth Stelling https://www.instagram.com/bethstelling/?hl=en PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by    @homelesspimp   https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en
    1:01:52
  • 51: Wall of Ted with Brooks Wheelan | Soder Podcast | EP 51
    Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! And wouldja look at that? Folks, for a limited time, our friends at Chubbies are giving our listeners 20% off with the promo code SODER at checkout at chubbiesshorts.com. That’s 20% off your order with the promo code Soder Support our show and tell them we sent you! Embrace the freedom to move, the confidence to shine, and the style to stand out with Chubbies! https://www.chubbiesshorts.com/soder Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SODER at ShopMando.com! #mandopod Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 8 - NYC Town Hall Nov 9 - Toronto, Canada Nov 14 -16 - Tampa,FL Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow Brooks Wheelan https://www.instagram.com/brookswheelan/?hl=en PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by   @homelesspimp   https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en
    1:11:54
  • 50: Dog Mayor with David Angelo | Soder Podcast | EP 49
    Support the Sponsors to Support THE SHOW! To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMONGOODS.com/Soder That’s UNCOMMONGOODS.com/Soder  for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. So stop putting off those doctors appointments and go to Zocdoc.com/SODER to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today. F*%k your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with the code Soder15 at theperfectjean.nyc/SODER15 #theperfectjeanpod Dan is on the road all 2024! Get tickets @ https://www.dansoder.com/tour Nov 8 - NYC Town Hall Nov 9 - Toronto, Canada Nov 14 -16 - Tampa,FL Nov 21 - 23 Homestead,PA Dec 6 - Chicago, IL Dec 7 - Milwaukee, WI DEC 12 - 14 Sacramento,CA Follow David Angelo https://www.instagram.com/mrdavidangelo/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLXiyA-4kRU PLEASE Drop us a rating on iTunes and subscribe to the show to help us grow. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/soder/id1716617572 Connect with DAN Twitter: https://Twitter.com/dansoder Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dansoder Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dansodercomedy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dansoder Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@dansoder.comedy #dansoder #standup #comedy #entertainment #podcast Produced by  @homelesspimp   https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/?hl=en
    50:30

About Soder

