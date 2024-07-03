War of the Roses - To Catch a Cheater - The Jubal Show

Powered by RND
If you can't call a radio show to see if your significant other is cheating on you, who can you call!? In this segment, Jubal and the team do a sneaky prank on ...
  • Ben & Matt - I Got a Shotgun and a Shovel
    Ben & Matt - I Got a Shotgun and a Shovel
10:33
    10:33
  • Kayley & Jim - WTF Dad?
    Kayley & Jim - WTF Dad?
11:10
    11:10
  • Bill & Kathy - It’s a Gamble
    Bill & Kathy - It's a Gamble
11:42
    11:42
  • Ryan & Ashley - Long Distance Love
    Ryan & Ashley - Long Distance Love
12:19
    12:19
  • Macie & Zach - Chef’s Kiss
    Macie & Zach - Chef's Kiss
11:20
    11:20

If you can't call a radio show to see if your significant other is cheating on you, who can you call!? In this segment, Jubal and the team do a sneaky prank on a significant other in an effort to trip them up. The person who set them up is ALWAYS listening on the other line. Drama, babe. Drama. ====== This is just a tiny piece of The Jubal Show. You can find every podcast we have, including the full show every weekday right here…  ➡︎ https://jubalshow.com/podcasts ====== The Jubal Show is everywhere, and also these places: Website ➡︎ https://thejubalshow.com  Instagram ➡︎ https://instagram.com/thejubalshow  X/Twitter ➡︎ https://twitter.com/thejubalshow  Tiktok ➡︎ https://www.tiktok.com/@thejubalshow  YouTube ➡︎ https://www.youtube.com/@JubalFresh 
